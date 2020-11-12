Best Mag Safe Accessories iMore 2020
Next to the advancement to 5G network service, the best upgrade to the iPhone 12 is definitely the MagSafe feature. This set of magnets is built into the iPhone 12, enabling an entire line of cool accessories that make use of the MagSafe system for charging, mounting, and more. These are the best Mag Safe accessories that you can buy right now for iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, and iPhone 12 Pro models.
- Triple charging dock and stand: 3-in-1 Wireless Charger with MagSafe
- Car mount: Belkin Car Vent Mount PRO with MagSafe
- Clear case with a bonus: Apple Clear Case
- Best for photographers: Moment iPhone 12 Case With MagSafe
- Mount up: Tripod Mount with MagSafe
- The basics: Apple MagSafe Charger
- Clip-on cash: Apple Leather Wallet with MagSafe
- Artsy design: OtterBox Figura Series Case with MagSafe
Triple charging dock and stand: 3-in-1 Wireless Charger with MagSafeStaff Pick
Belkin wasted no time in producing this very cool 3-in-1 Wireless Charger that uses MagSafe to suspend the iPhone in the air at a comfortable viewing angle. The magnet works in either portrait or landscape orientation. It can also charge an Apple Watch and AirPods case at the same time.
Car mount: Belkin Car Vent Mount PRO with MagSafe
Another innovation from Belkin, this car mount clips onto to any vent in your car to provide a safe, hands-free experience while driving. The magnetic mount uses MagSafe to keep the iPhone securely in place in either landscape or portrait mode. It's the best solution if you like to use your iPhone as a navigator on the go.
Clear case with a bonus: Apple Clear Case
Many third-party cases may interfere with the effectiveness of MagSafe and wireless charging; so it's ideal to purchase a case that supports or even enhances MagSafe, as does this clear case from Apple. Use it with a MagSafe charger for extra fast and precise charging.
Best for photographers: Moment iPhone 12 Case With MagSafe
Moment is famous for the photography accessories it create for iPhone. This MagSafe-compatible case for the iPhone 12 works with Moment's lens attachments that can take iPhone photography to the next level. It also works with Moment mounts, like the one below.
Mount up: Tripod Mount with MagSafe
Created specifically to work with iPhones that have MagSafe, this innovative mount will hold the iPhone 12 securely in place for filming and photography purposes. It works with any Moment tripod or stand.
The basics: Apple MagSafe Charger
For a simple yet oh-so-functional wireless charger, the Apple MagSafe charger is made to snap into the perfect charging position using those nifty magnets. With 15W of fast charging power, it will have the iPhone charged up to 100% in no time.
Clip-on cash: Apple Leather Wallet with MagSafe
Simple as always, Apple's MagSafe leather wallet is an elegant answer to the removable wallet case. It snaps onto the back of the iPhone 12 for a safe, secure hold using MagSafe. It holds three cards and you can choose one of four colors to complement your phone.
Artsy design: OtterBox Figura Series Case with MagSafe
Unlike the heavy-duty, rugged cases that Otterbox is usually known for, the Figura series is light, thin, and colorful. Despite its thin profile, the TPU case will still protect the iPhone 12 and its camera from drops and scratches. The best part? An array of creative colorful designs to express your artistic side.
Stuck on MagSafe
The iPhone 12 was built with MagSafe so that it can click with any number of cool and useful accessories. The best Mag Safe accessories will make charging and using your phone easier and more convenient. Of these, we like the Belkin 3-in-1 Wireless Charger the best because it charges several Apple devices at once, incorporating the MagSafe magnets to keep the iPhone in the perfect viewing position as it charges.
If that's a little much, the simpler MagSafe Charger also charges the iPhone wirelessly, clicking into place with magnets so that you get optimal fast charging every time. The MagSafe Wallet is another new accessory that adds instant convenience to your iPhone 12. Honestly, any and all of these accessories will add functionality to your iPhone experience.
