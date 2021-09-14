Best iPhone 13 mini cases iMore 2021

For the second year in a row, Apple has brought back a smaller form factor for its hottest product. The iPhone 13 mini is small enough to hold and use one-handed. However, drops can still happen, so you should be safe and use a case. Also, don't forget an iPhone 13 mini screen protector. We've rounded up some of our favorite cases for the iPhone 13 mini, and watch this list grow over time as new cases arrive.

Apple's own : Apple Silicone Case with MagSafe Staff Pick You can't go wrong with a case designed by Apple itself. You know it will be gorgeous, and the fit and finish will be perfect. You can choose from a variety of colors, and of course, it's MagSafe compatible. $49 at Apple It's Spigen : Spigen Ultra Hybrid clear case One of the first iPhone case manufacturers out of the gate each year is Spigen, and once again, it's ready to protect your latest smartphone. However, this case will get the job done for much less than similar cases in the marketplace. Additionally, it's clear, so it won't cover up your new iPhone's gorgeous design. $15 at Amazon Another winner : Apple Leather Case with MagSafe If you're looking for something a little bit more sophisticated, consider Apple's leather case for the iPhone 13 mini. Available in five colors, including Wisteria, Dark Cherry, and Golden Brown, the case is beautifully designed and durable enough to last for the life of the smartphone. $59 at Apple Great alternative : Spidercase for iPhone 13 mini This less expensive case comes with a built-in screen protector, has passed the 5GS 10-foot military-grade drop test, and has an IP68 water resistance rating. It also offers flexible and easy access to all buttons and ports, and a clear back to show off your iPhone. $26 at Amazon Clearly cool : Apple Clear Case It might look plain, but the official Clear Case from Apple is impressive nonetheless. Buy it to show off your latest purchase and watch everyone turn their heads. $49 at Apple

Which one should you choose?

Any of the cases on this list would be a good choice. It all depends on which features and looks you like. However, out of all of them, the Apple Silicone MagSafe Case is an easy choice. Apple engineers cases that fit to perfection and come in fun colors. Plus, only Apple's own cases sport that coveted Apple logo. If you want something that shows off your phone's cool color scheme, you might want to check out Spigen's Ultra Hybrid. Spigen is always a reliable choice when it comes to iPhone cases, and the Ultra Hybrid is no exception.

A lot of these cases are also MagSafe compatible, so if you want to dress up your iPhone 13 mini even more, then take a look at other MagSafe accessories.