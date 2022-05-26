Best iPhone mounting clips for controllers iMore 2022

It was recently announced that Xbox Cloud Gaming (formerly known as xCloud) is now available on Apple devices, bringing iPhone users another way to be entrenched in the gaming world. Whatever system you choose, if you're looking forward to gaming on the go on your phone, you'll want to add one of the best mounting clips for iPhone to your iPhone accessories. These clips will connect your phone to your controller to help make for more comfortable play.

The Rotor Riot is more than just a mounting clip for iPhone; it's an entire controller designed for iOS mobile gaming whether you're playing on Xbox Cloud Gaming (xCloud) or Apple Arcade. What's more, it's inexpensive and has a comfortable design for your hands. The company has made both an Android and iPhone version of this controller, so this will be specifically made for your iPhone. As long as you're running iOS 7 or later, you can connect your phone with the lighting connector to this device. This is the only MFi certified controller currently available with the ability to use L3 and R3. This means your phone will be able to safely connect without risk of damage, and you'll have all the controls you would have with a system's default controller. The controller will even charge your gaming iPhone with pass-through charging while you play, so you can expect longer battery life. Your game options shouldn't be too limited with compatibility. You can get more than 1,000 games through their affiliate app, Ludu Mapp. But it would definitely be worth looking through their library to make sure you feel it's worth it before purchase. Pros: Controller and clip included

L3 and R3 functionality

Made for iOS

MFi certified

Pass-through charging Cons: Service's game library may feel limited to some

Best overall Rotor Riot MFi certified gamepad controller Controller and gaming clip in one More than just a mounting clip. It's the whole controller, MFi certified and made specifically for iPhone gaming. $40 at Amazon

$50 at Apple

$45 at Best Buy

Best for Xbox Series X controllers: PowerA MOGA Mobile Gaming Clip - 2.0

When it comes to the Xbox Series X controller, the obvious mounting clip for iPhone is the PowerA MOGA Mobile Gaming Clip - 2.0. It's officially licensed for the Xbox Series X and S. With rubber grips, your iPhone will sit securely in the clip. There are two wheels on the support, so you can change the height and angle of your phone. Plus, it can collapse down, making it compact for travel. The clip itself fits around the underside of the Xbox Series X controller without getting in the way of the grip or face. It will hold any phone up to 3.12-inch wide. Depending on the thickness of your case, you may have to remove it for it to fit the grip. Setting up your iPhone with an Xbox controller is also really easy to do and many gaming services are compatible with Microsoft's controllers. So this makes this option even more appealing. Pros: Rubber grips hold phone securely

Doesn't obstruct controller's face or grip

Compact for travel

Adjustable screen position Cons: Some cases may be too thick to fit in the grip

Best for Xbox Series X controllers PowerA MOGA - Mobile Gaming Clip for iPhone Series X-ly portable Take Game Pass anywhere. Sit your iPhone at the right angle, lock it in, enjoy! $15 at Amazon

$15 at Best Buy

$15 at Walmart

Best for Xbox One controllers: Ghost Gear - Phone mount for Xbox One controller

This mounting clip for iPhone has all the things you'll want to look for in a clip. The last thing you want your iPhone to do is slip out of the clip, so that's a factor to consider when looking for a clip. Luckily, Ghost Gear has a clip that does just that. Another great feature is the adjustable angle, so you can place the phone comfortably as you play. This clip also has a stand available for tabletop play and full access to the charging port. It can take a little bit of wiggling and adjustment to get your clip snapped into place, but once it's attached, your gaming on the go will be secure and easy. Pros: Rubber grips

Adjustable positioning

Stand for tabletop play

Charging port access Cons: A little difficult to snap onto the controller

Best for Xbox One controllers Ghost Gear - Phone mount for Xbox One controller Controller to table Play with controller and phone in hand or tabletop. This mounting clip for the Xbox One controller has you covered. $20 at Best Buy

$25 at Walmart

Best for PS5 DualSense: Orzly PS5 controller mobile gaming clip

Your devices are sure to be safe with the Orzly mounting clip. The clip's design is meant to protect the controller from scratches and other damage. The phone clamp also has more than the rubber grip; it's actually padded to protect your phone's surface. This clamp is adjustable to fit phones up to 3.34 inches wide. It also has openings around all the buttons and ports, so you will have complete access to your controller. There is a single adjustable point on this mounting clip, and it adjusts at a 280-degree angle to prevent glare. This adjustable feature also makes the clip very compact for travel. However, only having one adjustable spot doesn't allow players to adjust how far away from the controller the phone sits, so it will be right on top of it. It's also incredibly easy to set up your PlayStation controller with an iOS device. On top of that, PlayStation's controllers are one of the most compatible options for most gaming services. Pros: Protects devices from scratches

Adjustable clamp

Button and port access

Glare resistant

Compact for travel Cons: No height adjustment

Best for PS5 DualSense Orzly PS5 controller mobile gaming clip Full protection This secure clip wraps all the way around the controller, protecting your devices without blocking buttons or ports. $13 at Amazon

