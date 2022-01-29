Best HomeKit dimmer switches iMore 2022

If you want to add a little ambiance to your movie nights, you need the best HomeKit dimmer switches. The best HomeKit dimmer switches are incredibly easy to install, giving you brightness adjustments, Siri voice controls, and automation with accessories like HomeKit door locks in minutes. We've gathered all of the best HomeKit dimmer switches around to help you decide which is suitable for your needs.

Dim it down with the best HomeKit dimmer switches

Setting the mood with the best HomeKit dimmer switches is as easy as tapping, swapping, or shouting, thanks to Siri and Home app support. Add HomeKit automation with other accessories, like HomeKit door locks to the mix, and you suddenly have a way to automatically dim things down at sunset or turn them off at night without having to lift a finger.

Are you looking for the absolute easiest to install option that also happens to be one of the most reliable? Then check out Lutron's Caseta Wireless Dimmer. This unique dimmer works all of its smart magic without a neutral wire, which is critical for older homes, and it is our go-to switch for those that want an option that just works.

Do you want a dimmer that offers the highest level of compatibility with dimmable light bulbs? Legrand's On-Q Smart Tru-Universal Dimmer uses self-calibration technology that allows it to work with all bulb types, even those old incandescent ones that you may have lying around. Whichever option you choose, your home's lighting will never be the same again, thanks to these great dimmers.