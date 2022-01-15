Best cooling pads for MacBook Pro iMore 2022

As tech bloggers, we travel everywhere with our laptops and know how hot they can get, especially when running programs with heavy processing use. So we have tested many of the best cooling pads for MacBook and found the perfect way to cool the heat from your MacBook Pro. Our tried-and-true favorite is the Thermaltake Massive TM.

Bottom line

The Thermaltake Massive TM is easily the best cooling pad for MacBook Pro with all of its convenient features. If you're in the market for one, the Massive TM should be your first consideration since it's effective, ergonomic, quiet, and does its job well. It's not the cheapest, but it is the best of the bunch.

The Targus Portable Chill Lap Mat is slim and easy to take along for those who need a lighter, more portable option. It's also widely available in several big retail stores. Pay attention to the size formats of each of these cooling pads, so you get the one that perfectly fits your Macbook.