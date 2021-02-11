Best MagSafe-compatible iPhone 12 Pro Max Cases iMore 2021
One of the brand new features of the iPhone 12 lineup, including the iPhone 12 Pro Max, is MagSafe. It's the new way to charge up the best iPhone, and offers even more accessory options, from magnetic wallets and stands. While MagSafe chargers can work like regular wireless charging pads if you're using one of the best iPhone 12 Pro Max cases (just make sure it's thin enough), you'll want the best MagSafe iPhone 12 Pro Max cases for the best compatibility. Here are our favorites.
- Official silicone: Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max Silicone Case with MagSafe
- Premium leather: Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max Leather Case with MagSafe
- Crystal clear: Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max Clear Case with MagSafe
- As snug as a glove: Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max Leather Sleeve with MagSafe
- Get artsy: OtterBox Figura Series Case with MagSafe for iPhone 12 Pro Max
- Splash of slim color: OtterBox Aneu Series Case with MagSafe for iPhone 12 Pro Max
- Tough protection: OtterBox Symmetry Series+ Case with MagSafe for iPhone 12 Pro Max
- Affordable protection: Spigen Mag Armor iPhone 12 Pro Max Case
- High fashion: Sonix MagSafe Compatible iPhone 12 Pro Max Case
- Affordable clarity: RESTONE Clear Magnetic Case for iPhone 12 Pro Max
- Simple but effective: Elago Magnetic Silicone Case for iPhone 12 Pro Max
- Basic protection: MANKIW MagSafe Case for iPhone 12 Pro Max
Official silicone: Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max Silicone Case with MagSafeStaff Favorite
Apple's Silicone Case with MagSafe is a simple case with a soft-touch finish that adds nice grip to your large iPhone. The interior has a plush microfiber lining to keep your device scuff-free, and the magnetic ring allows any MagSafe accessories to snap right on.
Premium leather: Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max Leather Case with MagSafe
This case is like the silicone offering but made with premium leather instead. The leather develops a fantastic patina over time. The interior has a magnetic ring for MagSafe compatibility, and it has an overall slim profile.
Crystal clear: Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max Clear Case with MagSafe
This rigid plastic case is crystal clear, so you can show off your iPhone 12 Pro Max color in all its glory. The magnetic ring is white and will show on the exterior, but it makes charging super easy, barely an inconvenience.
As snug as a glove: Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max Leather Sleeve with MagSafe
The Leather Sleeve lets you keep your naked iPhone 12 Pro Max safe when not in use. A window on the front lets you see the time. Since it's MagSafe compatible, you can still use your MagSafe charger to top off the battery.
Get artsy: OtterBox Figura Series Case with MagSafe for iPhone 12 Pro Max
The Figura Series from OtterBox has a soft-touch matte finish on the exterior, and it's a slim profile, so it protects without adding bulk. The magnetic ring on the inside makes this fully compatible with MagSafe accessories, and it comes in several fun color combinations.
Splash of slim color: OtterBox Aneu Series Case with MagSafe for iPhone 12 Pro Max
The Aneu Series is a relatively slim profile but still gives you ample protection against everyday drops and scuffs. It comes in bright and fun colors, and the magnetic ring inside lets you use your MagSafe charger and other accessories without issue.
Tough protection: OtterBox Symmetry Series+ Case with MagSafe for iPhone 12 Pro Max
If you enjoy the regular Symmetry Series, the Symmetry Series+ is more of the same, but with the bonus of MagSafe compatibility. It is slim, protective, and comes in a few different color combinations to suit your tastes.
Affordable protection: Spigen Mag Armor iPhone 12 Pro Max Case
Spigen makes affordable and high-quality cases, and the Mag Armor is no different. It is a very affordable case that offers good protection and works flawlessly with your MagSafe accessories.
High fashion: Sonix MagSafe Compatible iPhone 12 Pro Max Case
Sonix offers a few different fashionable designs for its MagSafe compatible cases for the iPhone 12 Pro Max. Designs include Brown Tort, Floral Fantasy, Purple Rain, and even a new Mardi Gras design. These cases are protective and are sure to stand out in a crowd.
Affordable clarity: RESTONE Clear Magnetic Case for iPhone 12 Pro Max
If you want a clear case but don't want to pay as much as Apple's official case, RESTONE is a good alternative. It costs much less than Apple's while offering plenty of protection, a crystal clear back to show off your iPhone 12 Pro Max color, and MagSafe compatibility.
Simple but effective: Elago Magnetic Silicone Case for iPhone 12 Pro Max
This simple case is made with a soft-touch silicone material, like the Apple case, but at a much more affordable price. It comes in a few different colors and is fully compatible with MagSafe.
Basic protection: MANKIW MagSafe Case for iPhone 12 Pro Max
This case from MANKIW is quite slim, so it doesn't add a lot of bulk. It has shock absorbing corners to protect your iPhone 12 Pro Max, and a magnetic ring allows it to work with your favorite MagSafe accessories. It comes in a few different colors to suit your preferences.
Carry on with the best MagSafe iPhone 12 Pro Max cases
With the best MagSafe iPhone 12 Pro Max cases, you are making sure that your gigantic iPhone is safe and protected without sacrificing MagSafe functionality. After all, you paid big bucks to have the biggest of the latest and greatest, so why hinder it? With these cases, you won't need to take the case off to use your MagSafe charger or MagSafe accessories like wallets and stands. Everything will work flawlessly.
If you want some recommendations, you can't go wrong with Apple's Silicone or Leather Case with MagSafe. The Silicone ones come in great pops of color, are soft to the touch, and look great. The Leather cases are made with high-quality leather and develop a gorgeous patina over time, so they get better the more you use them.
Other great options are OtterBox's Aneu or Symmetry Series+ cases. These are slimmer than the Defender Series the brand is known for but still offer top-notch protection. They also come in a nice handful of different colors, so there's one for everyone.
And if you want something more affordable, Spigen's Mag Armor case is a good one. We like Spigen's offerings because they're very protective, come in many options, and are always affordable, especially if you're on a budget.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Keep your iPhone 12 slim and trim with one of these thin cases
Stop trying to stuff a big bulky iPhone case into your jeans pocket! Slim cases can provide protection and convenience with an easy-to-manage profile and lightweight design. Check out our picks for the best thin cases for the iPhone 12.
Juice up your iPhone and AirPods 2 together with one charging stand
Skip the tangle of cords on your nightstand and charge your iPhone and AirPods with a single elegant stand.
Lighten up your pockets with a wallet case for the iPhone 12 Pro
Life is complicated enough without all those wallets, bags, and other belongings to keep up with. One way to simplify your daily load is to combine your wallet and iPhone 12 Pro into one unit with a convenient wallet case!