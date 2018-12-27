A lock on your MacBook will deter the casual thief from swiping your MacBook off of your desk or table. Most laptops have a built-in Kensington security slot, but MacBooks do not, so you'll need some kind of adapter in order to use a Kensington lock. Each of these includes an adapter or other workarounds. Not every lock on this list is compatible with every model, so be sure to check compatibility before you buy. Here are some of the best laptop locks you can buy for your MacBook.
Universal bargain
13C Laptop Cable Lock
With an included anchor plate that can be adhered to anything, this lock is universal. The anchor plate provides the Kensington slot, allowing the 6.5-foot cable to be locked to your MacBook. It's a key lock, and two keys are included.
Universal combination
RUBAN Security Cable Lock
Similar to the 13C lock, this one includes an anchor plate and a cable so it can be used with any valuable item. However, instead of a key lock, this one has a four-digit combination lock.
Universal and adhesive-free
Kensington MacBook Laptop Locking Station
Kensington's own design is a locking station that attaches to the back of any MacBook or other thin laptops without having to use any permanent adhesives. A 6-foot steel cable is included. You can choose a key lock or a combination lock model.
For 2015 and older MBPs
KGear Security Lock Bracket
You can save a little money if you specifically have the 2015 and older MacBook Pro, in either size. This lock bracket is fairly unobtrusive, but be aware that it can possibly scratch your MacBook. It has a combination lock and a 6-foot cable.
For MacBook Air
Maclocks Slot Adapter
This unobtrusive slot adapter offers an elegant solution for the MacBook Air. A 6-foot cable and combination lock are included.
For MacBook Pro with Touch Bar
Maclocks Slot Adapter
This is the elegant solution for MacBook Pro with Touch Bar models. Along with the slot adapter, you get a cable with a combination lock.
Extra accessory
Kensignton Desk Mount Anchor
This is not a laptop lock, but rather an anchor just in case your desk doesn't have any place to wrap a cable around securely.
No lock can keep a determined criminal from stealing your laptop, unfortunately, but any of these will act as a theft deterrent. My personal pick would be the Kensington MacBook Laptop Locking Station. I like the fact that it's compatible with any MacBook and that it doesn't require any adhesives or permanent modification to your MacBook.
