While the AirPods 2 are a fantastic accessory for your iPhone or iPad, due to its design, it's possible that you may find them slipping out of your ears. The last thing you want is to lose one of your AirPods because you were moving around. If you're looking for something that can help those AirPods stay in your ears, there are some great options for ear hooks and other covers that will make them fit nice and snug.
Highly rated
EarBuddyz 2.0Staff favorite
The Earbuddyz 2.0 cover the earbud of your AirPods with a thin, comfortable, and flexible silicone cover that contours to your inner ear, allowing you to jog, dance, or move around without having to worry about you AirPods falling out. It's even labeled "L" and "R" so you won't ever put them in the wrong ear by accident.
Hookless design
EarSkinz AirPods covers
If the idea of a hook sounds uncomfortable for you, EarSkinz AirPod covers offer a slightly different solution. EarSkinz is made out of soft silicone with precise cutouts for all the speaker holes, meaning you won't muffle the sound at all. The cover also provides a larger tip that fits into your ear canal to help stabilize your AirPods and prevent them from falling out. You can pick up a pair of EarSkinz AirPod covers in a plethora of different colors including, red, blue, green, black, white, and more.
Super snug
AhaStyle AirPods Hooks and Tips
Why not get the best of both worlds? The AhaStyle AirPods Hooks and Tips will not only keep your AirPods in your ears because of the ear hooks but also improve the sound isolation thanks to the rubber tips that fit inside your ear. Plus, they ship with two different sizes — small and large — so you should be able to fit which one fits best!
Buy in bulk
AhaStyle AirPods and EarPods Hooks
Made of durable and soft silicone, the AhaStyle provides a comfortable hook that fit in your ear to prevent your AirPods or EarPods from moving out of place or falling out. The cool thing about the AhaStyle AirPods and EarPods Hooks is they come in packs of three. You can pick up a pack in several colors including pink, red, blue, white, and black.
The whole package
Filoto AirPods 2 accessory set
Why stop at just keeping your AirPods in your ears when you can have the whole package. The Filoto AirPods accessory set comes with hooks to keeping your AirPods fitting snugly, a cord to keep your AirPods 2 attached to one another, a silicone case for your AirPods case, a carabiner to keep your AirPods clipped where you want, and a carrying case to fit everything with you. It's the ultimate kit for any AirPods owner!
The EarBuddyz 2.0 is a super simple way to make sure your AirPods stay in your ears and are quite affordable. If you find your AirPods 2 have trouble staying in your ears, any of the options listed above will undoubtedly help you out!
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.