Best HomeKit Dimmer Switches iMore 2019

No home's lighting is complete without a dimmer to set the mood for dinners and movie nights, so what better way is there to dim things down than a HomeKit switch? HomeKit gives you dimming and adds in the smarts, giving you the ultimate in control and convenience. These switches are easy to install and come in all shapes and sizes. We've gathered all of the best around to help you decide which is right for your needs.

Dim it down

Setting the mood with a smart dimmer switch is as easy as a tap, swipe, or shout, thanks to HomeKit support. Add automation to the mix, and you suddenly have a way to automatically dim things down at sunset, or turn them off completely at night, without having to lift a finger. Looking for the absolute easiest to install option that also happens to be one of the most reliable? Then check out Lutron's Caseta Wireless Dimmer. This awesome dimmer works all of its smart magic without a neutral wire, which is critical for older homes.

Want a dimmer that offers the highest level of compatibility with dimmable light bulbs? Legrand's On-Q Smart Tru-Universal Dimmer uses self-calibration technology that allows it to work with all bulb types, even those old incandescent ones that you may have lying around. Whichever option you choose, your home's lighting will never be the same again thanks to these awesome dimmers.

