Best iPhone 13 mini cases iMore 2022

The iPhone 13 mini is small enough to hold and use one-handed. However, drops can still happen, so you should be safe and use a case on your smartphone. We've rounded up some of our favorite cases for the iPhone 13 mini and watch this list grow over time as new cases arrive.

Which one should you choose?

Any of the cases on this list would be a good choice. It all depends on which features and looks you like. However, the Apple Silicone MagSafe Case is an easy choice out of all of them. Apple-engineered cases fit to perfection and come in fun colors. Plus, only Apple's cases sport that coveted Apple logo.

If you want something that shows off your phone's cool color scheme, you might want to check out Spigen's Ultra Hybrid. Spigen is always a reliable choice for iPhone cases, and the Ultra Hybrid is no exception. A lot of these cases are also MagSafe compatible, so if you want to dress up your iPhone 13 mini even more, then take a look at other MagSafe accessories.