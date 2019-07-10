Heads up! We share savvy shopping and personal finance tips to put extra cash in your wallet. iMore may receive a commission from The Points Guy Affiliate Network
Summer is here and if you're planning on hitting the road, you're most likely going to need some gas (save for everyone who is following Elon Musk into that Tesla future). As we all know, gas can get pretty expensive, pretty quick - especially if we're driving a lot, which we all tend to do more of in the summertime. While some gas companies offer their own branded credit card to entice people with extra cents off at the pump, we all know that it can be difficult, especially in a pinch, to find that particular brand of gas station to make sure you can either earn or use your rewards.
Unless you have one particular brand of gas station that you know you are always going to use, there is a better way to earn when standing at the pump. There are a ton of credit card companies who includes gas as part of their rewards programs now, and a few stand out from the rest as the best out there when it comes to getting the most out of your tank.
Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express
I have personally been using the Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express as my main credit card for five years now. It has by far one of the most compelling cash back programs I have ever seen with rewards categories that are sure to apply to anyone who uses it. It has been earning a consistent 3% cash back on purchases at U.S. gas stations and recently American Express added transit purchases including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more.
All the categories
Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express
Earn 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets (up to $6,000 per year then 1%) and select U.S. streaming subscriptions, 3% cash back at U.S gas stations and transit, and 1% cash back on all other purchases. Earn a $250 statement credit after you spend $1,000 in purchases on your new Card within the first 3 months. Low Intro APR: 0% for 12 months on purchases and balance transfers, then a variable rate, currently 15.24% to 26.24%. $95 annual fee.
Chase Freedom Unlimited®
For those who are looking for a drop-dead simple cash back rewards card with no annual fee, the Chase Freedom Unlimited® credit card is one of the best in the market. They've also recently revamped their introductory offer, which now offers 3% cash back on all purchases in your first year up to $20,000 spent. It makes the card a compelling option for those who want to earn not only on gas but the same amount on every purchase you make.
Unlimited power
Chase Freedom Unlimited®
Earn 3% cash back on all purchases in your first year up to $20,000 spent. After that earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on all purchases. 0% Intro APR for 15 months from account opening on purchases and balance transfers, then a variable APR of 17.24-25.99%. Balance transfer fee is 3% of the amount transferred, $5 minimum. No annual fee.
Amex EveryDay® Preferred Credit Card
The Amex EveryDay® Preferred Credit Card is a really simple points credit card with a nice bonus program built right into the rewards. Those who want to use it to earn on gas purchases will be happy to earn a consistent, unlimited 2X points on all U.S. gas stations. On top of that, if you use your card at least thirty times during a billing period, you'll earn 50% more on those purchases which then bumps those gas rewards up to 3X points.
Pointed at gas
Amex EveryDay® Preferred Credit Card
Earn 3X points at U.S. supermarkets, 2X points at U.S gas stations, and 1X points on other purchases. Use your Card 30 or more times on purchases in a billing period and earn 50% more points on those purchases less returns and credits. $95 annual fee.
Wells Fargo Propel American Express® Card
For those who want a myriad of options to earn points on, the Wells Fargo Propel American Express® Card is a versatile points card with a host of categories to earn on. Not only will you earn 3X points on purchases at gas stations, but you'll also earn the same amount on all kinds of transportation including rideshares, transit, flights, and car rentals. The card also sports an introductory bonus offer of 30K points, equal to $300 in cash redemption, when new cardholders spend $3,000 in purchases in the first three months.
Propel those points
Wells Fargo Propel American Express® Card
Earn 30K bonus points when you spend $3,000 in purchases in the first 3 months – that's a $300 cash redemption value. Earn 3X points for eating out and ordering in, for transportation including gas stations, rideshares and transit, and for travel including flights, hotels, homestays and car rentals. Earn 1X points on other purchases. 0% Intro APR for 12 months on purchases and balance transfers (fees apply), then a 16.24%-28.24% variable APR; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate and fee. No annual fee.
