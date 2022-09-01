Best HomeKit Air Conditioners 2022

While Smart thermostats are a staple in the modern connected home, but the best HomeKit air conditioners are great for homes without central cooling and heating. These easy to install units allow you to control your climate anytime, anywhere, making those hot, sticky summer days all that more bearable. You can even mix your HomeKit air conditioner in with your other HomeKit accessories to have smart home capabilities throughout your home. We have gathered the best HomeKit air conditioners around to help you decide which is right for your space.

The best HomeKit Air Conditioners

GE Profile PHC06LY View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Modern looks

GE's Profile air conditioner has a clean, modern design that gives the traditional form factor a fresh look. This 22-inch wide air conditioner can keep rooms up to 250 square feet cool, with three fan speeds providing 200 CFM of airflow. Besides HomeKit support, this air conditioner also comes with a handy remote, making adjustments either a tap or button press away. GE AEC08LY Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Cost effective

The AEC08LY from GE is an affordable option that doesn't skimp on performance and features. This air conditioner is well suited for medium-sized rooms, with up to 350 square feet of coverage and 8,000 BTU output. The AEC08LY is also Energy Star certified, which means it keeps your area cool while saving you even more money in the long run. Haier QHC10AX Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Power packed

Haier's QHC15AX is one of the most powerful HomeKit air conditioners around, capable of providing up to 10,000 BTU's of cooling bliss. This means that this air conditioner can keep spaces up to 450 square feet frosty, which is great for living rooms or other large areas. As well as supporting HomeKit, this air conditioner also brings along Alexa and Google Assistant, protecting your investment if you decide to change things up in the future. GE AHC10LY Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Medium size

The AHC10LY is a medium-size air conditioner that fits in windows 26 to 37 inches wide. This unit covers up to 450 square feet, with 10,000 BTU output, all while meeting Energy Star certification requirements. The AHC10LY supports schedules, automations, and voice control either through GE's Appliances app or HomeKit.

Cool it

The best HomeKit air conditioners give you convenient control of your home's climate through the Home app or with a shout. Siri can make adjustments to the temperature when your hands or full. The Home app offers control with a tap or through automations that run automatically in the background, depending on if you are home or away. The GE Profile PHC06LY (opens in new tab) strikes a perfect balance of price, design, and performance, making it the best option for most. This air conditioner can cover small areas such as bedrooms with ease and does so with a clean, modern design.

If you are looking for the largest coverage area around, then look no further than the Haier QHC10AX (opens in new tab). This powerful window air conditioner can keep rooms up to 450 square feet cool, which is the largest HomeKit option around. Along with HomeKit, this unit also supports Alexa and Google Assistant, which should make it a fixture in your household for many years to come. Regardless of which air conditioner you choose, you will be cool and comfortable, thanks to Siri, automations, scheduling, and more.