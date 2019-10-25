Best HomeKit TVs iMore 2019

HomeKit for TVs brings complete control over your viewing through automation, scenes, and the remote app on your phone. This means that you can change inputs, volume levels, and of course, toggle it on and off through the iOS control center or with just your voice. Here's our roundup of the best HomeKit options that you can buy right now.

Beautiful balance: LG 55SM8600PUA

The LG 55SM8600PUA strikes the perfect balance of image quality, features, and price, making it the best option for most. This 55-inch TV packs in all of the bells and whistles, such as 4K HDR and support for all of the smart home platforms, including HomeKit. Nanocell and ThinQ technologies utilize A.I. and a powerful image processor to offer vivid colors and great image quality.

$697 at Amazon

Top of the line: LG E9 OLED65E9PUA

LG's E9 series offers some of the best visuals around thanks to its gorgeous OLED screen. This display technology enables true blacks, and "infinite" contrast levels, creating a more immersive viewing experience that is simply stunning. HomeKit and AirPlay 2 support brings your media to the big screen with just a few taps, or even automatically when you arrive home through automation.

$2997 at Amazon

Small, but capable: Vizio D24f-G1

The Vizio D24f-G1 is the smallest HomeKit TV on the market, making it perfect for a kid's or guest bedroom. This 24-inch budget-friendly TV can be had for less, and it doesn't skimp on the basics with its 1080p screen. Siri integration can make this TV one of the most accessible around, summoning shows, and movies with just a shout.

$140 at Amazon

Large and in charge: Vizio PX75-G1

Coming in with a whopping 75-inch screen, the PX75-G1 from Vizio is one of the largest HomeKit TVs that you can get. Despite its large size, image quality remains crisp and clear, with Vizio's Quantum Color technology capable of displaying over a billion different colors and brightness levels that reach up to 2,700 nits. A built-in octa-core processor keeps things running smoothly, providing a fast and responsive experience.

$2400 at Best Buy

Bang for the buck: LG UM7300PUA

LG's 50-inch UM7300PUA is an affordable option for those that want the smarts and decent image quality. This TV has all of the connected capabilities as its more expensive cousins, such as built-in apps and voice commands, making media playback quick and easy. Along with HomeKit, this TV supports Alexa and Google Assistant, allowing it to adapt to your needs over time.

$350 at Best Buy

Middle of the road: Vizio 405-G9

The not too big but not too small 40-inch Vizio 405-G9 works well for binging in the bedroom or for entertainment in the living room. A 4K HDR high-resolution screen keeps up with the latest formats, and Vizio's Spatial Scaling Engine cleans up older content to provide better visuals. AirPlay 2 and Chromecast makes screen mirroring accessible to most phones and tablets, making sharing the latest hits a breeze.

$240 at Best Buy

Next level experiences

HomeKit for TVs provides users with so much more than just being able to turn them on and off with Siri or the Home app. These TVs can work with other accessories like your lights in scenes and automation, creating the perfect movie night atmosphere in seconds. If you are looking for the perfect balance of size, image quality, and features, then the LG 55SM8600PUA is the one for you. This 55-inch TV supports 4K video, Dolby Vision, HDR10, AirPlay 2, HomeKit, Alexa, Google Assistant, and so much more, all with a price that won't break the bank.

Want an even larger screen to go along with all of the sweet HomeKit goodness? Then check out the Vizio PX75-G1. With its massive 75-inch display, 240hz refresh rate, and its near bezel-less design, this stunner will make it seem like you are right there in all of the action. Whichever TV you choose, your viewing experience will benefit from deep iOS and HomeKit integration, making everything quicker, easier, and just plain fun to control.

