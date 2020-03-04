Best Ear Hooks for AirPods Pro iMore 2020
While Apple's AirPods Pro are meant to fit in your ear better than the first- and second-generation AirPods, there are always going to be people that want additional security. Whether you just want peace of mind or you need increased stability for your AirPods Pro, these ear hooks will make sure your earbuds stay right where they're supposed to.
- Supreme stability: AhaStyle AirPods Pro Ear Hooks
- Locking them down: Proof Labs Ear Hooks for AirPods Pro
- A different take: Elago AirPods Pro Ear Hook
- Soft but secure: Delidigi AirPods Pro Ear Hooks
- Hookless security: DamonLight AirPods Pro cover
- Universal security: Xoomz AirPods Ear Hooks
Supreme stability: AhaStyle AirPods Pro Ear HooksStaff Favorite
These lightweight silicone hooks slip right over your AirPods Pro to keep them securely in your ears. Available in either white or black, these ear hooks come in a set of three.
Locking them down: Proof Labs Ear Hooks for AirPods Pro
Another set of silicone ear hooks, these offer comfort with flexible hooks and dual durometer silicone that offers both a secure fit and increased comfort.
A different take: Elago AirPods Pro Ear Hook
Elago's ear hooks attach to your AirPods Pro on the stem, and can actually work with both first- and second-generation AirPods. These hook around your outer ear rather than resting against your inner ear.
Soft but secure: Delidigi AirPods Pro Ear Hooks
Available in black or white, these soft, silicone ear hooks will keep your AirPods Pro right where you want them. Perfect for extra security during exercise or other physical activities.
Hookless security: DamonLight AirPods Pro cover
While not actually set of ear hooks, these DamonLight covers will help secure your AirPods Pro in your ears without the need for an intrusive hook. Will fit in your AirPods Pro case.
Universal security: Xoomz AirPods Ear Hooks
Made from a flexible TPU material, these ear hooks are another pair that go around your ear, rather than in it, to secure your AirPods Pro in place. Great for both generations of standard AirPods, as well as AirPods Pro.
Our recommendation
If I wanted a set of these for myself, I'd grab the AhaStyle AirPods Pro Ear Hooks. Soft and flexible, these hooks fit securely in your ear, and come with a silicone pouch, as, like most of these hooks, they won't fit in the AirPods Pro case.
If you do want something that'll fit in your AirPods Pro case, check out the DamonLight AirPods Pro cover. Not only is it case-compatible, but these covers also come in three colors, too: white, black, and ice blue.
Of course, if you're looking for something more secure yet don't like the in-ear hook design, give the Elago AirPods Pro Ear Hooks a chance. They hook around your ear, making your AirPods more like the Powerbeats Pro. For many, including myself, this is often more comfortable than in-ear hooks, and also proves to be more secure, too.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Protect and spruce up your AirPods Pro with these fantastic cases
Excited for your new AirPods Pro? Make sure to keep the charging case safe with these cool cases!
Remove cables with these amazing true wireless earbuds
True wireless earbuds have become super popular over the past several years. And with that come with many options including ones with super long battery life, ultra-portability, great sound quality, water resistance, and some are just really great all around.
Check out these weirdly adorable AirPods cases
You want something really weird, silly, or wonderfully different to protect your AirPods from life's bumps and drops? We've got you covered.