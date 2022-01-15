Best cooling pads for MacBook Pro iMore 2022
As tech bloggers, we travel everywhere with our laptops and know how hot they can get, especially when running programs with heavy processing use. So we have tested many of the best cooling pads for MacBook and found the perfect way to cool the heat from your MacBook Pro. Our tried-and-true favorite is the Thermaltake Massive TM.
- Best overall: Thermaltake Massive TM
- Compact and colorful: Havit RGB
- Take it anywhere: Targus Portable Chill Lap Mat
- Adjustable option: Lamicall Laptop Cooling Pad
- Multfinctional: Kootek Laptop Cooling Pad
- Bells and whistles: TopMate C11 Laptop Cooling Pad
Best overall: Thermaltake Massive TMStaff Pick
The Massive TM has lots of fantastic features, like a temperature gauge, adjustable feet, and a turbo boost so you can cool things down when you're working extra hard. It's also adjustable for better positioning while you type.
Compact and colorful: Havit RGB
The Havit's minimalist design makes it ideal for travel with your MacBook Pro. It's ultra-slim but can still handle laptops up to 17 inches. It also comes equipped with additional USB ports, so you can use it as a portable hub.
Take it anywhere: Targus Portable Chill Lap Mat
The Targus Chill Lap Mat is a super lightweight cooling pad powered simply by using a USB connection to your laptop. The slim design is easy to carry around wherever you happen to be working.
Adjustable option: Lamicall Laptop Cooling Pad
For a cooling pad that adapts to the situation at hand, the Lamicall Cooling Pad doubles as an adjustable riser stand that also keeps your laptop cool. Raise the cooling platform to a comfortable viewing position and plug it into your MacBook to power up the fans.
Multfinctional: Kootek Laptop Cooling Pad
Here's a smart cooling pad that comes with spinning LED lights, five fans, and extra USB ports for charging additional devices. It is also adjustable to several viewing heights and includes built-in cable storage.
Bells and whistles: TopMate C11 Laptop Cooling Pad
Now here's the cooling pad that has it all; six fans, an LED screen, an adjustable riser, fun lights, and a built-in phone stand. This one also offers a quiet setting if the whirring of the fans grinds on your nerves.
Bottom line
The Thermaltake Massive TM is easily the best cooling pad for MacBook Pro with all of its convenient features. If you're in the market for one, the Massive TM should be your first consideration since it's effective, ergonomic, quiet, and does its job well. It's not the cheapest, but it is the best of the bunch.
The Targus Portable Chill Lap Mat is slim and easy to take along for those who need a lighter, more portable option. It's also widely available in several big retail stores. Pay attention to the size formats of each of these cooling pads, so you get the one that perfectly fits your Macbook.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Carry your 14-inch MacBook Pro in a fantastic bag
Wherever you go, bring your 14-inch MacBook Pro safely in a great bag. We've rounded up these options that will suit just about anyone.
Get 4K for your Mac with these great monitors
To get the most out of your Mac, you need a beautiful display. A 4K monitor is a huge step in the right direction. Here are the best 4K monitors for your Mac.
A hardshell case for your MacBook Pro is protective and stylish
Protecting the outside of your MacBook is a great way to protect its precious insides. Pick up a hard shell cover and save it from scratches and bumps. Here are our favorites!