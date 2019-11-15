Heads up! We share savvy shopping and personal finance tips to put extra cash in your wallet. iMore may receive a commission from The Points Guy Affiliate Network. Please note that the offers mentioned below are subject to change at any time and some may no longer be available.
Best Credit Cards to Buy the New MacBook Pro iMore 2019
The new Macbook Pro is finally here, and it was worth the wait. With a new 16" Retina display, scissor mechanism keyboard, reimagined speaker and studio-quality microphone system, and upgraded internals, it is the Macbook Pro that many have been waiting for years to finally see realized.
The new laptop starts at $2399 which, while being the same starting point as its predecessor, is still a hefty price tag for a computer. So, if you are planning on upgrading to the 16" Macbook Pro, you might be asking yourself how you can make that purchase work for you.
The following credit cards were hand-picked because of their features to make sure you can earn the most rewards and enjoy the most perks when buying your new Mac.
- Apple Card: Made by Apple
- Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express: MacBook Blue
- Capital One Savor: Mac and cheese
- Chase Freedom® Unlimited: Unlimited power
- Wells Fargo Cash Wise Visa® card: Pros are wise
Apple Card: Made by Apple
Apple Card is an obvious contender for the card you would want to use to purchase your new Macbook Pro, and for obvious reasons. Apple gives cardholders who make a purchase at Apple using Apple Pay 3% Daily Cash, so a base model Macbook Pro would earn you around $72.00 in Daily Cash. Since you can use your Daily Cash earned to pay off your Apple Card, you can then immediately turn around and use this money to offset some of the cost of your Macbook Pro purchase. Boom. You just got a 3% discount from Apple on the new Macbook Pro.
Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express: MacBook Blue
The Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express is currently offering a fantastic welcome bonus that you'll immediately be eligible for when buying the new Macbook Pro. New cardholders can earn a $250 statement credit after you spend $1,000 in purchases on your new card within the first 3 months, and you'll still earn another 1% Cash Back on the purchase as well. Together, using this card to buy your new Mac will net you around $274.00 in statement credits, which you can use to pay down your balance. This card has even recently added 6% Cash Back on select U.S. streaming subscriptions, so you can keep earning while streaming on that huge screen.
Capital One Savor: Mac and cheese
The Capital One® Savor® Cash Rewards Credit Card has the biggest cash back bonus in this list, but you won't hit it by buying the base model 16" Macbook Pro. That said, you won't be far away from it and are sure to hit it right away if you bump up the specs. New cardholders will earn a one-time $300 cash back bonus after you spend $3,000 on purchases within the first 3 months from account opening and 1% on the purchase of the Mac itself, meaning you can grab a cool $324.00 in cash back on the base model alone.
Chase Freedom® Unlimited: Unlimited power
The Chase Freedom Unlimited® is a great card for those who want straightforward cash back with no points or bonus categories to keep track of. It will also net you a $150 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening, an easy feat for the new Macbook Pro. You'll also earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on all purchases, including the Macbook Pro purchase, so this card will net you around $185 in cash back for the base model.
Wells Fargo Cash Wise Visa® card: Pros are wise
The Wells Fargo Cash Wise Visa® card rounds out our cards with a unique offer that brings a little Apple Card flavor to the mix. Not only will you earn $150 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in the first 3 months, but you can also grab 1.8% cash rewards on qualified digital wallet purchases, like Apple Pay® or Google Pay™, during the first 12 months from account opening. This means that a base model Macbook Pro will net you a nice $192 in cash back on your new laptop.
All of these offers are expiring soon, so make sure you don't wait too long before taking advantage of them. The extra cash back is sure to take the edge off of such a major purchase that the Macbook Pro is.
