Best HomeKit Garage Door Openers iMore 2019

Adding HomeKit functionality to your garage door offers many modern conveniences that smart home devices are famous for. Features such as automatic opening and closing based on your location combined with instant notifications ensure that you will never be left wondering if you did close the door on your way out. Of course, you can also use your iPhone or Siri to open and close the door at will. Which is perfect for those times where you leave the house without a key, or when you want to be just plain lazy.

Chamberlain's MyQ Smart Garage Hub is a quick and easy way to add smart home control to your existing garage door opener. This low-cost package consists of a wireless door tilt sensor and a gateway that communicates with your home Wi-Fi network. We love that this system is entirely wireless, enabling fast installation without wiring or tools. Once the initial set up is complete, your garage door will be ready for remote control through Chamberlain's MyQ app and through Amazon's Alexa. Amazon's Key Service is also available once your garage door is connected. It allows your local delivery driver to drop off packages directly into your garage or home. Enabling HomeKit support, however, requires an additional purchase of Chamberlain's HomeKit bridge, which adds to the overall cost of this system. Once added to HomeKit, your garage door will be able to provide notifications for events and can be controlled through Siri or the iOS Home app. Geofencing within the Home app can also open and close your door automatically when you arrive or leave for the day. Pros: Compatible with most openers

Easy installation

Works with Amazon Key Cons: Requires additional hub for HomeKit

Fee for usage with Alexa & Google

Wi-Fi only

Best Overall Chamberlain MyQ Smart Garage Hub High compatibility Chamberlain's MyQ Smart Garage Hub is an easy to install solution that works with most garage door openers. Note: HomeKit requires an additional hub. $45 from Amazon

Best Value: Insignia Wi-Fi Garage Door Controller

Insignia's Wi-Fi Garage Door Controller is an affordable way to add HomeKit support to your existing garage door opener. This low-cost package includes everything you need to upgrade, including a handy screwdriver which should be the only tool you need for installation. Insignia's offering uses Wi-Fi to connect directly to your home network, and as such, requires a strong Wi-Fi signal to your garage. Once the hardware is in place, a simple scan of the HomeKit accessory code enables operation through iOS and Siri, all without having to download an additional app. Pros: Low price

No additional hardware required

Easy to install Cons: Requires strong Wi-Fi

Only works with HomeKit

Not compatible with all openers

Best Value Insignia Wi-Fi Garage Door Controller Everything included Insignia's offering is a cost-effective way to add HomeKit to your existing opener. This controller includes everything you need for quick installation. $50 from Best Buy

Best Direct Drive: Chamberlain RJO20

The Chamberlain RJO20 is a complete garage door opener package that uses the latest in lifting technology. A direct drive system attaches directly to the garage door itself, no additional chains, belts, or rails required. This eliminates the overhead components of a traditional garage door opener and tucks it out of sight. The RJO20 also supports several convenience features such as a battery backup. This feature ensures that your door can open even when the power is out, and an automatic door lock engages every time the door is closed. Wi-Fi connectivity is ready to go out of the box with Chamberlain's free iOS app, but HomeKit support requires the purchase of an additional bridge. Pros: No belts or chains

Battery backup

Automatic door lock Cons: Expensive

Requires additional hub for HomeKit

Non-traditional installation

Best Direct Drive Chamberlain RJO20 Directly driven The RJO20 incorporates a direct drive that ditches belts and chains. Automatic locking provides additional security. Note: HomeKit requires an additional hub. $396 from Amazon

Best Belt Drive: Chamberlain B980

Chamberlain's B980 ditches the traditional chain system that most garage door openers use in favor of a metal reinforced belt. The inclusion of a belt means that this opener can open and close your door quietly and smoother than its counterparts. This unit also provides a powerful lighting system that illuminates the darkest of areas in your garage. The Chamberlain B980 includes a battery backup system, which means that you will never be left stranded outside your home even if a power outage occurs. Like other Chamberlain products, this unit supports Wi-Fi networking but does require an additional purchase of the company's HomeKit bridge to connect it to Siri and automation. Pros: Quiet operation

Battery backup

Bright lighting Cons: Requires additional hub for HomeKit

Installation process

Expensive

Best Belt Drive Chamberlain B980 Smooth operator The B980 is smooth and quiet, thanks to its belt drive. A backup battery ensures operation when the power is out. Note: HomeKit requires an additional hub. $312 from Amazon

Best Chain Drive: Chamberlain C450

Chamberlain's C450 takes the classic chain-drive garage door opener to the modern age with built-in smart capabilities. Sticking with the tried and true design, the C450 can pack in this added functionality at a low cost, similar to non-connected openers. This opener uses the proven chain drive lifting system to provide high performance, enabling it to open the heaviest of doors. Chamberlain's MyQ Wi-Fi technology is also included, allowing remote operation; however, like other Chamberlain smart products, it does require an additional purchase to bring it into HomeKit. Pros: Proven chain design

Low cost

High-performance lift Cons: Requires additional hub for HomeKit

Installation process

Noisy operation

Best Chain Drive Chamberlain C450 Classic power The C450 focuses on the basics to offer reliability at a low price. A classic chain drive provides powerful lifting. Note: HomeKit requires an additional hub. $181 from Amazon

Best for Multiple Doors: ismartgate PRO Garage

The ismartgate PRO Garage is an add-on system that brings HomeKit support to the opener that is already in your garage. Unlike other solutions on the market, the ismartgate PRO Garage supports more than just one garage door, up to 3 total using wireless and wired sensors. Installation of the ismartgate Pro Garage is simple, requiring just some minor wiring to attach it to your existing opener, and it can be up and running in only a few minutes. Once set up, several customization options allow for fine-tuning, even allowing users to select a specific tone or alert that will play during operation. Pros: All in one solution

Works with multiple doors

Customizable Cons: Pricey

Non-standard batteries

Wired installation