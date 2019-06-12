Heads up! We share savvy shopping and personal finance tips to put extra cash in your wallet. iMore may receive a commission from The Points Guy Affiliate Network.
So you're looking for some serious rewards, but you're not interested in paying those large annual fees on premium credit cards. Maybe you travel semi-frequently and you could use a couple lounge passes or even Global Entry. Fortunately, we've got a run down of some pretty great cards, all with annual fees below $100.
Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card: Ultimate Rewards
The Sapphire Preferred is almost a must-have in everyone's wallet. For only a $95 annual fee, cardholders can get zero foreign transaction fees and access to Chase Ultimate Rewards to transfer points to a variety of travel partners. Plus, you can currently earn 60,000 points after spending $4,000 in the first three months.
Capital One® Venture® Rewards Credit Card: Venture Rewards
Currently offering 50,000 miles in sign up bonuses after $3,000 in spend in the first three months, this card waives the annual fee for the first year, and it's only $95 thereafter. Plus, cardholders get TSA PreCheck or Global Entry application fee credit up to $100 and there are no foreign transaction fees.
Ink Business Preferred℠ Credit Card: Good for business owners
This business card sports an annual fee of $95, and offers 80,000 bonus points after $5,000 in spend in the first 3 months. That's not all - cardholders earn triple points on travel and get access to Chase Ultimate Rewards. Business owners will also be able to provide cards to employees at no charge.
Marriott Bonvoy Boundless™ Credit Card: Brand new
This is the newly branded Marriott and offers automatic Silver Elite status and a path towards Gold status. Cardholders can earn 6x points at Marriott hotels and 2x points on all other purchases. The annual fee is only $95.
United℠ Explorer Card: For United loyalists
This card has been around for a long time, but it's got some new tricks. Now cardholders can earn double miles on restaurants and hotel stays, and receive up to $100 credit for TSA PreCheck or Global Entry. The annual fee has not changed - $95 and waived in the first year.
Southwest Rapid Rewards® Plus Credit Card: Rapid Rewards starter
This Southwest card's annual fee is only $69 and will earn you double points on Southwest purchases and 1 point per dollar everywhere else. You can redeem your points for flights with no blackout dates or seat restrictions.
Southwest Rapid Rewards® Premier Credit Card: Rapid Rewards mid-tier
In the next level up of Southwest cards, this one adds zero foreign transaction fees and 6,000 bonus points on your card member anniversaries. The annual fee is $99.
Capital One® Spark® Miles for Business: Catch a spark
Another card for business owners, this one provides the opportunity to transfer miles to 14 different travel partners. Cardholders earn double miles on all purchases and receive up to $100 credit for TSA PreCheck or Global Entry. Employees with the card also earn double miles everywhere! The annual fee is waived the first year and $95 thereafter.
Gold Delta SkyMiles® Credit Card from American Express: For Delta flyers
Cardholders can now earn 60,000 bonus miles after spending just $2,000 in the first three months of opening. Then enjoy a free checked bag on every Delta flight and priority boarding. The annual fee is $95, waived in the first year.
IHG® Rewards Club Premier Credit Card: For IHG loyalists
For those who love hotel brands like the InterContential or Holiday Inn, this card is offering 80,000 bonus points after spending $2,000 on purchases within the first three months. Additionally, enjoy TSA PreCheck or Global Entry credit up to $100 and a free night every card member anniversary. The annual fee is only $89.
Bottom line
There are a ton of great credit cards with modest annual fees, which you can easily make up for with the offered perks. And with so many of them offering to waive the first year of fees, it's like you get to try them out for free!
