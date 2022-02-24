Best iPhone 13 mini cases iMore 2022
The iPhone 13 mini is small enough to hold and use one-handed. However, drops can still happen, so you should be safe and use a case on your smartphone. We've rounded up some of our favorite cases for the iPhone 13 mini and watch this list grow over time as new cases arrive.
Apple's own: Apple Silicone Case with MagSafeStaff Pick
You can't go wrong with a case designed by Apple itself. You know it will be gorgeous, and the fit and finish will be perfect for your new iPhone 13 mini. You can choose from various colors, and of course, it's MagSafe compatible.
It's Spigen: Spigen Ultra Hybrid clear case
One of the first iPhone case manufacturers out of the gate each year is Spigen, and once again, it's ready to protect your latest smartphone. However, this case will get the job done for much less than similar options in the marketplace. Additionally, it's clear so that it won't cover up your new iPhone's gorgeous design.
An eye turner: kate spade new york Protective Hardshell Case
The kate spade new york Daisy Iridescent Foil/White/Clear/Gems case is beautifully designed to match your pretty style. The case is still lightweight despite its striking look and offers an easy-grip design perfect for everyday use.
Another winner: Apple Leather Case with MagSafe
If you're looking for something a little bit more sophisticated, consider Apple's leather case for the iPhone 13 mini. Available in five colors, including Wisteria, Dark Cherry, and Golden Brown, the case is beautifully designed and durable enough to last for the life of the smartphone.
Great alternative: Spidercase for iPhone 13 mini
This less expensive case comes with a built-in screen protector, has passed the 5GS 10-foot military-grade drop test, and has an IP68 water resistance rating. It also offers flexible and easy access to all buttons and ports and a clear back to show off your iPhone.
Hands-free convenience: Moshi Altra Slim Hardshell Case With Strap
This slim case features a detachable wrist strap to provide hands-free convenience, and a textured pattern improves the grip on your phone. In addition, this case is compatible with the company's SnapTo Series.
Stylish: Coach Protective Case
This lightweight hardshell offers a closed bottom and shock-resistant frame. Styled with signature Coach patterns and graphics, the case provides drop protection up to 10 feet and is wireless and Apple MagSafe compatible.
Clearly cool: Apple Clear Case
It might look plain, but the official Clear Case from Apple is impressive nonetheless. Buy it to show off your latest purchase and watch everyone turn their heads.
Rugged choice: UAG Designed for iPhone 13 Mini Case
This case is handcrafted in a feather-light construction. It has five layers of protection featuring UAG's signature armor frame, shock-resistant core, layered with top-grain leather, a polycarbonate shear plate, alloy metal hardware, and impact-resistant rubber surround.
Works with Qi wireless charging: Mous Clarity Phone Case
The Mous MagSafe features ultra-protective AiroShock impact absorbing technology. In addition, the backplate is engineered out of polycarbonate, which is a material that drastically slows the process of UV discoloration.
Slim profile: Caseology Nano Pop
Available in various colors, the Nano Pop has a terrific grip while remaining lint and dust-free in your pockets. The two-tone design looks striking next to a brand new iPhone 13 mini, and the case includes a raised ring around the camera for additional protection.
Popular choice: OtterBox Commuter Series Case for iPhone 13 Mini
A long-time favorite of iPhone owners, the Otterbox Commuter is pocket-friendly and made with 35% recycled plastic. In addition, it features a dual-layer, soft inner slipcover, and hard outer shell.
Extra thin: TORRAS Slim Fit
The iPhone 13 Mini slim case is only 0.03 inches, and it weighs 0.5 oz, so it's as light as a feather but still provides more protection than other paper-thin cases on the market.
Something extra: Apple Leather Wallet with MagSafe
Crafted from specially tanned and finished European leather, the wallet features built-in solid magnets that allow it to snap into place on the back of your iPhone effortlessly. This wallet also works with Apple's Find My.
Highly rated: ORNARTO Slim Liquid Silicone Case
The ORNARTO is one of the most popular iPhone 13 mini cases on Amazon. Elegant and stylish, it's made from Liquid silicone and offers durable, two-layer construction.
Multi-use: Twelve South BookBook for iPhone 13 Mini
Twelve South's iconic BookBook is now available for the iPhone 13 mini. MagSafe compatible, the 3-in-1 leather wallet case offers a display stand and removable magnetic shell.
Different designs: Rifle Paper Co - Case for iPhone 13 Mini
For something pretty, consider one of the Rifle Paper Co designs, including Garden Party Blue, Marguerite, Wild Flowers, and Willow. Each is beautifully designed and unique.
Great value: OtterBox Symmetry Series - Rest Purple
The OtterBox case is compatible with the Apple MagSafe charger and wireless charging and is made with 50% recycled plastic. Additionally, raised edges protect the camera and screen.
Which one should you choose?
Any of the cases on this list would be a good choice. It all depends on which features and looks you like. However, the Apple Silicone MagSafe Case is an easy choice out of all of them. Apple-engineered cases fit to perfection and come in fun colors. Plus, only Apple's cases sport that coveted Apple logo.
If you want something that shows off your phone's cool color scheme, you might want to check out Spigen's Ultra Hybrid. Spigen is always a reliable choice for iPhone cases, and the Ultra Hybrid is no exception. A lot of these cases are also MagSafe compatible, so if you want to dress up your iPhone 13 mini even more, then take a look at other MagSafe accessories.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
