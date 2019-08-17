Best HomeKit Garage Door Openers iMore 2019
Adding HomeKit functionality to your garage door offers many modern conveniences that smart home devices are famous for. Features such as automatic opening and closing based on your location combined with instant notifications ensure that you will never be left wondering if you did close the door on your way out. Of course, you can also use your iPhone or Siri to open and close the door at will. Which is perfect for those times where you leave the house without a key, or when you want to be just plain lazy.
- Best Overall: Chamberlain MyQ Smart Garage Hub
- Best Value: Insignia Wi-Fi Garage Door Controller
- Best Direct Drive: Chamberlain RJO20
- Best Belt Drive: Chamberlain B980
- Best Chain Drive: Chamberlain C450
- Best for Multiple Doors: ismartgate PRO Garage
The Chamberlain MyQ Smart Garage Hub brings smart capabilities to an existing garage door opener, all without the hassle of wiring or climbing up and down a ladder. An additional bridge is necessary for HomeKit support, but the added benefit of having a smart garage door more than outweighs the costs. We have gathered all of the best garage door openers with HomeKit support so that you can choose the best for your needs.
Best Overall: Chamberlain MyQ Smart Garage Hub
Chamberlain's MyQ Smart Garage Hub is a quick and easy way to add smart home control to your existing garage door opener. This low-cost package consists of a wireless door tilt sensor and a gateway that communicates with your home Wi-Fi network. We love that this system is entirely wireless, enabling fast installation without wiring or tools.
Once the initial set up is complete, your garage door will be ready for remote control through Chamberlain's MyQ app and through Amazon's Alexa. Amazon's Key Service is also available once your garage door is connected. It allows your local delivery driver to drop off packages directly into your garage or home.
Enabling HomeKit support, however, requires an additional purchase of Chamberlain's HomeKit bridge, which adds to the overall cost of this system. Once added to HomeKit, your garage door will be able to provide notifications for events and can be controlled through Siri or the iOS Home app. Geofencing within the Home app can also open and close your door automatically when you arrive or leave for the day.
Pros:
- Compatible with most openers
- Easy installation
- Works with Amazon Key
Cons:
- Requires additional hub for HomeKit
- Fee for usage with Alexa & Google
- Wi-Fi only
Best Overall
Chamberlain MyQ Smart Garage Hub
High compatibility
Chamberlain's MyQ Smart Garage Hub is an easy to install solution that works with most garage door openers. Note: HomeKit requires an additional hub.
Best Value: Insignia Wi-Fi Garage Door Controller
Insignia's Wi-Fi Garage Door Controller is an affordable way to add HomeKit support to your existing garage door opener. This low-cost package includes everything you need to upgrade, including a handy screwdriver which should be the only tool you need for installation.
Insignia's offering uses Wi-Fi to connect directly to your home network, and as such, requires a strong Wi-Fi signal to your garage. Once the hardware is in place, a simple scan of the HomeKit accessory code enables operation through iOS and Siri, all without having to download an additional app.
Pros:
- Low price
- No additional hardware required
- Easy to install
Cons:
- Requires strong Wi-Fi
- Only works with HomeKit
- Not compatible with all openers
Best Value
Insignia Wi-Fi Garage Door Controller
Everything included
Insignia's offering is a cost-effective way to add HomeKit to your existing opener. This controller includes everything you need for quick installation.
Best Direct Drive: Chamberlain RJO20
The Chamberlain RJO20 is a complete garage door opener package that uses the latest in lifting technology. A direct drive system attaches directly to the garage door itself, no additional chains, belts, or rails required. This eliminates the overhead components of a traditional garage door opener and tucks it out of sight.
The RJO20 also supports several convenience features such as a battery backup. This feature ensures that your door can open even when the power is out, and an automatic door lock engages every time the door is closed. Wi-Fi connectivity is ready to go out of the box with Chamberlain's free iOS app, but HomeKit support requires the purchase of an additional bridge.
Pros:
- No belts or chains
- Battery backup
- Automatic door lock
Cons:
- Expensive
- Requires additional hub for HomeKit
- Non-traditional installation
Best Direct Drive
Chamberlain RJO20
Directly driven
The RJO20 incorporates a direct drive that ditches belts and chains. Automatic locking provides additional security. Note: HomeKit requires an additional hub.
Best Belt Drive: Chamberlain B980
Chamberlain's B980 ditches the traditional chain system that most garage door openers use in favor of a metal reinforced belt. The inclusion of a belt means that this opener can open and close your door quietly and smoother than its counterparts. This unit also provides a powerful lighting system that illuminates the darkest of areas in your garage.
The Chamberlain B980 includes a battery backup system, which means that you will never be left stranded outside your home even if a power outage occurs. Like other Chamberlain products, this unit supports Wi-Fi networking but does require an additional purchase of the company's HomeKit bridge to connect it to Siri and automation.
Pros:
- Quiet operation
- Battery backup
- Bright lighting
Cons:
- Requires additional hub for HomeKit
- Installation process
- Expensive
Best Belt Drive
Chamberlain B980
Smooth operator
The B980 is smooth and quiet, thanks to its belt drive. A backup battery ensures operation when the power is out. Note: HomeKit requires an additional hub.
Best Chain Drive: Chamberlain C450
Chamberlain's C450 takes the classic chain-drive garage door opener to the modern age with built-in smart capabilities. Sticking with the tried and true design, the C450 can pack in this added functionality at a low cost, similar to non-connected openers.
This opener uses the proven chain drive lifting system to provide high performance, enabling it to open the heaviest of doors. Chamberlain's MyQ Wi-Fi technology is also included, allowing remote operation; however, like other Chamberlain smart products, it does require an additional purchase to bring it into HomeKit.
Pros:
- Proven chain design
- Low cost
- High-performance lift
Cons:
- Requires additional hub for HomeKit
- Installation process
- Noisy operation
Best Chain Drive
Chamberlain C450
Classic power
The C450 focuses on the basics to offer reliability at a low price. A classic chain drive provides powerful lifting. Note: HomeKit requires an additional hub.
Best for Multiple Doors: ismartgate PRO Garage
The ismartgate PRO Garage is an add-on system that brings HomeKit support to the opener that is already in your garage. Unlike other solutions on the market, the ismartgate PRO Garage supports more than just one garage door, up to 3 total using wireless and wired sensors.
Installation of the ismartgate Pro Garage is simple, requiring just some minor wiring to attach it to your existing opener, and it can be up and running in only a few minutes. Once set up, several customization options allow for fine-tuning, even allowing users to select a specific tone or alert that will play during operation.
Pros:
- All in one solution
- Works with multiple doors
- Customizable
Cons:
- Pricey
- Non-standard batteries
- Wired installation
Best for Multiple Doors
ismartgate PRO Garage
Open them all
The ismartgate PRO garage door controller is an all-in-one solution for adding HomeKit to an existing opener. The PRO model supports up to 3 garage doors.
Open and Shut
HomeKit garage door openers offer more than just the ability to determine the status of your garage door. These openers can open and close automatically when you arrive or leave your home, work in tandem with other devices in automation, and of course, can work with Siri. Smart notifications can alert you to the comings and goings of others, or if someone is attempting to sneak into your home.
If you are in the market for a garage door controller that is easy to install and works with most brands of existing garage door openers, then Chamberlain's MyQ Smart Garage Hub is the one for you. Even though an additional purchase of a HomeKit bridge is extra, the combination is still a cheaper option than replacing your opener which can take hours. Chamberlain's package can be set up in a matter of minutes, with no wiring or tools required, and once added to HomeKit, you are ready to experience the benefits of a smart garage.
