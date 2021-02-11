Best MagSafe-compatible iPhone 12 Pro Max Cases iMore 2021

One of the brand new features of the iPhone 12 lineup, including the iPhone 12 Pro Max, is MagSafe. It's the new way to charge up the best iPhone, and offers even more accessory options, from magnetic wallets and stands. While MagSafe chargers can work like regular wireless charging pads if you're using one of the best iPhone 12 Pro Max cases (just make sure it's thin enough), you'll want the best MagSafe iPhone 12 Pro Max cases for the best compatibility. Here are our favorites.

Carry on with the best MagSafe iPhone 12 Pro Max cases

With the best MagSafe iPhone 12 Pro Max cases, you are making sure that your gigantic iPhone is safe and protected without sacrificing MagSafe functionality. After all, you paid big bucks to have the biggest of the latest and greatest, so why hinder it? With these cases, you won't need to take the case off to use your MagSafe charger or MagSafe accessories like wallets and stands. Everything will work flawlessly.

If you want some recommendations, you can't go wrong with Apple's Silicone or Leather Case with MagSafe. The Silicone ones come in great pops of color, are soft to the touch, and look great. The Leather cases are made with high-quality leather and develop a gorgeous patina over time, so they get better the more you use them.

Other great options are OtterBox's Aneu or Symmetry Series+ cases. These are slimmer than the Defender Series the brand is known for but still offer top-notch protection. They also come in a nice handful of different colors, so there's one for everyone.

And if you want something more affordable, Spigen's Mag Armor case is a good one. We like Spigen's offerings because they're very protective, come in many options, and are always affordable, especially if you're on a budget.