Best HomeKit air quality sensors 2022

Air quality monitors are an excellent way to keep an eye on what is floating around in your home — and the best HomeKit air quality sensors add convenient Siri voice commands and automation potential. If the air in your home starts to turn for the worse, HomeKit can come to the rescue by powering up a smart plug with an air purifier attached. If you are ready to take control of your home's air, then here is our guide to the best HomeKit air quality sensors.

Make sure you're breathing in the best air with a HomeKit air quality sensor

Eve Room - Indoor air quality sensor
Quality design

Eve's indoor air quality monitor features an industrial design complete with an E Ink display. This portable monitor lasts up to six weeks on a single charge, and it also includes temperature and humidity monitoring. Thread and Bluetooth connectivity enable a quick and direct to HomeKit connection without a hub. Aqara Indoor Air Quality Monitor, Requires AQARA HUB
Cost effective

While it requires an Aqara hub, the Aqara TVOC Air Quality Monitor is still an incredible value with an E Ink display that impressed us in our recent review. Aqara's sensor monitors VOCs, temperature, and humidity in an incredibly compact frame that runs for up to a year on a coin battery. Qingping Air Monitor Lite, Apple HomeKit Compatible Wi-Fi Indoor Air Quality Meter
All-in-one

This sensor from Qingping is not only an air quality monitor but it also serves as a digital clock, making it perfect for bedrooms. An on-device OLED display scrolls through the current time and measurements for CO2, temperature, humidity, PM 2.5, and PM10. This sensor even includes a rechargeable battery so you can take it from room to room. Netatmo Weather Station Indoor Outdoor with Wireless Outdoor Sensor
Inside and out

The Netatmo Smart Weather Station is the only HomeKit air quality sensor that can monitor air quality inside and out. This two-piece set includes an indoor module that tracks CO2, temperature, and humidity and a weatherproof outdoor monitor that gives you a local weather report. Smartmi Air Purifiers for Home
Monitors and cleans

The Smartmi P1 is one of the few HomeKit-enabled air purifiers on the market, but it includes many extras to match the price. In our hands-on review, we loved how this purifier monitors your home and automatically ramps up fan speeds to clean quickly if the quality drops. Smartmi's cleaner also puts all of its measurements and speeds just a glance away thanks to its on-device display. First Alert Onelink Safe & Sound
Smoke and CO

The First Alert OneLink Safe and Sound may look like an ordinary smoke and CO detector, but it has an AirPlay 2 compatible speaker for whole-home audio. Of course, this monitor also includes smoke and CO detection with a built-in alarm, and both are capable of sending notifications to your iOS devices when something is awry.

Monitor the situation with the best HomeKit air quality sensors

The best HomeKit air quality sensors are the quiet protectors of your home, silently measuring for dust, pollen, VOCs, CO2, and more. Once your device is up and running, it can work with tons of HomeKit accessories such as smart plugs that can turn on an air purifier if the air in your home becomes an issue. Siri support allows you to summon a brief report, with the virtual assistant replying with easy-to-understand responses such as "good" or "bad."

We love the Eve Room for its beautiful design and its portability. This fantastic monitor includes an E Ink display with customization options to make the metric that matters the most to you at the forefront. This sensor also features a built-in rechargeable battery that lasts up to six weeks, and it supports Thread — the latest and greatest connectivity standard.

Need an air quality sensor that works both indoors and out? Then the Netatmo Weather Station is the one for you. This healthy helper supports air quality, humidity, and CO2, plus it gives you a local temperature report when placed outside of your home. Whatever sensor you choose, you will gain valuable insight into what is floating around in your home.