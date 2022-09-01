Best HomeKit Garage Door Openers 2022

Adding HomeKit to your garage door enables many modern conveniences, such as automatic opening and instant notifications. The biggest benefit though is that you will never be left wondering if you closed the door on your way out again. The Chamberlain MyQ Smart Garage Hub (opens in new tab) brings smart capabilities to an existing garage door opener, all without the hassle of wiring or climbing up and down a ladder. We have gathered all of the best garage door openers with HomeKit support so that you can choose the best for your needs.

Best Overall: Chamberlain Smart Garage Hub

Chamberlain Smart Garage Hub (Image credit: Chamberlain)

Chamberlain's Smart Garage Hub is a quick and easy way to add smart home control to your existing garage door opener. This low-cost package consists of a wireless door tilt sensor and a gateway that communicates with your home Wi-Fi network. We love that this system is entirely wireless, enabling fast installation without wiring or tools.

Once the initial setup is complete, your garage door will be ready for remote control through Chamberlain's MyQ app and Amazon's Alexa. Amazon's Key Service is also available once your garage door is connected. It allows your local delivery driver to drop off packages directly into your garage or home.

Enabling HomeKit support, however, requires an additional purchase of Chamberlain's HomeKit bridge (opens in new tab), which adds to the overall cost of this system. Once added to HomeKit, your garage door will be able to provide notifications for events and can be controlled through Siri or the iOS Home app. Geofencing within the Home app can also open and close your door automatically when you arrive or leave for the day.

Best Value: Insignia Wi-Fi Garage Door Controller

Insignia Wi-Fi Garage Door Controller (Image credit: Best Buy)

Insignia's Wi-Fi Garage Door Controller is an affordable way to add HomeKit support to your existing garage door opener. This low-cost package includes everything you need to upgrade, including a handy screwdriver, which should be the only tool you need for installation.

Insignia's offering uses Wi-Fi to connect directly to your home network, and as such, requires a strong Wi-Fi signal to your garage. Once the hardware is in place, a simple scan of the HomeKit accessory code enables operation through iOS and Siri, all without having to download an additional app.

Best Lighting: Chamberlain B1381

Chamberlain B1381 Smart Garage Door Opener (Image credit: Chamberlain)

Chamberlain's B1381 takes lighting to the extreme, as it boasts a whopping 3,100 lumens of bright garage filling light. This opener uses a proprietary LED light pod to light the darkest of garages, and it comes with a battery backup to ensure that your parking space is lit even when the power goes out.

This opener uses a belt drive lifting system to provide high performance, enabling it to open the heaviest of doors. Chamberlain's MyQ Wi-Fi technology is also included, allowing remote operation; however, like other Chamberlain smart products, it does require an additional purchase (opens in new tab) to bring it into HomeKit.

Best for Multiple Doors: ismartgate PRO Garage

Ismartgate Pro Garage app and notification (Image credit: ismartgate)

The ismartgate PRO Garage is an add-on system that brings HomeKit support to the opener that is already in your garage. Unlike other solutions on the market, the ismartgate PRO Garage supports more than just one garage door, up to three total using wireless and wired sensors.

Installation of the ismartgate Pro Garage is simple, requiring just some minor wiring to attach it to your existing opener, and it can be up and running in only a few minutes. Once set up, several customization options allow for fine-tuning, even allowing users to select a specific tone or alert that will play during operation.

Best Add-On: Meross Smart WiFi Garage Door Opener

Meross Smart Garage Door (Image credit: Meross)

The latest accessory from Meross connects to existing garage door openers giving you access to quick and easy status checks, notifications, and convenient controls through the Home app and Siri. The Smart Wi-Fi Garage Door Opener is compatible with most brands of openers, and Meross provides both a learn button color guide, and compatibility list through the listing which can be referred to prior to purchasing. In some cases, an additional accessory may be required for operation, which Meross lists as being available through their customer support team.

The Meross Smart WiFi Garage Door Opener doesn't just work with Siri. You can also use it with Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, and Samsung SmartThings.

Open and Shut

HomeKit garage door openers offer more than just the ability to determine the status of your garage door. These openers can open and close automatically when you arrive or leave your home, work in tandem with other devices in automation, and of course, can work with Siri. Smart notifications can alert you to the comings and goings of others, or if someone is attempting to sneak into your home.

If you are in the market for a garage door controller that is easy to install and works with most brands of existing garage door openers, then Chamberlain's MyQ Smart Garage Hub (opens in new tab) is the one for you. Even though an additional purchase of a HomeKit bridge (opens in new tab) is extra, the combination is still a cheaper option than replacing your opener which can take hours. Chamberlain's package can be set up in a matter of minutes, with no wiring or tools required, and once added to HomeKit, you are ready to experience the benefits of a smart garage.

There are hundreds of HomeKit accessories now on the market, including our growing list of favorites.