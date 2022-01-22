Best MacBook for students iMore 2022

Whether you're still in high school or the middle of college, a laptop is an essential piece of equipment for every student. Apple makes some of the best laptops in the world with its MacBook lineup. Whether it's the powerful MacBook Pro or hyper-portable MacBook Air, Apple's laptops will power you through any task you'll meet. The MacBook Air (M1,2020) is the best MacBook for students. It has enough power to face almost any academic challenge you come up against. Depending on your situation, there are other MacBooks to consider, as you can see below.

Best overall: MacBook Air (M1, 2020)

In mid-2020, Cupertino announced Apple silicon. Six months later, the first non-Intel-based MacBooks in over a decade arrived, starting with the MacBook Air (M1, 2020). The best MacBook for students, the latest MacBook Air packs a punch for anyone on a smaller budget, starting with its battery life — up to 18 hours between charges, depending on what you're doing. At 2.8 pounds, the MacBook Air is the lightest Apple tablet on the market despite having the same screen size as the smallest MacBook Pro model. Along with being less weighty, the MacBook Air also contains the same essential internals — Apple's all-new M1 SoC. The laptop also includes a backlit Magic Keyboard and a Touch ID sensor. No doubt, the MacBook Air is appealing. However, it comes with drawbacks, including fewer Thunderbolt 3 ports, less display brightness, and more inferior speakers than most MacBook Pro models. It also offers 2 hours less battery life between charges than the 13-inch MacBook Pro (M1, 2020). None of the disadvantages should stop you from buying it, however. The MacBook Air (M1, 2020) is also our favorite Mac for all users this year. Pros: Same screen size as 13-inch MBP

Up to 18 hours of wireless web between charges

Price

Apple M1! Cons: Only two Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports

Maximum storage is 2TB

Best for power users: 16-inch MacBook Pro (2021)

The 16-inch MacBook Pro is the computer to get if you need the most power possible. You can configure it with several options, whether you need that M1 Max processor, 64GB Unified Memory, or 8TB of storage. But even at its base configuration, a ten-core M1 Max with 32GB GB Unified Memory, 1TB of storage, and a 32-core GPU, it'll still handle any task a student can set to it besides the most computationally intense workflows. If you want a no-doubt-about-it machine, get this MacBook Pro. Pros: Configurable up to 8TB of storage

Myriad of expansion options

Bigger display Cons: More expensive

May be overkill for most

Best alternative: 13-inch MacBook Pro (M1, 2020)

The 13-inch MacBook Pro is a great middle-ground. It still packs an M1 processor, excellent graphics, more ports, and a long battery life. It's just not quite as impressive as its newer big brothers, the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models that came out in 2021. When comparing the 13-inch MacBook Pro (M1, 2020) with the MacBook Air (M1, 2020), three factors stand out. First, the Pro model offers Touch Bar versus only Touch ID on the Air. Second, the former offers up to two more battery life hours. The Pro model also offers slightly more screen brightest and better speakers. For these extras, you'll pay at least $300 extra. Pros: Better options than MacBook Air version

Touch Bar included

Slightly better display Cons: Do you need the extras?

Price can rise quickly as you add components