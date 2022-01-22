Best MacBook for students iMore 2022
Whether you're still in high school or the middle of college, a laptop is an essential piece of equipment for every student. Apple makes some of the best laptops in the world with its MacBook lineup. Whether it's the powerful MacBook Pro or hyper-portable MacBook Air, Apple's laptops will power you through any task you'll meet. The MacBook Air (M1,2020) is the best MacBook for students. It has enough power to face almost any academic challenge you come up against. Depending on your situation, there are other MacBooks to consider, as you can see below.
Best overall: MacBook Air (M1, 2020)
In mid-2020, Cupertino announced Apple silicon. Six months later, the first non-Intel-based MacBooks in over a decade arrived, starting with the MacBook Air (M1, 2020). The best MacBook for students, the latest MacBook Air packs a punch for anyone on a smaller budget, starting with its battery life — up to 18 hours between charges, depending on what you're doing.
At 2.8 pounds, the MacBook Air is the lightest Apple tablet on the market despite having the same screen size as the smallest MacBook Pro model. Along with being less weighty, the MacBook Air also contains the same essential internals — Apple's all-new M1 SoC. The laptop also includes a backlit Magic Keyboard and a Touch ID sensor.
No doubt, the MacBook Air is appealing. However, it comes with drawbacks, including fewer Thunderbolt 3 ports, less display brightness, and more inferior speakers than most MacBook Pro models. It also offers 2 hours less battery life between charges than the 13-inch MacBook Pro (M1, 2020). None of the disadvantages should stop you from buying it, however.
The MacBook Air (M1, 2020) is also our favorite Mac for all users this year.
Pros:
- Same screen size as 13-inch MBP
- Up to 18 hours of wireless web between charges
- Price
- Apple M1!
Cons:
- Only two Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports
- Maximum storage is 2TB
Best for power users: 16-inch MacBook Pro (2021)
The 16-inch MacBook Pro is the computer to get if you need the most power possible. You can configure it with several options, whether you need that M1 Max processor, 64GB Unified Memory, or 8TB of storage.
But even at its base configuration, a ten-core M1 Max with 32GB GB Unified Memory, 1TB of storage, and a 32-core GPU, it'll still handle any task a student can set to it besides the most computationally intense workflows. If you want a no-doubt-about-it machine, get this MacBook Pro.
Pros:
- Configurable up to 8TB of storage
- Myriad of expansion options
- Bigger display
Cons:
- More expensive
- May be overkill for most
Best alternative: 13-inch MacBook Pro (M1, 2020)
The 13-inch MacBook Pro is a great middle-ground. It still packs an M1 processor, excellent graphics, more ports, and a long battery life. It's just not quite as impressive as its newer big brothers, the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models that came out in 2021.
When comparing the 13-inch MacBook Pro (M1, 2020) with the MacBook Air (M1, 2020), three factors stand out. First, the Pro model offers Touch Bar versus only Touch ID on the Air. Second, the former offers up to two more battery life hours. The Pro model also offers slightly more screen brightest and better speakers. For these extras, you'll pay at least $300 extra.
Pros:
- Better options than MacBook Air version
- Touch Bar included
- Slightly better display
Cons:
- Do you need the extras?
- Price can rise quickly as you add components
Bottom line
Whether you need a computer for high school or college, the most recent MacBook Air is the best MacBook for students this year. Whether you're writing papers, putting together a Powerpoint or Keynote presentation, or even editing some images for a photography class, the MacBook Air will be a reliable performer in your academic pursuits.
The Retina display on the MacBook Air is beautiful and vibrant. The built-in Touch ID sensor makes everything from authorizing operating system tasks to paying for things online with Apple Pay more convenient and secure.
With the addition of Apple silicon, the MacBook Air is even better by offering much more power and battery life than before. Did we mention the great price?
