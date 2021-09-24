Best leather cases for iPhone 13 iMore 2021
For a shiny new iPhone 13, any old case simply won't do. You need something with a little pinache to dress up that fancy smartphone, and that's exactly what the best leather cases for iPhone 13 are designed to do. We've chosen a selection of fine leather cases in different styles and varying price points to help you narrow down your search.
- Protection plus: Mous Limitless 4.0 Black Leather Case
- The real deal: Apple iPhone 13 Leather Case with MagSafe
- Best value: LONLI Classic Genuine Nappa Leather Case
- Just the holster: Waterfield Designs Latigo Leather iPhone Holster
- Slim wallet: Mujjo Full Leather Wallet Case
- Minimalist pick: Nomad Leather Skin
- All the pretty colors: Bellroy Phone Case
- Designer choice: Coach Slim Wrap Case
Protection plus: Mous Limitless 4.0 Black Leather CaseStaff Pick
Leather is a tough material, but leather cases are not known for superior protection. That's where Mous comes in to change the status quo with an attractive leather case that also provides robust protection from every angle. The Mous Limitless 4.0 Black Leather Case will protect your iPhone 13 from drops of up to 30 feet, and it's fully compatible with the MagSafe system.
The real deal: Apple iPhone 13 Leather Case with MagSafe
When you buy an iPhone case from Apple, you know you're getting something that will fit. The Apple Leather Case is made from soft, premium leather and it fits like a glove. Of course, this one also works perfectly with MagSafe.
Best value: LONLI Classic Genuine Nappa Leather Case
The most affordable leather case on our list is actually made from genuine Italian Nappa leather. The soft material is coated for durability, but it only comes in two colors.
Just the holster: Waterfield Designs Latigo Leather iPhone Holster
For those that prefer a naked iPhone or just need a hands-free method to carry it around, this leather holster from Waterfirld Designs will be just the thing. Strong built-in magnets make it possible to clip the holster to any waistband or pocket.
Slim wallet: Mujjo Full Leather Wallet Case
We would be remiss to have a list of theater cases and not include a good wallet case. Mujjo makes a handsome leather case that incorporates a slim pocket on the back for carrying cards or cash. The microfiber lining on the inside will make your iPhone 13 feel right cozy.
Minimalist pick: Nomad Leather Skin
It doesn't get more minimal than this. The Nomad Leather Skin is not a case per se; it's an adhesive leather backing you can affix to the iPhone 13. This skin works to protect against scratches and it adds a unique look to the naked iPhone.
All the pretty colors: Bellroy Phone Case
Bellroy is known for fine leather and exceptional quality. Its slim leather case is also available in seven vivid shades from Lagoon to Citrus.
Designer choice: Coach Slim Wrap Case
If you like to flash the occasional designer logo, Coach has made the leather case for you. This slim case is wrapped in the same leather as a Coach bag, featuring an iconic pattern we already know and love.
Bottom line
There's plenty of leather and pleather cases to choose from, but the best leather cases for iPhone 13 are all genuine leather products from reputable manufacturers. My favorite is the Mous Limitless 4.0 Leather Case because it offers heavy-duty protection alongside that luxurious leather texture. This one is also MagSafe compatible so you can use it with all of your magnetic accessories.
If you're shopping on a budget, I suggest going with the LONLI Classic Leather Case since it's made from genuine leather but comes in at an attractive low price. The LONLI case is also lined with microfiber to keep your iPhone 13 safe and snug inside. With all these great choices, you're sure to find a fine leather case to go with your fine new smartphone.
