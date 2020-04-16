The iPhone SE (2020) was just announced and it's almost ready to pre-order with devices set to ship on April 24. The new iPhone SE provides an affordable way to get the best that iOS has to offer in a cheaper, smaller form factor than Apple's flagship. That isn't to say the SE is a downgrade in the specs department. It's packing a bunch of the latest Apple tech so, while it might look just like the iPhone 8 on the outside, it's all-new internally so should perform for several years to come.

You can take $200 off any iPhone, including the iPhone SE, at Xfinity when you port over a number and activate a new line. You'll see the discount in the form of device credits applied monthly to your account over 24 months. At half off, that's probably the best iPhone SE deal around right now.

Apple's iPhone SE (2020) takes on the now-classic design of the iPhone 8, maintaining the 4.7-inch Retina HD TrueTone LCD display, and aluminum and glass construction allowing for Qi wireless charging. It also retains the Touch ID sensor that so many iPhone users are familiar and comfortable with, eschewing the new Face ID sensor found on the more expensive iPhone 11 models. It has been updated drastically on the inside, though, taking parts from the iPhone 11 line like the latest A13 Bionic chipset and 12-megapixel, 4K60 wide-angle camera. It comes in 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB capacities and black, white, and red colors.

Whether you're looking for the cheapest brand new iPhone you can buy or want to pack as much tech into the one-handed form factor the iPhone SE offers as possible, look nor further than this guide. We track iPhone deals from all the major retailers and carriers so you can get the best bang for your buck and we update the deals here regularly so you're always seeing the best prices and promotions.

Best Cheap Apple iPhone SE (2020) Deals

Apple's 2020 iPhone SE becomes the new entry-level model in the lineup and retails for just $399. That's already super affordable, but that's not to say you can't still make a saving on one. Whether it's via a gift card deal, a trade-in, bill credits, or a direct price drop, there are many ways to reduce the cost of your next iPhone purchase.

Best Cheap Apple iPhone SE (2020) Carrier Deals

Most of the major carriers are yet to announce their iPhone SE deals with pre-orders not going live until tomorrow morning. We'll be sure to update this article with the best deals from the below carriers as they go live, as well as any other deals we see in the run up to launch day.

iPhone SE Price Tracking

Unlike other Apple products, iPhone pricing tends not to fluctuate that much. Apple sets the price and other retailers tend to stick to that. Where the savings tend to crop up are in carrier- or retailer-specific promotions that offer discounts in the form of bill credits, trade-ins or gift cards. We keep tabs on all of these deals at the places our readers regularly shop, so you can be sure to find the best deal for your circumstances.

When new products are launched or around the holidays, these deals are often more plentiful as sellers compete for buyers' dollars so right now is a great time to get your pre-order in for the iPhone SE with the variety of offers available right now.

If you don't need something brand new, refurbished units are the way to go. When purchased from a reputable seller like Apple or Best Buy you can save a good amount and get hardware that looks and performs like new, though the newest products don't end up on sale as refurbished for a while after their release.

iPhone SE vs. iPhone 11 vs. iPhone 11 Pro: Which should you buy?

Given the different features — and drastically different prices — of the current lineup of iPhone models, your needs and budget both play a role in what iPhone you should go for. That being said, today's line of iPhone devices share a lot of specs with the release of the 2020 iPhone SE, so you might surprise yourself with how little you have to spend for a great experience.

The iPhone SE (2020) is the most affordable iPhone in the lineup, so if price is your main determining factor then this is the model you should be looking at. It starts at $399 which gets you the 4.7-inch device with 64GB of intenral storage and a 12-megapixel camera. For most people, this will be plenty of space and a plenty good-enough camera for day-to-day usage. Anyone upgrading from an iPhone 6, iPhone 7 or iPhone 8 will feel instantly at home on the new device with the same form factor and Touch ID fingerprint sensor. Running the A13 Bionic chip (the same as the iPhone 11 series) the phone is really powerful and should last for many years of software updates.

If you want a larger, edge-to-edge screen and Apple's Face ID security, then the iPhone 11 series (or even the iPhone XR that Apple stil lsells) is for you. The iPhone 11 starts at $699 and comes in a bunch of gorgeous colors to suit your style. It's got a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina display and also adds an ultra-wide camera on the back that can help you get more creative with your photography.

For the top specs, you want to check out the premium iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max. It adds a third rear camera for telephoto shots and comes with a stunning OLED display in 5.7- or 6.5-inch sizes and a stainless steel constrution. You can also get it with as much as 512GB of internal storage. Prices run from $999 to $1,449.