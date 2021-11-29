Best MacBook Pro cases iMore 2021
The MacBook Pro is a heck of a machine, with slick internals and frequent updates (a new one every year since 2016). If you've just picked up a new laptop, whether it has the Intel chip, M1 chip, or the new M1 Max/Pro chip, then you'll want to protect it or maybe even just dress it up a bit with one of the best MacBook Pro cases. Some even come with extras such as a screen protector and a keyboard cover, like the Mosiso plastic hard case. If you need a MacBook Pro stand or docking station, we've got you covered.
- Best overall: Mosiso Plastic Hard Case for MacBook Pro
- Best heavy-duty case: UAG Plasma Series MacBook Pro
- Best M1 Pro/Max case: UESWILL MacBook Pro 2021 Case
- Most creative: KECC Hard Shell Cover for MacBook Pro
- Most luxurious: Pad & Quill Cartella Slim case
- Most reliable: Speck SmartShell for MacBook Pro
- Best value: ProCase Hard Shell Cover for MacBook Pro
- Best sleeve: Apple Leather Sleeve for MacBook Pro
- Best textured case: Incase Textured Hardshell in Woolenex for MacBook Pro
Note: Always remember to select the right size and model before you check out. Also, remember that the 2019 MacBook Pro case will also fit into 2016-2018 versions, but the 2020 models are slightly thicker and probably won't. The 2021 is even thicker and won't fit previous shells. Check each listing carefully before purchase.
Best overall: Mosiso Plastic Hard Case for MacBook Pro
Mosiso's plastic hard case even comes with a screen protector and a keyboard cover so that your MacBook Pro is covered through and through. It matches whichever exterior color you choose. Like most MacBook cases, these are made from hard plastic and feature an anti-slip rubberized coating making it one of the best MacBook Pro cases for just about anyone.
Pros:
- Great value
- Great color selection
- Keyboard case included
- Screen protector included
Cons:
- Not everyone likes plastic
Best heavy-duty case: UAG Plasma Series MacBook Pro
If you're looking for some rugged protection, then Urban Armor Gear's heavy-duty armor shell is the way to go. The tactile non-slip grip helps deter drops, while the impact-resistant bumpers around the edges protect your MacBook Pro just in case. The bottom of the case is vented for airflow.
Pros:
- Rugged protection armor shell
- Impact-resistant bumpers
- Tactile non-slip grip
- Bottom vents for airflow
Cons:
- Bulkier than some
- Not for 2020 MacBook Pro
Best M1 Pro/Max case: UESWILL MacBook Pro 2021 Case
If you've got the powerful new M1 Pro/Max MacBook Pro, you know it's a bit thicker than its immediate predecessors, and you'll need a case that fits just right. This case from UESWILL fits the bill. It's a custom fit to this model, and it comes in a few colors and both the 14-inch and 16-inch sizes. It's vented at the bottom and has feet to keep from sliding around. It even comes with a microfiber cloth for cleaning your MacBook Pro, though it lacks the Apple logo.
Pros:
- Custom-fit to 2021 models
- Non-skid feet
- Comes in plain or sparkly versions
- Bottom vents for airflow
Cons:
- Limited colors
Most creative: KECC Hard Shell Cover for MacBook Pro
If you're looking for something with a nice and appealing design, then check out KECC's "out of this world" cases. They feature space scenes, as well as abstract, wavy paint designs. If you're a stargazer or just like a celestial scene, then these are the cases for you. The 13-inch, 15-inch, and 16-inch are available in this listing, from older models up through the 2020 version.
Pros:
- Cool, modern designs
- Available in 13-inch, 15-inch, and 16-inch models
- 2020 models available
Cons:
- Not everyone likes the logo cutout
Most luxurious: Pad & Quill Cartella Slim case
These cases are super thin and feature a wrapped spine, which buckles at a corner to allow your MacBook Pro to open fully. The cover is made from soft linen, and your MacBook sturdily stays put thanks to 3M "secure locking adhesive," which leaves no residue on your laptop.
Pros:
- Handmade
- Archival quality linen cover
- Stunning looks
- Various MacBook Pro sizes available
Cons:
- Expensive
Most reliable: Speck SmartShell for MacBook Pro
The SmartShell is a two-piece case with rubber feet on the bottom to stop your laptop from sliding about. It's somewhat similar to other cases on this list, but it's a bit thicker, helping it stand up to bumps and travel slightly better. There are plenty of color options to choose from — and it's available for various MacBook Pro models.
Pros:
- Quality case
- Thicker than some
- Time-tested
Cons:
- Not for all MacBook Pro models
Best value: ProCase Hard Shell Cover for MacBook Pro
This case is a lot like others on this list with a matte-finished, hard plastic top and bottom. It comes in several colors, and each case comes with a black keyboard cover. The bottom is vented, so your MacBook Pro doesn't overheat, and the covers snap on and off when you want to admire your laptop on its own. There are multiple size options.
Pros:
- Various colors and patterns
- Keyboard cover included
Cons:
- Included keyboard cover doesn't match case
- Not for 2020 or 2021 MacBook Pro model
Best sleeve: Apple Leather Sleeve for MacBook Pro
For the Apple purist, nothing but Apple's own design will please. This premium European leather is crafted to suit your MacBook Pro perfectly. The soft microfiber lining ensures your MacBook Pro won't pick up scratches when you're on the move. Available in several neutral colors, it will develop a rich patina over time. Apple currently sells just the 13-inch size.
Pros:
- Crafted from premium European leather
- Soft microfiber lining
- Available for all models
Cons:
- It's a sleeve, so no protection while using your MacBook Pro
- Pricey
- Only for 13-inch MacBook Pro
Best textured case: Incase Textured Hardshell in Woolenex for MacBook Pro
This lightweight, form-fitting, durable MacBook Pro cover has a unique texture. The case's exterior features a Woolen Polyester material, which feels like a cotton blend. It resists moisture and mildew while protecting your MacBook Pro. The case fits your MacBook Pro like a dream and is ventilated for heat release. Choose from two colors and either the 13-inch or 16-inch size.
Pros:
- Durable and protective
- Unique Woolen Polyester material feels like a cotton blend
- Form-fitting
- Heat ventilation
Cons:
- Pricey
The best MacBook Pro cases for you
Yeah, the MacBook Pro is a nice-looking machine, but if you want to keep it looking gorgeous, then you'll want a quality case for it, whether it has the Intel chip or the newer M1 chip. For just about anyone, the Mosiso Plastic Hard case is going to be one of the best MacBook Pro cases. It's sturdy and well-fit. The bottom piece is ventilated so your MacBook Pro won't overheat. Rubber "feet" ensure your laptop won't slip around on your desk. You can choose from 25 beautiful colors. If you can't pick just one, the price is so reasonable that you can pick up a couple.
Keep in mind, some colors are more translucent than others, and there is no cutout for the logo. Each Mosiso Plastic Hard case comes with a keyboard cover that matches the case. Give your MacBook screen a little extra protection with the included screen protector. Mosiso offers a one-year warranty on the case and the keyboard cover. This is a precision-fit case, so be sure to check your MacBook Pro model number before you purchase the case so it will fit. If you're looking for more of the best hardshell cases for MacBook Pro, or some great MacBook Pro sleeves, we've got you covered.
