Best leather cases for iPhone 13 iMore 2021

For a shiny new iPhone 13, any old case simply won't do. You need something with a little pinache to dress up that fancy smartphone, and that's exactly what the best leather cases for iPhone 13 are designed to do. We've chosen a selection of fine leather cases in different styles and varying price points to help you narrow down your search.

Bottom line

There's plenty of leather and pleather cases to choose from, but the best leather cases for iPhone 13 are all genuine leather products from reputable manufacturers. My favorite is the Mous Limitless 4.0 Leather Case because it offers heavy-duty protection alongside that luxurious leather texture. This one is also MagSafe compatible so you can use it with all of your magnetic accessories.

If you're shopping on a budget, I suggest going with the LONLI Classic Leather Case since it's made from genuine leather but comes in at an attractive low price. The LONLI case is also lined with microfiber to keep your iPhone 13 safe and snug inside. With all these great choices, you're sure to find a fine leather case to go with your fine new smartphone.