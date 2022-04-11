Best ear hooks for your AirPods 2 iMore 2022

Why do you need the best ear hooks for your AirPods 2? While the AirPods 2 are fantastic accessories for your iPhone, iPad, or Mac, you may find them slipping out of your ears. The last thing you want is to lose one of your AirPods. If you're looking for something that can help those AirPods fit better and stay in your ears, there are some great options for ear hooks and other covers.

Best for most : KeyBudz EarBuddyz 2.0 Staff Favorite The Earbuddyz 2.0 are the best AirPods 2 ear hooks for just about anyone. They cover the earbud of your AirPods with a thin, comfortable, and flexible silicone that contours to your inner ear. It allows you to jog, dance, or move around without having to worry about your AirPods falling out. They are even labeled "L" and "R," so you won't ever put them in the wrong ear accidentally. From $10 at Amazon Multiple pieces : WQNIDE AirPods accessories set Get everything you might need for one low price: grips, tips, clips, straps, and skin. No matter which type of ear hooks or clips you might want to try out, you'll get them all in this set, so you can see what suits you best. Choose from several fun colors. From $9 at Amazon Super secure : AhaStyle 3-pair AirPods ear hook set The AhaStyle AirPods Ear Hooks will not only keep your AirPods in your ears but will also improve the sound isolation thanks to the rubber tips which come in a variety of colors. You get three pairs, plus a storage pouch since you can't charge AirPods with hooks attached. $9 at Amazon Buy in bulk : OneCut 5-pair silicone ear tip set Made of durable and soft silicone, the OneCut provides a comfortable hook available in a handful of color options that fit in your ear to prevent your AirPods from moving out of place or falling out. The cool thing about these is you get five pairs for one low price. From $8 at Amazon Reliable : Filoto AirPods 2 accessory set Why stop at just keeping your AirPods in your ears when you can have the whole package? The Filoto AirPods accessory set comes with hooks to keep your AirPods fitting snugly, a cord to keep your AirPods 2 attached, a silicone case for your AirPods case, a carabiner to keep your AirPods clipped where you want, and a carrying case. $9 at Amazon

$13 at Walmart Fun set : Airspo 7-in-1 AirPods Accessories Set This adorable set comes in a few appealing and colorful patterns. Get two pairs of ear hooks, a cord that connects your AirPods, a clip that lets you store your AirPods on your Apple Watch band, an AirPods case with a carabiner clip, and a zippered pouch that holds it all. You get it all for one affordable price. From $10 at Amazon

Secure and play your favorite music with the best AirPods 2 ear hooks

Note that all of these options will still fit if you do have the original AirPods because the AirPods 1 and AirPods 2 are the same size and shape. However, the AirPods 3 are a different size and shape, so ear hooks won't be interchangeable between AirPods 2 and AirPods 3.

So which will be the best AirPods 2 ear hooks for you? If you find your AirPods 2 have trouble staying in your ears, any of the options listed above will undoubtedly help you out, but we love the EarBuddyz 2.0. It's a super simple way to make sure your AirPods stay in your ears, and they're quite affordable. The silicone will provide some ambient noise isolation, and the hooks fit into your ear's cartilage comfortably. Choose from four different colors: clear, black, Pretty in Pink, and sky blue.

If you're not entirely sure which ear hook style you will find most comfortable, I'd recommend the WQNIDE AirPods accessories set. This kit includes every type of ear hook and tip you can think of, and it's well-priced to boot. You can keep the whole set and use different hooks for different occasions, or split up the set to share with friends and family.

Note that the AirPods case is designed to fit the AirPods perfectly, so any of these skins will make the AirPods too bulky to place into the charging case. You'll need to remove the skins from your AirPods each time before charging. Looking for the best AirPods and AirPods 2 cases as well? We've got you covered (pun intended) there too!