Best USB-C Portable Power Chargers for MacBook and MacBook Pro 2022

Did you decide this was the year when you finally bought a MacBook? Was the one that you purchased a replacement for an earlier model, or is this your first foray into the MacBook world? Regardless, along with your new computer, you should consider purchasing a portable battery pack or power bank, so you never have to worry about running out of power. Here are some of the best Macbook portable USB-C chargers on the market.

Keep your MacBook charged with these powerful battery packs

Mophie Powerstation USB-C XXL
Juice it up

Mophie has long been known for making high-quality accessories for Apple products, and the Powerstation USB-C XXL continues this trend. This beautifully-designed battery pack will extend the battery life of a USB-C MacBook for up to 14 hours. It does so thanks to its advanced 19,500mAh battery that provides rapid charging rates up to 30W. USB C Power Bank RAVPower
Universal solution

With a 26,800mAh battery capacity, this RAVPower portal charger uses iSmart 2.0 technology to automatically detect and adjust the charging current to obtain the fastest charge. You can recharge the battery through the Type-C port in just four to five hours compared to 14 hours for similar products. MAXOAK 36000mAh Power Bank
The workhorse

The MAXOAK 36,000mAh Power Bank is an ideal companion for your Apple laptop. Able to handle laptops up to 87 watts, you can take this power bank anywhere to get the job done. ZMI USB PD Backup Battery & Hub
Budget pick

With Quick Charge 3.0, the ZMI USB PD offers a 20,000mAH capacity battery and also doubles as a USB 2.0 hub with USB-C port. This is the one to get if you're short on space since it's so tiny. Crave PD Power Bank
Blazing charging time

With 50,000mAh capacity, this battery gets the job done rather quickly, although you'll have to pay for the privilege. Compact and portable, it still fits in your bag, suitcase, or purse with ease.

Top off your MacBook no matter where you are

A MacBook is a fabulous computer. However, it's little more than a paperweight if it's out of power. The best Macbook portable USB-C chargers come in various styles and price points. They are great to have when you're away from home and finding an electrical plug isn't possible. Just make sure your charger has juice before you leave your home!

Our preferred portable charger is the Mophie Powerstation USB-C XXL (opens in new tab) for its high-powered 30W charging capacity that gives up to 14 hours of extra battery life to your MacBook. You could also try a more affordable power bank from RAVPower (opens in new tab) that has a big, powerful 26,800mAh battery to get the job done. Whichever one you choose will get you added peace of mind. The choice is yours.