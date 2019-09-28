Best 10.2-iPad Heavy Duty Cases iMore 2019

If you're looking for the best heavy-duty case for the new 10.2-inch iPad, you've come to the right place. On this list is a combination of cases that are rugged, reliable, and stylish. That said, the Logitech Rugged Keyboard Case is the one case that we feel truly checks all the boxes. It offers both the excellent looks and protection needed. However, if that case isn't your jam, there are plenty of cases that may be better suited to your tastes.

Logitech is a trusted brand name that's been making reliable accessories seemingly forever. With that said, its rugged keyboard case delivers on that stellar reputation. Logitech delivered with this ruggedized case, as it touts impressive military-grade drop protection with a spill-resistant full-size keyboard. It comes with what the company calls an Any Angle Kickstand that promises 40-degrees of tilt to help support four use modes of typing, viewing, sketching, and reading. Furthermore, it even has a conveniently placed strap to store your Apple Pencil. Pros: Military-grade drop protection

Kickstand

Spill-resistant keyboard

Apple Pencil holder Cons: No color options

A bit pricey

Best Overall Logitech Rugged Keyboard Case Ruggedized typing What you get with this Logitech case is impressive military-grade drop protection with a spill-resistant full-size keyboard. $140 from Logitech

Best Value: Supveco iPad Case

Supveco's iPad case offers incredible value for the price. It brings a lot to the table as far as design and form factor is concerned. This case lives up as a heavy-duty choice because of its 5-foot drop protection, thanks in large part to its premium TPU back and PU front. Also, the case has a magnetic smart cover with auto wake and sleep function, an Apple Pencil holder, all wrapped in a notably slim frame. Its soft and anti-slip microfiber material helps keep your precious new iPad away from scratches and scuffs. Pros: 5-feet drop protection

Apple Pencil holder Cons: No color options

Best Value Supveco iPad Case Incredible value Supveco's heavy-duty case has 5-foot drop protection due to a premium TPU back and PU front material used for durability. $27 from Amazon

Most Unique: Soke Luxury Series Case

Soke's case has an elegant design made from a unique material and texture. It's heavy-duty enough to withstand a six-foot drop. We found this to be an impressive feat for something so slim and lightweight. That said, what makes this case unique is the fact that its magnets are so strong that you can place your 7th generation iPad on the fridge. In addition to that, the Soke Luxury Series Case has six magnetic stand angles for viewing your favorite movie or show. You can also store away your Apple Pencil thanks to its built-in holder. Pros: 360 Full Protection

Six magnetic stand angles

Apple Pencil holder Cons: No color options

Most Unique Soke Luxury Series Case Luxury design at affordable cost Soke's Luxury Series Case uses strong magnets to place your 7th generation iPad on your fridge. Perfect for when you're cooking in the kitchen. $50 from Amazon

Best Industrial Design: UAG Metropolis Series Case

UAG is another well-known brand that many people over the years have relied on. As far as its premium industrial design goes, UAG always grades high in that field consistently. Its design prowess is so good it usually finds one of its cases in many reviewers top list each year – that says something. The Metropolis Series Case has an impressive feather-light composite construction that highlights a solid tactile grip to protect against accidental drops. If this thing does happen to hit the floor, then you need not worry as this case delivers with a certification for military drop-test standards. Moreover, users will enjoy its unique adjustable and detachable stand that is perfect for watching videos. It comes in black, magma (red), and cobalt (blue) color options. Pros: Military-grade drop standards

Adjustable and detachable stand

Apple Pencil holder

Tactile grip Cons: No screen protector

Best Industrial Design UAG Metropolis Series Case Best industrial design and stand UAG always comes through in the design department. This case is light with military drop-test standards and a serviceable tactile grip. $60 from UAG

Most Consistent: Otterbox Defender Series Case

When you're looking for something to keep your expensive device safe from harm, sometimes going with a well-known brand is the safe way to go. We consider Otterbox to be old reliable when it comes to protecting your precious devices, as it's been delivering quality heavy-duty cases to the public for a while. Its Defender Series Case is no exception as it guards your device against drops, dirt, and scrapes. This case's hard internal shell, soft outer slipcover, and built-in screen protector is the perfect deterrent for unwanted accidents. Besides, the Defender Series Case's shield stand is a nice little extra feature for those who love to watch a ton of videos on their iPad. Pros: Built-in screen protector

Shield stand Cons: No color options

No Apple Pencil holder

Most Consistent Otterbox Defender Series Case Old reliable Otterbox's Defender Series 10.2-iPad Case delivers the same kind of trusted reliability found in its iPhone cases. Users can expect all-around protection. $90 from Otterbox

Best Grip: Gumdrop Hideaway Case

Here's another excellent choice for your industrial design lovers out there. Gumdrop's Hideaway iPad 10.2 Case is arguably the grippiest case on this list with all its grooves that resembles a tire. It's put together with the attention of eliminating any slipping out of your hands. The Hideaway brings all-around protection, covering both your screen and ports, while reinforced rubber bumpers on the corners prevent dings and scratches. In addition to its impressive frame, the case offers a removable stylus holder and a built-in stand. It's all of what you'd expect from a heavy-duty case. Pros: All-around protection

Built-in stand

Removable stylus holder Cons: No color options

No screen protector

Best Grip Gumdrop Hideaway Case So much tread Gumdrop's Hideaway Case legit looks like a flattened-out tire, easily making it one of the more grippier heavy-duty cases on the market. $60 from Gumdrop

Most Kid-Friendly: LTROP Kids Case

If you're a parent of a young child, you know how ardent you must be when it comes to keeping pricey items in your home safe. Buying expensive tech stuff and not protecting it from harm is essentially looking for danger. Instead of risking it all, having the right childproof case is the right approach to have. This heavy-duty option is durable, lightweight, and shockproof. It's built tough as can withstand being beaten on or chewed on by your child. This case may not look pretty, but it can take some serious punishment, which is great for the longevity of your item. Pros: Shockproof

Multi-angle viewing

Lightweight Cons: Large form factor