While Apple's AirPods Pro are meant to fit in your ear better than the first- and second-generation AirPods, there are always going to be people that want additional security. Whether you just want peace of mind or you need increased stability for your AirPods Pro, these ear hooks will make sure your earbuds stay right where they're supposed to.

Supreme stability: AhaStyle AirPods Pro Ear Hooks

These lightweight silicone hooks slip right over your AirPods Pro to keep them securely in your ears. Available in either white or black, these ear hooks come in a set of three.

$13 at Amazon

Locking them down: Proof Labs Ear Hooks for AirPods Pro

Another set of silicone ear hooks, these offer comfort with flexible hooks and dual durometer silicone that offers both a secure fit and increased comfort.

$12 at Amazon

A different take: Elago AirPods Pro Ear Hook

Elago's ear hooks attach to your AirPods Pro on the stem, and can actually work with both first- and second-generation AirPods. These hook around your outer ear rather than resting against your inner ear.

$9 at Amazon

Soft but secure: Delidigi AirPods Pro Ear Hooks

Available in black or white, these soft, silicone ear hooks will keep your AirPods Pro right where you want them. Perfect for extra security during exercise or other physical activities.

$11 at Amazon

Hookless security: DamonLight AirPods Pro cover

While not actually set of ear hooks, these DamonLight covers will help secure your AirPods Pro in your ears without the need for an intrusive hook. Will fit in your AirPods Pro case.

$12 at Amazon

Universal security: Xoomz AirPods Ear Hooks

Made from a flexible TPU material, these ear hooks are another pair that go around your ear, rather than in it, to secure your AirPods Pro in place. Great for both generations of standard AirPods, as well as AirPods Pro.

$9 at Amazon

If I wanted a set of these for myself, I'd grab the AhaStyle AirPods Pro Ear Hooks. Soft and flexible, these hooks fit securely in your ear, and come with a silicone pouch, as, like most of these hooks, they won't fit in the AirPods Pro case.

If you do want something that'll fit in your AirPods Pro case, check out the DamonLight AirPods Pro cover. Not only is it case-compatible, but these covers also come in three colors, too: white, black, and ice blue.

Of course, if you're looking for something more secure yet don't like the in-ear hook design, give the Elago AirPods Pro Ear Hooks a chance. They hook around your ear, making your AirPods more like the Powerbeats Pro. For many, including myself, this is often more comfortable than in-ear hooks, and also proves to be more secure, too.

