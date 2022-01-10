Best MacBook Air cases iMore 2022

The best MacBook Air cases will not only keep your MacBook Air safe from scratches and scuffs on that beautiful finish but also will allow you to add your personal flair to your Mac laptop. Unlike the best MacBook Air sleeves, you can keep your case on when you're working, so you're never without protection. Here are the best MacBook Air cases you can find.

Hard plastic protection : IBENZER 2020 MacBook Air case Staff pick With a ton of designs and colors to choose from, the IBENZER MacBook Air case is as simple as protection gets. The hard plastic case is bound to protect your MacBook Air from any minor scuffs and scrapes, and it's even vented on the bottom to help with airflow, so your MacBook Air won't struggle to keep cool. From $15 at Amazon Keyboard cover included : ProCase MacBook Air 13-Inch Case (2018-2020 models) Minimalist in design, this clear polycarbonate case covers the top and bottom of your MacBook Air, preventing scratches and minor scuffs from damaging your laptop. The case even raises onto the sides of the device, so it should help protect the corners as well. The ProCase also includes a silicone keyboard cover to keep crumbs and other debris from getting into the keys. From $15 at Amazon Outstanding patterns : MOSISO compatible with MacBook Air 13-inch case If you're looking for a case that can make a splash, the MOSISO MacBook Air case comes in many different eye-catching patterns, so your MacBook Air can stand out from the crowd. With a precise cutout for all the ports along the side, it's easy to charge, plug in peripherals, or listen to music via the headphone jack. MOSISO even throws in a keyboard dust cover and a screen protector. From $17 at Amazon Tilt your MacBook : ProCase slim hardshell case The Pro Case slim hardshell case is made of two layers that snap together, surrounding your MacBook Air in total protection. The hard anti-scratch coating will prevent your MacBook Air from getting dinged up, while the heat vents in the bottom should help the MacBook when you're pushing it to its limit. It also comes with little legs that act as a stand so you can angle your device for a more comfortable typing experience. $30 at Amazon Grip and protection : Kuzy non-slip MacBook Air case If you ever work on slick or uneven surfaces (like your lap), then the Kuzy non-slip MacBook Air case is perfect for you. It's made of hard plastic that's soft to the touch, and the non-slip feet along the bottom help ensure your MacBook Air stays put while you're working. $26 at Amazon Rugged protection : IBENZER Hexpact MacBook Air case If you prefer a rugged look and want to take comfort knowing your MacBook Air is protected as much as possible, the IBENZER Hexpact is a great case for you. It's a dual-layered protection system that consists of a hard case to prevent scratches and scuffs and a soft impact-resistant rubber bumper that protects the MacBook Air from damage. $40 at Amazon

As we mention in our MacBook Air with M1 review, the laptop is extremely light and portable, and the best MacBook Air cases mentioned above are a significant investment to keep it looking great and free from scuffs. Don't forget; these cases only fit the MacBook Air — if you use a MacBook Pro, you'll need the best MacBook Pro cases.

For the MacBook Air, I like the ProCase for its minimalist design and included keyboard cover, which will stop the keyboard from getting dirty — super important if you're using a MacBook Air with a butterfly keyboard.

Of course, if you want protection because you're worried you'll damage your MacBook Air, the ProCase slim hardshell case will quell your fears. Its multi-layered design is perfect for absorbing shocks, and its hard shell will keep scratches at bay.

Lastly, if you're mostly looking for a case that adds a little pizzazz to your MacBook Air, the MOSISO MacBook Air case has a ton of colorful designs to choose from, making it the perfect accessory to glam up your tech.