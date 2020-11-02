Best HomeKit Outdoor Smart Plugs iMore 2020
The best HomeKit outdoor smart plugs make controlling your outdoor lights, power tools and festive decor more accessible through the Home app and Siri. Plus, with scenes and automation that incorporate other HomeKit accessories, your lights can turn on automatically at sunset or off at sunrise. Here's our guide to the best HomeKit outdoor smart plugs that bring smarts to the great outdoors.
- Independent controls: Meross Outdoor Smart Plug
- Slim solution: iHome ISP 100 Outdoor Smart Plug
- Two-in-one: Wemo Wi-Fi Outdoor Smart Plug
- Monitor it: iDevices Outdoor Switch
Independent controls: Meross Outdoor Smart PlugStaff Favorite
The affordable Meross Outdoor Smart Plug includes two smart outlets, each of which works independently from one another. This perk means that you get two outlets added to the Home app so that you can assign one to the holiday lights and another to an inflatable in the yard. IP44 dust and weather-resistance, plus a fire-resistant housing, keep it safe all year long.
Slim solution: iHome ISP 100 Outdoor Smart Plug
If you need outdoor power in a tight space, then you need the iHome ISP100 Outdoor Smart Plug. This outdoor plug is the slimmest around, measuring just under 2-inches wide with a 6-inch power cord. iHome's plug provides plenty of power with a single, smart outlet capable of handling up to 1,800 watts.
Two-in-one: Wemo Wi-Fi Outdoor Smart Plug
Belkin's Wemo Wi-Fi Outdoor Smart Plug packs two outlets linked together into one simple control. In addition to HomeKit, this plug works with the Wemo app, Amazon's Alexa, and the Google Assistant. Through the Wemo app, you can set your outdoor lights to turn on randomly each day in-case someone is staking your place out.
Monitor it: iDevices Outdoor Switch
The iDevices Outdoor Switch is the only HomeKit solution on the market with energy monitoring capabilities. Energy monitoring allows you to keep an eye on just how much the outdoor decor or power tool chargers are consuming in real-time, as well as through historical graphs and actual cost calculations.
Outdoor power
The best HomeKit outdoor smart plugs are an excellent and convenient way to manage all of your essential devices outside. Whether it's automating your lights to turn on and off during the holiday season or making sure your outdoor power tools are always ready for your next workday, these plugs bring everything to the palm of your hand.
The Meross Outdoor Smart Plug combines weather-resistance, two independently-controlled outlets, and an affordable price into one compact package making it our top pick. This Wi-Fi smart plug is ready to go right out of the box with the Home app, just scan the pairing code, and you'll be on your way to automating your lights and decor in minutes.
Need an outdoor plug that works with Amazon's Alexa and the Google Assistant in addition to HomeKit? Then the Wemo Outdoor WiFi Smart Plug is the one for you. The Wemo outdoor plug sports two outlets which work together through the Wemo app, available on both iOS and Android, perfect for homes where not everyone is on team Apple and HomeKit.