Best for PS4 Dualshock controllers: OIVO PS4 controller phone clip mount

You get more than you asked for with this mounting clip. Not only do you get a clip that fits perfectly around your controller without obstructing buttons or ports, but you also get a separate stand for your phone. Keep your phone at a comfortable angle, however far forward or backward you'd like, with a single adjustment point. The clip to hold your phone in place is also adjustable to fit phones up to 3.4-inch wide. The clip design makes it easy to attach and remove from your controller and ensures your phone won't fall. However, if you have a case on your Dualshock controller, the clip will not fit over it. Pros: Complete port and button access

Comes with a separate stand

Adjustable phone angle

Easy to attach and remove from controller Cons: Doesn't fit over controller case

Best for PS4 Dualshock controllers OIVO PS4 controller phone clip mount Get an extra gift A phone stand for tabletop play included, this clip is easy to attach and is very secure for your iPhone. $14 at Amazon

Best for SteelSeries: SteelSeries SmartGrip mobile phone holder

If you have a SteelSeries Stratus Duo, Stratus XL, or Nimbus controller, why not get a mounting clip for iPhone that SteelSeries itself make? This SmartGrip Mobile Phone Holder will fit any of those three controllers and most phones between a 4-6.5-inch display. The grips are protective, so your iPhone or case won't get scratched. There is one adjustment point to move your phone forward and backward, but you can't adjust the height. While the clip does wrap tightly around your SteelSeries controller, it does block off some access to the top of the controller. You'll want to keep this in mind and have the functions available at the top prepared before clipping it on. Pros: Prevents scratches

Adjustable screen angle

Made by SteelSeries Cons: Can't adjust height

Buttons on top of the controller are blocked

Best for SteelSeries SteelSeries SmartGrip mobile phone holder By SteelSeries, for SteelSeries Made by SteelSeries for their controllers, your phone will be safe, but make sure you don't need your top buttons. $6 at Amazon

Best for cross compatibility: Dainslef controller phone mount

For those who have a few different controllers and want to have the option to use more than one, there's the Dainslef mounting clip for iPhone. This clip fits the Xbox One, SteelSeries Nimbus, and Stratus Duo controllers. It's easy to attach your phone and place it onto your controller. It has a metal kickstand for tabletop play as well, and you get bonus thumb grips. The mount is adjustable but only to three angles. However, these angles don't interfere with the front buttons. The clip itself may block off top buttons on SteelSeries controllers. Pros: Fits multiple types of controllers

Comes with a lifetime warranty

Easy to install

Comes with thumb grips

Kickstand for tabletop play Cons: Mount is only adjustable in three set angles

May block buttons on top of the controller

Best for cross compatibility Dainslef controller phone mount Extras included Dainslef mount for iPhone fits the Xbox One, SteelSeries Nimbus, and Stratus Duo controllers that includes kickstand and thumb grips. $10 at Amazon

Best for retro gamers: 8BitDo smartphone clip

Nothing beats the nostalgia of one of your first controllers. 8BitDo has the Sn30 Pro+ Bluetooth Gamepad to give you that feel and has created a mounting clip for iPhone to go with it! One of the most important features we look for is scratch resistance; this material is made to support your iPhone scratch-free. It's easy to remove from your controller and comes in two pieces, so it is easy to travel with. It is available in two colors, black and silver, so you can be sure to get the color that matches your 8BitDo controller. The cross design on the back not only gives it a great look but also helps with durability. However, while you're playing, you won't be able to charge your controller. Pros: Protects iPhone from scratches

Easy to remove

Comes in two pieces, so it's easy to break down

Color options

Durable design Cons: Can't charge while you play

Best for retro gamers 8BitDo smartphone clip New school meets old school Mobile gaming with a retro feel, this 8BitDo mounting clip for iPhone goes with your 8BitDo controller. Secure without a scratch! $10 at Amazon

Best iPhone controller: Backbone One

As we said in our Backbone One review, this is the way to go if you'd rather turn your iPhone into a Nintendo Switch-like setup. The Backbone One is made specifically for iPhone and MFi certified. Just note that you may have to remove your case in order for your iPhone to reach the Backbone One's Lightning port. This controller is compatible with Apple Arcade, Playstation Remote Play, Stadia, and Xbox Game Pass Games. It comes with L3 and R3 capability and responsive analog triggers. It can even help you record, edit, and share gaming clips from your phone. You can even connect your headset and charge your phone with pass-through charging while you play. When you purchase the Backbone One, it comes with a free month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. All in all, this iis one of the best iPhone accessories you can buy. Pros: MFi certified

Compatible with Apple Arcade, Playstation Remote Play, Stadia, and Xbox Game Pass

Easily edit and share game clips

Pass-through charging

Free month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate included Cons: Phone cases may not fit inside the handles

Best for Amazon Luna Controller: Dainslef Amazon Luna Controller clip

This controller clip is specifically made for the Amazon Luna Controller and has a spring grip to hold any compatible iPhone securely in place. Use the two buttons on the side to adjust the height of the phone as well as the angle you view it from while the controller is in your hands. The clip fits snuggly on the official controller and can be a little difficult to remove once installed. However, this also means that it won't slide around loosely while you play. Setting up Amazon Luna with your iPhone doesn't take very long. While you do need a subscription to access most games on Amazon Luna, there is a rotation of free games each month for any Prime members to access. Pros: Fits official Amazon Luna controller

Adjustable height and angle

Holds iPhone firmly in place

Fits any iPhone size Cons: Can be hard to remove from controller