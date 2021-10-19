Best leather cases for iPhone 13 mini iMore 2021

The iPhone 13 mini is one smart little phone, especially considering its more affordable price tag. Although this may be a more affordable iPhone, that doesn't mean it can't look swanky! A fine leather case will be just the thing to give that mini iPhone a luxurious look and feel. Here we have a varied selection from the best leather cases for iPhone 13 mini.

Apple Leather Case Iphone 13 Mini

From the mothership: Apple iPhone 13 mini Leather Case

You can't go wrong with an Apple original. The Apple Leather case is made from supple leather that will become even softer with time. It comes in several understated colors, and it is, of course, fully compatible with MagSafe.

Bellroy Phone Case

All the pretty colors: Bellroy Phone Case

Bellroy prides itself on fine leather products, and this genuine leather case comes in lots of interesting and vibrant color choices. It also has a soft microfiber inner lining, but no built-in MagSafe compatibility.

Nomad Modern Leather Folio

Full leather wallet: Nomad Modern Leather Folio

Nomad makes one of the finest leather cases you can buy for the iPhone mini. The folio-style wallet case has three slots for cards, one slot for cash, and a protective inner shell.

Casetify Leather Case

Personalize it: Casetify Custom Leather Case

With Casetify, you can take the leather case a step further. Choose between several shades of leather and create a customized print for the back panel. Even better, this faux leather case is made from recycled materials, and it's biodegradable!

Mous Limitless 40 Magsafe Black Leather Phone Case

Most protective: Mous Limitless 4.0 Black Leather Case

The Mous Limitless series is famous for robust protection for drops of up to 40 feet! A smooth, full-grain black leather backing is laid over a tough polycarbonate and TPU shell that protects every inch of the iPhone.

Wektat Datenschutz

A very fine sleeve: werktat DATENSCHUTZ

If you're looking for something a little different, the DATENSCHUTZ by the German company werktat is both unique and beautifully crafted. This simple sleeve is made from natural buffalo leather; it protects your iPhone when needed but can be easily slipped on or off.

Mujjo Full Leather Case

Slim choice: Mujjo Full Leather Case

For a genuine leather case that's also sleek and slim, the Mujjo case is thin, yet protective, with a raised bezel around the screen and camera. The vegetable-tanned leather will develop a natural and distinctive patina over time.

Lohasic Leather Case

Best value: LOHASIC Leather Case

Genuine leather cases can indeed be pricey, so a faux leather case is the next best thing if you're shopping on a budget. This one from LOHASIC is both attractive and affordable.

Swanky protection

Why settle for a basic case when you can dress up your mini iPhone in fine leather? I'm partial to the Apple Leather Case since I know I can count on it for long-lasting quality and perfect functionality. This one is also entirely MagSafe compatible, which I absolutely need.

If you need a more rugged, protective leather case, few cases in the world are more protective than a Mous. The Mous Leather Case has a beautiful full-grain leather finish and a rigid inner shell that protects the iPhone mini from even the worst of falls. This is only one of many great options on this list, so look carefully at each case and colorway before you decide which of the best leather cases for iPhone 13 mini works for you.

