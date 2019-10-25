Best HomeKit TVs iMore 2019

HomeKit for TVs brings complete control over your viewing through automation, scenes, and the remote app on your phone. This means that you can change inputs, volume levels, and of course, toggle it on and off through the iOS control center or with just your voice. Here's our roundup of the best HomeKit options that you can buy right now.

Next level experiences

HomeKit for TVs provides users with so much more than just being able to turn them on and off with Siri or the Home app. These TVs can work with other accessories like your lights in scenes and automation, creating the perfect movie night atmosphere in seconds. If you are looking for the perfect balance of size, image quality, and features, then the LG 55SM8600PUA is the one for you. This 55-inch TV supports 4K video, Dolby Vision, HDR10, AirPlay 2, HomeKit, Alexa, Google Assistant, and so much more, all with a price that won't break the bank.

Want an even larger screen to go along with all of the sweet HomeKit goodness? Then check out the Vizio PX75-G1. With its massive 75-inch display, 240hz refresh rate, and its near bezel-less design, this stunner will make it seem like you are right there in all of the action. Whichever TV you choose, your viewing experience will benefit from deep iOS and HomeKit integration, making everything quicker, easier, and just plain fun to control.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.