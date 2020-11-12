Best Mag Safe Accessories iMore 2020

Next to the advancement to 5G network service, the best upgrade to the iPhone 12 is definitely the MagSafe feature. This set of magnets is built into the iPhone 12, enabling an entire line of cool accessories that make use of the MagSafe system for charging, mounting, and more. These are the best Mag Safe accessories that you can buy right now for iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, and iPhone 12 Pro models.

Stuck on MagSafe

The iPhone 12 was built with MagSafe so that it can click with any number of cool and useful accessories. The best Mag Safe accessories will make charging and using your phone easier and more convenient. Of these, we like the Belkin 3-in-1 Wireless Charger the best because it charges several Apple devices at once, incorporating the MagSafe magnets to keep the iPhone in the perfect viewing position as it charges.

If that's a little much, the simpler MagSafe Charger also charges the iPhone wirelessly, clicking into place with magnets so that you get optimal fast charging every time. The MagSafe Wallet is another new accessory that adds instant convenience to your iPhone 12. Honestly, any and all of these accessories will add functionality to your iPhone experience.