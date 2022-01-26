Best HomeKit routers iMore 2022
Wireless routers are an essential part of the modern home, and the best Wi-Fi routers incorporate the latest and greatest features — like HomeKit — for greater security. HomeKit routers allow you to set restrictions on the devices and services that your HomeKit door locks, light bulbs, and more can access. And, if you want to keep all of your smart home traffic local, you can even block your accessories entirely from the internet. Here's our guide to the best HomeKit routers that you can buy today.
- Whole home coverage: Amazon eero 6 dual-band mesh Wi-Fi 6 system with built-in Zigbee smart home hub (3-pack, one eero 6 router + two eero 6 extenders)
- Single solution: Linksys Velop MX4200 AX4200 Wireless Tri-Band Gigabit Mesh Wi-Fi System - 2,700 sq. ft. range (White, 1-Pack)
- Gigabit speeds: Amazon eero Pro 6 tri-band mesh Wi-Fi 6 system with built-in Zigbee smart home hub (3-pack)
- Maximum coverage: Linksys MX12600 Velop Intelligent Mesh WiFi 6 System: AX4200, Tri-Band Wireless Network for Full-Speed Home Coverage
- Solid start: Amazon eero 6 dual-band mesh Wi-Fi 6 router, with built-in Zigbee smart home hub
- Plenty of ports: Linksys MX8400 Velop Mesh WiFi 6 System: AX4200, Tri-Band Wireless Network for Full-Speed Home Coverage, Gigabit Ethernet Ports (White, 2-Pack)
Whole home coverage: Amazon eero 6 dual-band mesh Wi-Fi 6 system with built-in Zigbee smart home hub (3-pack, one eero 6 router + two eero 6 extenders)Staff favorite
The third generation, dual-band eero mesh Wi-Fi 6 system consists of three separate nodes that blanket your home in wonderful Wi-Fi. This set can cover homes up to 5,000 square feet in size and reaches speeds up to 550 Mbps over its wireless connection. An easy setup process gets you up and running with the latest features — like HomeKit — in just a matter of minutes.
Single solution: Linksys Velop MX4200 AX4200 Wireless Tri-Band Gigabit Mesh Wi-Fi System - 2,700 sq. ft. range (White, 1-Pack)
For those with smaller homes — or those just looking for a simple way to add HomeKit support — the Linksys AX4200 Velop single pack is the way to go. This single node router can cover most homes up to 2,700 square feet on its own, plus Tri-Band Wi-Fi 6 mesh networking technology paves the way for easy expansion in the future.
Gigabit speeds: Amazon eero Pro 6 tri-band mesh Wi-Fi 6 system with built-in Zigbee smart home hub (3-pack)
The eero Pro 6 mesh Wi-Fi System includes three tri-band nodes that deliver lightning-fast speeds and excellent range. This system can reach up to 1 Gbps speeds via Ethernet and over the latest Wi-Fi 6 standard. Plus, a 6,000 square foot range easily reaches areas inside and out of the home, so you can finally browse the internet from the comforts of your favorite outdoor chair.
Maximum coverage: Linksys MX12600 Velop Intelligent Mesh WiFi 6 System: AX4200, Tri-Band Wireless Network for Full-Speed Home Coverage
The Linksys MX12600 Velop three-pack offers the most extensive coverage area of all HomeKit routers right out of the box. This powerful, tri-band three-node system can reach all of the corners in larger homes — up to a whopping 81,000 square feet. What's more, if you somehow need more power, you can always add additional nodes.
Solid start: Amazon eero 6 dual-band mesh Wi-Fi 6 router, with built-in Zigbee smart home hub
The most affordable HomeKit-enabled router from eero is a single dual-band Wi-Fi 6 node ideal for smaller homes — up to 1,500 square feet. This router expands as needed with other nodes, Beacons, and even Pro models, allowing it to serve as a great way to test the waters before making a total home commitment.
Plenty of ports: Linksys MX8400 Velop Mesh WiFi 6 System: AX4200, Tri-Band Wireless Network for Full-Speed Home Coverage, Gigabit Ethernet Ports (White, 2-Pack)
Great for medium-sized homes, the Linksys MX8400 Velop two-pack brings HomeKit security features to devices within 5,400 square feet. Plus, like other Linksys Velop mesh routers, each node comes with four Ethernet ports onboard, supports Wi-Fi 6, and you can add additional nodes if you ever need a little extra coverage.
Give your home a speed and security boost with the best HomeKit routers
The best HomeKit routers are an excellent way to expand your home Wi-Fi network and to keep tabs on any smart home devices you own. By creating a firewall between devices, HomeKit routers prevent scenarios where a simple, smart light bulb can become an attack vector within your home, as well as preventing it from spreading outside of your network.
We love the eero 6 mesh Wi-Fi system as it is easy on the wallet — and easy to manage. This dual-band whole-home system consists of three nodes that cover up to 5,000 square feet, and a simple plug-and-play setup gets you up and running with the latest HomeKit feature in no time.
Have a smaller home or want to keep your home network simple? The single Linksys Velop MX4200/AX4200 WiFi 6 Mesh System gives you the basics while allowing for expansion if needed. This single node router includes HomeKit, Wi-Fi 6, and tri-band mesh networking technology that will suit your home well for years to come.
