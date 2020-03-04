Best Ear Hooks for AirPods Pro iMore 2020

While Apple's AirPods Pro are meant to fit in your ear better than the first- and second-generation AirPods, there are always going to be people that want additional security. Whether you just want peace of mind or you need increased stability for your AirPods Pro, these ear hooks will make sure your earbuds stay right where they're supposed to.

Our recommendation

If I wanted a set of these for myself, I'd grab the AhaStyle AirPods Pro Ear Hooks. Soft and flexible, these hooks fit securely in your ear, and come with a silicone pouch, as, like most of these hooks, they won't fit in the AirPods Pro case.

If you do want something that'll fit in your AirPods Pro case, check out the DamonLight AirPods Pro cover. Not only is it case-compatible, but these covers also come in three colors, too: white, black, and ice blue.

Of course, if you're looking for something more secure yet don't like the in-ear hook design, give the Elago AirPods Pro Ear Hooks a chance. They hook around your ear, making your AirPods more like the Powerbeats Pro. For many, including myself, this is often more comfortable than in-ear hooks, and also proves to be more secure, too.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.