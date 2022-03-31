Best MacBook for teachers iMore 2022
Apple MacBooks have always had a place in classrooms thanks to their overall power and durability. The best MacBook for teachers remains the MacBook Air (M1, 2020), which is also our best MacBook overall. There are other noteworthy models we've gathered to help you choose the one that fits your needs best.
- Best overall: MacBook Air (M1, 2020)
- Best alternative: 13-inch MacBook Pro (M1, 2020)
- Best large screen: 16-inch MacBook Pro (2021)
- Best for power users: 14-inch MacBook Pro (2021)
Best overall: MacBook Air (M1, 2020)
In 2020, Cupertino introduced the first Apple silicon products, starting with the MacBook Air (M1, 2020). Although this product is likely to get a massive update in 2022, it remains the best MacBook for teachers right now. The current MacBook Air packs a punch for anyone on a smaller budget. In addition, it's ideally suited for a learning environment thanks to its 18 hours of battery life.
At 2.8 pounds, the MacBook Air is Apple's lightest laptop despite having the same screen size as the smallest MacBook Pro model. Along with being less weighty, the MacBook Air contains the same essential internals as the more expensive model: Apple's M1 SoC. The laptop also includes a backlit Magic Keyboard and a Touch ID sensor.
No doubt, the MacBook Air is appealing. However, it has drawbacks, including fewer Thunderbolt 3 ports, less display brightness, and more inferior speakers than most MacBook Pro models. It also offers two hours less battery life between charges than the 13-inch MacBook Pro (M1, 2020).
If you don't need a new MacBook right now, it might be best to wait a few months until the 2022 MacBook Air arrives. It will come packed with plenty of terrific new features.
Pros:
- Same screen size as 13-inch MBP
- Up to 18 hours of wireless web between charges
- Fair price
- Apple M1
Cons:
- Only two Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports
- Maximum storage is 2TB
- New model is likely coming very soon
Best alternative: 13-inch MacBook Pro (M1, 2020)
Three factors stand out when comparing the 13-inch MacBook Pro (M1, 2020) with the MacBook Air (M1, 2020). First, the Pro model offers Touch Bar versus only Touch ID on the Air. Second, the former offers up to two more battery life hours. Finally, the Pro model provides slightly more screen brightness and better speakers. For these extras, you'll pay at least $300 extra.
Like the MacBook Air, this MacBook Pro model might get a refresh in 2022. Therefore, don't buy a new laptop until the new models arrive if you can wait.
Pros:
- Better options than the MacBook Air version
- Touch Bar included
- Slightly better display
Cons:
- Do you need the extras?
- Price can rise quickly as you add components
- New model is likely soon
Best large screen: 16-inch MacBook Pro (2021)
Internally, the second-generation 16-inch MacBook Pro (2021) is the best MacBook you can currently buy. Like the all-new 14-inch MacBook Pro (mentioned below), this model offers either an M1 Pro or M1 Max SoC with up to 64GB of unified memory and 8TB of SSD storage. That's a lot of storage for your photos and videos. In addition, you can get up to a 10-core CPU and 32-core GPU.
But there's much more. The latest 16-inch MacBook Pro comes with a Liquid Retina XDR display (3456 by 2234 pixels) with ProMotion technology for adaptive refresh rates up to 120Hz. It's also packed with up to 21 hours of battery life between charges and comes with an all-new 1080p FaceTime HD camera with an advanced image signal processor and computational video.
The 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook models (2021), some of the best MacBooks available, also see the return of MagSafe, HDMI port, and an SDXC card slot, besides its three Thunderbolt 4 (USB-C) ports. If you're looking for any negatives, understand this is the heaviest MacBook Pro in many years (4.7 pounds). It's also costly, even at the base level.
Pros:
- Latest and greatest
- M1 Pro or M1 Max, you decide
- 16GB to 64GB of unified memory
- 512GB to 8TB of storage
- A Liquid Retina XDR display
Cons:
- Most expensive model
- Heavy (4.7 lbs)
Best for power users: 14-inch MacBook Pro (2021)
If you want everything on the 16-inch MacBook Pro but with a smaller display, this is the one to buy. In addition, it offers similar internals for less. Nonetheless, it's still an expensive computer, which is something to keep in mind.
Our best advice for teachers is to buy as much memory and storage as they can afford. And remember, you can't change these options after purchase since upgrades aren't possible. With this in mind, consider the option of an Apple M1 Pro with a 10-core CPU, 16-core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine that comes with 1TB of storage and at least 32GB of unified memory.
Pros:
- Portable
- Liquid Retina XDR display
- Same great features as the 16-inch model
Cons:
- Still expensive
Teacher's pet
For 2022, our best MacBook for teachers is the MacBook Air (M1, 2020). It's the best choice for most educators. This great device offers Apple's M1 SoC processor and includes Touch ID, Magic Keyboard, Force Touch trackpad, and two Thunderbolt 3 ports. It's also pretty lightweight and has 18 hours of battery life, so you can continue your teacher planning uninterrupted.
The biggest concern with buying this laptop now is the likelihood that it will soon be replaced by a 2022 model. Therefore, if you can wait a few months, do so and buy the newer model. Otherwise, get the current model and enjoy.
If the Air doesn't have you convinced, perhaps the 13-inch MacBook Pro is a better match. There's a Touch Bar, two more hours of battery life, and a brighter screen with better speakers. If you need these extras, this may be the ideal purchase for you.
