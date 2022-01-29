Best HomeKit dimmer switches iMore 2022

If you want to add a little ambiance to your movie nights, you need the best HomeKit dimmer switches. The best HomeKit dimmer switches are incredibly easy to install, giving you brightness adjustments, Siri voice controls, and automation with accessories like HomeKit door locks in minutes. We've gathered all of the best HomeKit dimmer switches around to help you decide which is suitable for your needs.

Lutron caseta wireless dimmer switch with 4 buttons shown up close

No neutral needed: Lutron Caseta Smart Home Dimmer Switch for Apple HomeKit

Staff favorite

Lutron's dimmer is the only HomeKit option on the market that does not require a neutral wire. The lack of neutral makes installation a breeze, and it makes it compatible with the wiring in most homes. Lutron's dimmer is also one of the most reliable and quickest to respond — if you have a Caseta smart bridge.

Wemo Wifi Smart Dimmer 2nd Generation

Slide to dim: WeMo - WDS060 Wemo WiFi Smart Dimmer Switch

The Wemo dimmer has a unique on-device touch panel, allowing you to slide your finger to adjust brightness levels. This dimmer talks to your home network via Wi-Fi, creating a direct connection without a separate hub. The switch is also future-proof, as it works with HomeKit, Alexa, and Google Assistant.

Legrand dimmer switch on a white background

Highly compatible: Legrand, Smart Dimmer Switch for Apple HomeKit

As its name suggests, the Legrand On-Q Smart Tru-Universal Dimmer focuses on providing a high level of compatibility with existing light bulbs. Using self-calibration technology, this dimmer works with pretty much every type of bulb, LED, CFL, Halogen, and even incandescent.

idevices dimmer switch next to an iphone on a white background

Light it up: iDevices Dimmer Switch - Smart enabled

Thanks to a built-in nightlight, the iDevices Dimmer Switch is not your average dimmer. The nightlight works independently from the dimmer, allowing complete control through the Home app. Best of all, the nightlight supports tons of different colors and brightness levels, perfect for keeping things in check at night.

Brilliant Home Control Single

Control center: Brilliant Smart Home Control (1-Switch Panel) — Alexa Built-In

This all-in-one dimmer gives you complete control of your smart home accessories with a large touchscreen display. In addition to HomeKit, the Brilliant Home Control works with popular accessories from Sonos, Ring, and ecobee, plus a built-in camera that allows you to peek into your home from anywhere in the world.

Meross Smart Wifi Dimmer Switch and packaging

Cost effective: meross Smart Dimmer Switch Single Pole

The meross dimmer packs in plenty of smart features at a price that won't break the bank. This hub-less dimmer includes supports for HomeKit, Alexa, and the Google Assistant, along with the Meross app, which allows you to build schedules and create timers.

$26 at Amazon

Dim it down with the best HomeKit dimmer switches

Setting the mood with the best HomeKit dimmer switches is as easy as tapping, swapping, or shouting, thanks to Siri and Home app support. Add HomeKit automation with other accessories, like HomeKit door locks to the mix, and you suddenly have a way to automatically dim things down at sunset or turn them off at night without having to lift a finger.

Are you looking for the absolute easiest to install option that also happens to be one of the most reliable? Then check out Lutron's Caseta Wireless Dimmer. This unique dimmer works all of its smart magic without a neutral wire, which is critical for older homes, and it is our go-to switch for those that want an option that just works.

Do you want a dimmer that offers the highest level of compatibility with dimmable light bulbs? Legrand's On-Q Smart Tru-Universal Dimmer uses self-calibration technology that allows it to work with all bulb types, even those old incandescent ones that you may have lying around. Whichever option you choose, your home's lighting will never be the same again, thanks to these great dimmers.

