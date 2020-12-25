The best Nintendo Switch games typically cost $50 or more, meaning it can be pricey to build up a good collection. While you're saving up for more, you can check out some of the best free games on Nintendo Switch . Many of these are family-friendly titles that include microtransactions, so you might want to check out our guide on how to set up parental controls on Nintendo Switch to keep your kids from making unwanted purchases.

Featured favorite : Fortnite This super popular battle royale game lets up to 100 people fight to be the last one standing while teaming up with friends locally and online. Build forts, destroy your opponents' protection, and gather resources throughout the vast world used to build weapons. The game is constantly releasing new content, including big crossover events with the MCU and Star Wars. Free at Nintendo

The sweetest deal is free

You don't have to pay a lot of money to get a new game for your Nintendo Switch. Fortnite tops our list of best free games on Nintendo Switch because it offers so much flexibility to show off your creativity while also giving you the chance to encounter some of your favorite characters from movies and games.

If you prefer RPGs to battle royale, Gems of War is a great option. Its depth of strategic gameplay and constant release of new content will keep you coming back every day to puzzle out new ways to achieve victory. Tetris 99 is another great pick, spicing up the classic puzzle game to let you compete against others while sharpening your own skills. Since all these games are free, if you don't like one you can always try something else on this list!