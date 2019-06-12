Heads up! We share savvy shopping and personal finance tips to put extra cash in your wallet. iMore may receive a commission from The Points Guy Affiliate Network.

So you're looking for some serious rewards, but you're not interested in paying those large annual fees on premium credit cards. Maybe you travel semi-frequently and you could use a couple lounge passes or even Global Entry. Fortunately, we've got a run down of some pretty great cards, all with annual fees below $100.

Bottom line

There are a ton of great credit cards with modest annual fees, which you can easily make up for with the offered perks. And with so many of them offering to waive the first year of fees, it's like you get to try them out for free!

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.