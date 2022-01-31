Best ear hooks for AirPods Pro iMore 2022

While Apple's AirPods Pro are meant to fit in your ear better than regular AirPods, there are always going to be people that want additional security. The best ear hooks for AirPods Pro will give you peace of mind and ensure they won't slip out of your ears. While we certainly think of the AirPods Pro as one of the best noise-canceling headphones you can buy, they have to stay in your ears to be effective.

Supreme stability : AhaStyle AirPods Pro Ear Hooks Staff pick These lightweight silicone hooks slip right over your AirPods Pro to keep them securely in your ears. Available in either white or black, these ear hooks come in a set of three. $13 at Amazon Locking them down : Proof Labs Ear Hooks for AirPods Pro Another set of silicone ear hooks, these offer comfort with flexible hooks and dual durometer silicone that offers both a secure fit and increased comfort. $13 at Amazon Buy in bulk : OneCut Silicone Ear Hooks for AirPods Pro Ear hooks will get dirty, or you may misplace them as you have to take them off and on to charge your AirPods Pro. To avoid any hassle, why not buy five pairs of ear hooks at once? OneCut silicone ear hooks for AirPods Pro sit right in your ear to keep those earbuds snug in place. Plus, you can get them in white, black, and even clear. From $6 at Amazon A different take : Elago AirPods Pro Ear Hook Elago's ear hooks attach to your AirPods Pro on the stem and can actually work with both first- and second-generation AirPods. These hook around your outer ear rather than resting against your inner ear. From $10 at Amazon Hookless security : DamonLight AirPods Pro cover While not actually a set of ear hooks, these DamonLight covers will help secure your AirPods Pro in your ears without the need for an intrusive hook and fit in your AirPods Pro case. From $10 at Amazon Universal security : Xoomz AirPods Ear Hooks Made from a flexible TPU material, these ear hooks are another pair that go around your ear, rather than in it, to secure your AirPods Pro in place. Great for both generations of standard AirPods as well as AirPods Pro. $11 at Amazon

Our recommendations

Your AirPods Pro will stop playing music when at least one of the earbuds leaves your ear — a great feature that makes them one of the best noise-canceling headphones you can buy. If you're using your AirPods Pro, you'd likely notice right away if one of the buds fell out. Of course, if you get the best ear hooks for AirPods Pro, you won't ever have to worry about that.

If I wanted a set of these for myself, I'd grab the AhaStyle AirPods Pro Ear Hooks. Soft and flexible, these hooks fit securely in your ear and come with a silicone pouch — and similar to most of these hooks — they won't fit in the AirPods Pro case.

If you do want something that'll fit in your AirPods Pro case, check out the DamonLight AirPods Pro cover. Not only is it case-compatible, but these covers also come in three colors, too: white, black, and ice blue.

Of course, if you're looking for something more secure yet don't like the in-ear hook design, give the Elago AirPods Pro Ear Hooks a chance. They hook around your ear, making your AirPods more like the Powerbeats Pro. For many, including myself, this is often more comfortable than in-ear hooks and proves to be more secure.