Best 10.2-iPad Heavy Duty Cases iMore 2019
If you're looking for the best heavy-duty case for the new 10.2-inch iPad, you've come to the right place. On this list is a combination of cases that are rugged, reliable, and stylish. That said, the Logitech Rugged Keyboard Case is the one case that we feel truly checks all the boxes. It offers both the excellent looks and protection needed. However, if that case isn't your jam, there are plenty of cases that may be better suited to your tastes.
- Best Overall: Logitech Rugged Keyboard Case
- Best Value: Supveco iPad Case
- Most Unique: Soke Luxury Series Case
- Best Industrial Design: UAG Metropolis Series Case
- Most Consistent: Otterbox Defender Series Case
- Best Grip: Gumdrop Hideaway Case
- Most Kid-Friendly: LTROP Kids Case
Best Overall: Logitech Rugged Keyboard Case
Logitech is a trusted brand name that's been making reliable accessories seemingly forever. With that said, its rugged keyboard case delivers on that stellar reputation.
Logitech delivered with this ruggedized case, as it touts impressive military-grade drop protection with a spill-resistant full-size keyboard. It comes with what the company calls an Any Angle Kickstand that promises 40-degrees of tilt to help support four use modes of typing, viewing, sketching, and reading. Furthermore, it even has a conveniently placed strap to store your Apple Pencil.
Pros:
- Military-grade drop protection
- Kickstand
- Spill-resistant keyboard
- Apple Pencil holder
Cons:
- No color options
- A bit pricey
Best Overall
Logitech Rugged Keyboard Case
Ruggedized typing
What you get with this Logitech case is impressive military-grade drop protection with a spill-resistant full-size keyboard.
Best Value: Supveco iPad Case
Supveco's iPad case offers incredible value for the price. It brings a lot to the table as far as design and form factor is concerned. This case lives up as a heavy-duty choice because of its 5-foot drop protection, thanks in large part to its premium TPU back and PU front.
Also, the case has a magnetic smart cover with auto wake and sleep function, an Apple Pencil holder, all wrapped in a notably slim frame. Its soft and anti-slip microfiber material helps keep your precious new iPad away from scratches and scuffs.
Pros:
- 5-feet drop protection
- Apple Pencil holder
Cons:
- No color options
Best Value
Supveco iPad Case
Incredible value
Supveco's heavy-duty case has 5-foot drop protection due to a premium TPU back and PU front material used for durability.
Most Unique: Soke Luxury Series Case
Soke's case has an elegant design made from a unique material and texture. It's heavy-duty enough to withstand a six-foot drop. We found this to be an impressive feat for something so slim and lightweight.
That said, what makes this case unique is the fact that its magnets are so strong that you can place your 7th generation iPad on the fridge. In addition to that, the Soke Luxury Series Case has six magnetic stand angles for viewing your favorite movie or show. You can also store away your Apple Pencil thanks to its built-in holder.
Pros:
- 360 Full Protection
- Six magnetic stand angles
- Apple Pencil holder
Cons:
- No color options
Most Unique
Soke Luxury Series Case
Luxury design at affordable cost
Soke's Luxury Series Case uses strong magnets to place your 7th generation iPad on your fridge. Perfect for when you're cooking in the kitchen.
Best Industrial Design: UAG Metropolis Series Case
UAG is another well-known brand that many people over the years have relied on. As far as its premium industrial design goes, UAG always grades high in that field consistently. Its design prowess is so good it usually finds one of its cases in many reviewers top list each year – that says something.
The Metropolis Series Case has an impressive feather-light composite construction that highlights a solid tactile grip to protect against accidental drops. If this thing does happen to hit the floor, then you need not worry as this case delivers with a certification for military drop-test standards. Moreover, users will enjoy its unique adjustable and detachable stand that is perfect for watching videos. It comes in black, magma (red), and cobalt (blue) color options.
Pros:
- Military-grade drop standards
- Adjustable and detachable stand
- Apple Pencil holder
- Tactile grip
Cons:
- No screen protector
Best Industrial Design
UAG Metropolis Series Case
Best industrial design and stand
UAG always comes through in the design department. This case is light with military drop-test standards and a serviceable tactile grip.
