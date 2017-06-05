Best movies and TV shows on Amazon Prime

Amazon is continuously adding new movies and TV shows to its Prime video streaming service, and each week, we'll bring you the best it has to offer!

Press Play

In this week's selection of films and shows on Amazon Prime, a special forces officer journeys into the heart of darkness on a mission to eliminate a rouge colonel. Two private detectives are stretched to the breaking point by a kid napping case. Finally, Queen Elizabeth must decide if she should publicly respond to the death of Princess Diana, possibly going against royal protocol and tradition.

Apocalypse Now - During the Vietnam War, the Army sends Cpt. Benjamin Willard into Cambodia on a mission to eliminate Special Forces Colonel Kurtz, who has lost his mind and in living in the country with a cadre of troops as a demi-god. See at Amazon

Gone Baby Gone - Two private detectives in Boston take on a kidnapping case that takes them down dark roads in their own lives, both personally and professionally. See at Amazon

The Queen - This film tells the story of Queen Elizabeth II in the days following the death of Princess Diana, and her internal struggle with her reaction to the event and how the monarchy is perceived by the public. See at Amazon



Looking ahead

Coming later this week on Amazon Prime, check out a The Art of the Steal, which explores the controversial move of the Barnes Foundation art collection. I Am Not Your Negro tackles race in America, from the Civil Rights movement to Black Lives Matter. Finally, a playwright must move back home with her mother when her career stalls, leading her to question the paths she's taken in life.

Art of the Steal - This documentary centers on the move of the Barnes Foundation, considered to be the world's greatest collection of post-Impressionist art, from Merion, Pennsylvania to Philadelphia, in defiance of the original head of the Foundation. Arrives June 8. - See at Amazon

I Am Not Your Negro - This Raoul Peck-directed documentary delves into black history in the United States, questions black representation in culture, and connects the Civil Rights movement of the 1950s and 60s to today's BLack Lives Matter. Arrives June 8. - See at Amazon

Girl Most Likely - After failing to write a play alter being given a massive grant to do so, a playwright moves back home with her mother, wondering if she made a mistake with her chosen life path. Arrives June 9. - See at Amazon

