Best leather cases for iPhone 13 mini iMore 2021
The iPhone 13 mini is one smart little phone, especially considering its more affordable price tag. Although this may be a more affordable iPhone, that doesn't mean it can't look swanky! A fine leather case will be just the thing to give that mini iPhone a luxurious look and feel. Here we have a varied selection from the best leather cases for iPhone 13 mini.
- From the mothership: Apple iPhone 13 mini Leather Case
- All the pretty colors: Bellroy Phone Case
- Full leather wallet: Nomad Modern Leather Folio
- Personalize it: Casetify Custom Leather Case
- Most protective: Mous Limitless 4.0 Black Leather Case
- A very fine sleeve: werktat DATENSCHUTZ
- Slim choice: Mujjo Full Leather Case
- Best value: LOHASIC Leather Case
From the mothership: Apple iPhone 13 mini Leather CaseStaff Pick
You can't go wrong with an Apple original. The Apple Leather case is made from supple leather that will become even softer with time. It comes in several understated colors, and it is, of course, fully compatible with MagSafe.
All the pretty colors: Bellroy Phone Case
Bellroy prides itself on fine leather products, and this genuine leather case comes in lots of interesting and vibrant color choices. It also has a soft microfiber inner lining, but no built-in MagSafe compatibility.
Full leather wallet: Nomad Modern Leather Folio
Nomad makes one of the finest leather cases you can buy for the iPhone mini. The folio-style wallet case has three slots for cards, one slot for cash, and a protective inner shell.
Personalize it: Casetify Custom Leather Case
With Casetify, you can take the leather case a step further. Choose between several shades of leather and create a customized print for the back panel. Even better, this faux leather case is made from recycled materials, and it's biodegradable!
Most protective: Mous Limitless 4.0 Black Leather Case
The Mous Limitless series is famous for robust protection for drops of up to 40 feet! A smooth, full-grain black leather backing is laid over a tough polycarbonate and TPU shell that protects every inch of the iPhone.
A very fine sleeve: werktat DATENSCHUTZ
If you're looking for something a little different, the DATENSCHUTZ by the German company werktat is both unique and beautifully crafted. This simple sleeve is made from natural buffalo leather; it protects your iPhone when needed but can be easily slipped on or off.
Slim choice: Mujjo Full Leather Case
For a genuine leather case that's also sleek and slim, the Mujjo case is thin, yet protective, with a raised bezel around the screen and camera. The vegetable-tanned leather will develop a natural and distinctive patina over time.
Best value: LOHASIC Leather Case
Genuine leather cases can indeed be pricey, so a faux leather case is the next best thing if you're shopping on a budget. This one from LOHASIC is both attractive and affordable.
Swanky protection
Why settle for a basic case when you can dress up your mini iPhone in fine leather? I'm partial to the Apple Leather Case since I know I can count on it for long-lasting quality and perfect functionality. This one is also entirely MagSafe compatible, which I absolutely need.
If you need a more rugged, protective leather case, few cases in the world are more protective than a Mous. The Mous Leather Case has a beautiful full-grain leather finish and a rigid inner shell that protects the iPhone mini from even the worst of falls. This is only one of many great options on this list, so look carefully at each case and colorway before you decide which of the best leather cases for iPhone 13 mini works for you.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Yes, you can make music on the iPad with these accessories
Making music on a Mac is fine, but if you're looking to simplify your musical journey, an iPad can work just as well. You just need the right tools for the job.
Make sure you're ready for your iPhone 13 Pro's arrival with the best cases
If you're getting the brand new iPhone 13 Pro, you're going to want a case to protect it. Here are the best iPhone 13 Pro cases so far!
Get your iOS game on with these gaming cases and accessories for iPhone
Along with serious iOS gaming comes a variety of annoying problems. Here we have a few solutions in the way of cases and accessories for gaming on the iPhone 13 Pro.