Most Consistent: Otterbox Defender Series Case
When you're looking for something to keep your expensive device safe from harm, sometimes going with a well-known brand is the safe way to go. We consider Otterbox to be old reliable when it comes to protecting your precious devices, as it's been delivering quality heavy-duty cases to the public for a while.
Its Defender Series Case is no exception as it guards your device against drops, dirt, and scrapes. This case's hard internal shell, soft outer slipcover, and built-in screen protector is the perfect deterrent for unwanted accidents. Besides, the Defender Series Case's shield stand is a nice little extra feature for those who love to watch a ton of videos on their iPad.
Pros:
- Built-in screen protector
- Shield stand
Cons:
- No color options
- No Apple Pencil holder
Most Consistent
Otterbox Defender Series Case
Old reliable
Otterbox's Defender Series 10.2-iPad Case delivers the same kind of trusted reliability found in its iPhone cases. Users can expect all-around protection.
Best Grip: Gumdrop Hideaway Case
Here's another excellent choice for your industrial design lovers out there. Gumdrop's Hideaway iPad 10.2 Case is arguably the grippiest case on this list with all its grooves that resembles a tire. It's put together with the attention of eliminating any slipping out of your hands.
The Hideaway brings all-around protection, covering both your screen and ports, while reinforced rubber bumpers on the corners prevent dings and scratches. In addition to its impressive frame, the case offers a removable stylus holder and a built-in stand. It's all of what you'd expect from a heavy-duty case.
Pros:
- All-around protection
- Built-in stand
- Removable stylus holder
Cons:
- No color options
- No screen protector
Best Grip
Gumdrop Hideaway Case
So much tread
Gumdrop's Hideaway Case legit looks like a flattened-out tire, easily making it one of the more grippier heavy-duty cases on the market.
Most Kid-Friendly: LTROP Kids Case
If you're a parent of a young child, you know how ardent you must be when it comes to keeping pricey items in your home safe. Buying expensive tech stuff and not protecting it from harm is essentially looking for danger. Instead of risking it all, having the right childproof case is the right approach to have.
This heavy-duty option is durable, lightweight, and shockproof. It's built tough as can withstand being beaten on or chewed on by your child. This case may not look pretty, but it can take some serious punishment, which is great for the longevity of your item.
Pros:
- Shockproof
- Multi-angle viewing
- Lightweight
Cons:
- Large form factor
Most Kid-Friendly
LTROP Kids Case
Childproof protection
This heavy-duty option protects against young children who love to chew on things. Its lightweight rubber is durable and shockproof in defense of drops.
Bottom line
Finding the best case for your new iPad can be exhausting. When it comes all your heavy-duty needs, our best overall choice is the Logitech Rugged Keyboard Case. It delivers on design and ruggedized nature, as it touts impressive military-grade drop protection with a spill-resistant full-size keyboard. Usually, you can't find too many cases that are slim and heavy-duty, all while carrying a top-notch keyboard in one nice put together package.
Although it may not have that one eye-catching feature, like UAG's adjustable and detachable stand, it still comes with its own decent kickstand that can cover any angle. Logitech's stand promises 40-degrees of tilt to help support four use modes of typing, viewing, sketching, and reading. However, having a premium keyboard to use makes the trade-off more than worth it.
Credits — The guy that worked on this guide
Chuck West is a writer at iMore. A disruptive homebody with an obsession with precision and all things Apple. Follow him @chuckwestworld on Twitter and Instagram.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Cover your 10.2-inch iPad with one of these sleeves
We rounded up this great collection of stylish multi-functional sleeves to choose for your new seventh-generation iPad.
Have the new 10.2-inch iPad 7? Here are the best accessories
The 7th generation iPad is bigger, better, and faster than previous models, so you'll need the right accessories to capitalize on its capabilities. Browse the products below for some ideas on how to enhance your iPad 7 experience.
Which 10.2-inch iPad color should you get?
The new 10.2-inch iPad comes in three colors — space gray, silver, and gold. Which color should you choose?