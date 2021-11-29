Best MacBook Pro cases iMore 2021

The MacBook Pro is a heck of a machine, with slick internals and frequent updates (a new one every year since 2016). If you've just picked up a new laptop, whether it has the Intel chip, M1 chip, or the new M1 Max/Pro chip, then you'll want to protect it or maybe even just dress it up a bit with one of the best MacBook Pro cases. Some even come with extras such as a screen protector and a keyboard cover, like the Mosiso plastic hard case. If you need a MacBook Pro stand or docking station, we've got you covered.

Mosiso's plastic hard case even comes with a screen protector and a keyboard cover so that your MacBook Pro is covered through and through. It matches whichever exterior color you choose. Like most MacBook cases, these are made from hard plastic and feature an anti-slip rubberized coating making it one of the best MacBook Pro cases for just about anyone. Pros: Great value

Great color selection

Keyboard case included

Screen protector included Cons: Not everyone likes plastic

Best overall Mosiso Plastic Hard Case for MacBook Pro Three in one Choose from more than two dozen colors and get a screen protector and matching keyboard cover included as well. 13-inch: From $18 at Amazon

16-inch: From $22 at Amazon

Best heavy-duty case: UAG Plasma Series MacBook Pro

If you're looking for some rugged protection, then Urban Armor Gear's heavy-duty armor shell is the way to go. The tactile non-slip grip helps deter drops, while the impact-resistant bumpers around the edges protect your MacBook Pro just in case. The bottom of the case is vented for airflow. Pros: Rugged protection armor shell

Impact-resistant bumpers

Tactile non-slip grip

Bottom vents for airflow Cons: Bulkier than some

Not for 2020 MacBook Pro

Best M1 Pro/Max case: UESWILL MacBook Pro 2021 Case

If you've got the powerful new M1 Pro/Max MacBook Pro, you know it's a bit thicker than its immediate predecessors, and you'll need a case that fits just right. This case from UESWILL fits the bill. It's a custom fit to this model, and it comes in a few colors and both the 14-inch and 16-inch sizes. It's vented at the bottom and has feet to keep from sliding around. It even comes with a microfiber cloth for cleaning your MacBook Pro, though it lacks the Apple logo. Pros: Custom-fit to 2021 models

Non-skid feet

Comes in plain or sparkly versions

Bottom vents for airflow Cons: Limited colors

Best M1 Pro/Max case UESWILL MacBook Pro 2021 Case Modern fit Always be sure you get the case that fits your particular MacBook Pro model. This is the case for the M1 Pro/Max 2021 MacBook Pro. 14-inch: From $18 at Amazon

16-inch: From $20 at Amazon

Most creative: KECC Hard Shell Cover for MacBook Pro

If you're looking for something with a nice and appealing design, then check out KECC's "out of this world" cases. They feature space scenes, as well as abstract, wavy paint designs. If you're a stargazer or just like a celestial scene, then these are the cases for you. The 13-inch, 15-inch, and 16-inch are available in this listing, from older models up through the 2020 version. Pros: Cool, modern designs

Available in 13-inch, 15-inch, and 16-inch models

2020 models available Cons: Not everyone likes the logo cutout

Most creative KECC Hard Shell Cover for MacBook Pro Stunning designs Take your MacBook Pro's looks out of this world when you protect it with this beautiful cover. From $23 at Amazon

Most luxurious: Pad & Quill Cartella Slim case

These cases are super thin and feature a wrapped spine, which buckles at a corner to allow your MacBook Pro to open fully. The cover is made from soft linen, and your MacBook sturdily stays put thanks to 3M "secure locking adhesive," which leaves no residue on your laptop. Pros: Handmade

Archival quality linen cover

Stunning looks

Various MacBook Pro sizes available Cons: Expensive

Most luxurious Pad & Quill Cartella Slim case Upscale When you need to make an elegant impression—look no further than Pad & Quill. $120 at Pad & Quill

Most reliable: Speck SmartShell for MacBook Pro

The SmartShell is a two-piece case with rubber feet on the bottom to stop your laptop from sliding about. It's somewhat similar to other cases on this list, but it's a bit thicker, helping it stand up to bumps and travel slightly better. There are plenty of color options to choose from — and it's available for various MacBook Pro models. Pros: Quality case

Thicker than some

Time-tested Cons: Not for all MacBook Pro models

Most reliable Speck SmartShell for MacBook Pro iMore fave Speck is a popular and trusted brand among the iMore staff. From $8 at Amazon

Best value: ProCase Hard Shell Cover for MacBook Pro

This case is a lot like others on this list with a matte-finished, hard plastic top and bottom. It comes in several colors, and each case comes with a black keyboard cover. The bottom is vented, so your MacBook Pro doesn't overheat, and the covers snap on and off when you want to admire your laptop on its own. There are multiple size options. Pros: Various colors and patterns

Keyboard cover included Cons: Included keyboard cover doesn't match case

Not for 2020 or 2021 MacBook Pro model

Best sleeve: Apple Leather Sleeve for MacBook Pro

For the Apple purist, nothing but Apple's own design will please. This premium European leather is crafted to suit your MacBook Pro perfectly. The soft microfiber lining ensures your MacBook Pro won't pick up scratches when you're on the move. Available in several neutral colors, it will develop a rich patina over time. Apple currently sells just the 13-inch size. Pros: Crafted from premium European leather

Soft microfiber lining

Available for all models Cons: It's a sleeve, so no protection while using your MacBook Pro

Pricey

Only for 13-inch MacBook Pro

Best sleeve Apple Leather Sleeve for MacBook Pro Apple charm Slide your MacBook pro into this microfiber-lined premium leather sleeve for on-the-go protection. $179 at Apple

Best textured case: Incase Textured Hardshell in Woolenex for MacBook Pro

This lightweight, form-fitting, durable MacBook Pro cover has a unique texture. The case's exterior features a Woolen Polyester material, which feels like a cotton blend. It resists moisture and mildew while protecting your MacBook Pro. The case fits your MacBook Pro like a dream and is ventilated for heat release. Choose from two colors and either the 13-inch or 16-inch size. Pros: Durable and protective

Unique Woolen Polyester material feels like a cotton blend

Form-fitting

Heat ventilation Cons: Pricey