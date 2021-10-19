Best leather cases for iPhone 13 mini iMore 2021

The iPhone 13 mini is one smart little phone, especially considering its more affordable price tag. Although this may be a more affordable iPhone, that doesn't mean it can't look swanky! A fine leather case will be just the thing to give that mini iPhone a luxurious look and feel. Here we have a varied selection from the best leather cases for iPhone 13 mini.

Swanky protection

Why settle for a basic case when you can dress up your mini iPhone in fine leather? I'm partial to the Apple Leather Case since I know I can count on it for long-lasting quality and perfect functionality. This one is also entirely MagSafe compatible, which I absolutely need.

If you need a more rugged, protective leather case, few cases in the world are more protective than a Mous. The Mous Leather Case has a beautiful full-grain leather finish and a rigid inner shell that protects the iPhone mini from even the worst of falls. This is only one of many great options on this list, so look carefully at each case and colorway before you decide which of the best leather cases for iPhone 13 mini works for you.