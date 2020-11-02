Best HomeKit Outdoor Smart Plugs iMore 2020

The best HomeKit outdoor smart plugs make controlling your outdoor lights, power tools and festive decor more accessible through the Home app and Siri. Plus, with scenes and automation that incorporate other HomeKit accessories, your lights can turn on automatically at sunset or off at sunrise. Here's our guide to the best HomeKit outdoor smart plugs that bring smarts to the great outdoors.

Outdoor power

The best HomeKit outdoor smart plugs are an excellent and convenient way to manage all of your essential devices outside. Whether it's automating your lights to turn on and off during the holiday season or making sure your outdoor power tools are always ready for your next workday, these plugs bring everything to the palm of your hand.

The Meross Outdoor Smart Plug combines weather-resistance, two independently-controlled outlets, and an affordable price into one compact package making it our top pick. This Wi-Fi smart plug is ready to go right out of the box with the Home app, just scan the pairing code, and you'll be on your way to automating your lights and decor in minutes.

Need an outdoor plug that works with Amazon's Alexa and the Google Assistant in addition to HomeKit? Then the Wemo Outdoor WiFi Smart Plug is the one for you. The Wemo outdoor plug sports two outlets which work together through the Wemo app, available on both iOS and Android, perfect for homes where not everyone is on team Apple and HomeKit.