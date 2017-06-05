Best movies and TV shows on Amazon Prime

Amazon is continuously adding new movies and TV shows to its Prime video streaming service, and each week, we'll bring you the best it has to offer!
Press Play
In this week's selection of films and shows on Amazon Prime, a special forces officer journeys into the heart of darkness on a mission to eliminate a rouge colonel. Two private detectives are stretched to the breaking point by a kid napping case. Finally, Queen Elizabeth must decide if she should publicly respond to the death of Princess Diana, possibly going against royal protocol and tradition.
- Apocalypse Now - During the Vietnam War, the Army sends Cpt. Benjamin Willard into Cambodia on a mission to eliminate Special Forces Colonel Kurtz, who has lost his mind and in living in the country with a cadre of troops as a demi-god.
- Gone Baby Gone - Two private detectives in Boston take on a kidnapping case that takes them down dark roads in their own lives, both personally and professionally.
- The Queen - This film tells the story of Queen Elizabeth II in the days following the death of Princess Diana, and her internal struggle with her reaction to the event and how the monarchy is perceived by the public.
Looking ahead
Coming later this week on Amazon Prime, check out a The Art of the Steal, which explores the controversial move of the Barnes Foundation art collection. I Am Not Your Negro tackles race in America, from the Civil Rights movement to Black Lives Matter. Finally, a playwright must move back home with her mother when her career stalls, leading her to question the paths she's taken in life.
- Art of the Steal - This documentary centers on the move of the Barnes Foundation, considered to be the world's greatest collection of post-Impressionist art, from Merion, Pennsylvania to Philadelphia, in defiance of the original head of the Foundation. Arrives June 8. - See at Amazon
- I Am Not Your Negro - This Raoul Peck-directed documentary delves into black history in the United States, questions black representation in culture, and connects the Civil Rights movement of the 1950s and 60s to today's BLack Lives Matter. Arrives June 8. - See at Amazon
- Girl Most Likely - After failing to write a play alter being given a massive grant to do so, a playwright moves back home with her mother, wondering if she made a mistake with her chosen life path. Arrives June 9. - See at Amazon
If you're not an Amazon Prime member, you can try the service free for 30 days right here. Bookmark this page and check back next week for more from Amazon!
Reader comments
Best movies and TV shows on Amazon Prime
Orphan Black
Lucifer all the way. Love it.
That show is so good!
Any word of Outcast Season 1 on iTunes?
Mr. Robot
I watched all three pilots this weekend. I enjoyed Jean-Claude Van Johnson a lot more than expected. Very funny. Give it a try.
Totally agree - the Jean-Claude Van Johnson series is hilarious. Great to see JC poking fun at himself - really funny stuff!
Elvis and Nixon was not bad. And it's all the more funny know it was all true. I went to Graceland in the early '90's and saw the DEA badge but didn't know the whole story until later.
I ditched Apple TV for a lightning to HDMI connector. I can use my iPhone to play movies from any app on my phone including Amazon. With a charger connected to it as well, my iPhone charges while playing movies. If I need to send messages or email while while my iPhone is connected to the TV, I just use my iPad. This is also good if you want to play videos or see pictures you've taken on you iPhone as well. Plays directly without Airplay.
If you have the Apple TV you can use your phone to the Wi-Fi Amazon videos to your TV do not need to cable side, and I also wish Amazon would get their app on the App Store
It's time for Amazon to have their app on Apple TV. Air Play is nice, but self standing app would save battery when not in a charger. Get over the 30% rule, or work it out. Long overdue. Just a thought.
That's a big thing keeping me from buying the Apple TV. I've heard that the problem is with Amazon, but I'm having trouble believing that Amazon will make iOS apps for iPhone/iPad but hit the brakes when it comes to Apple TV. Yes, they sell their own streamer box but they also make a whole line of tablets, yet the iPad has an app.
What's the real story? Is it Apple or Amazon preventing an app on ATV?
PS4 and Apple TV are the perfect combination for everyone in the family. Amazon on the PS4, most of the other stuff on Apple TV. Works for me.
The problem IS with Amazon. They won't make their apps available for Apple TV or Chromecast or Android TV because they want to force people to buy Amazon hardware for the best experience with Prime video.
Again, the problem exists on both Apple and Android platforms and that is because of Amazon.
Roku does not have the same ecosystem that Apple, Amazon, and Google are trying to push, so you can get Amazon Prime video on Roku easily.
Why should amazon give apple 30% of their profits when apple does nothing for their service?
War of attrition. They're hurting themselves as much as Apple. But they're both giants so they are both being stubborn but Apple has much more to lose by compromising.
They did announce months ago that they were making a standalone Apple Tv app but its still nowhere to be seen.
Ripper Street - excellent show. Started on BBC, then they dropped it after 2 series, but luckily Amazon picked it up and have so far produced series 3 & 4 with, I understand, the final 5th series starting production soon.
The Man is the High Castle. Waiting on season two
This! Can't believe this wasn't on the list at all.
That show is so intense! Can’t stop, won’t stop! It’s so good!
Kinda sucks that I can't mirror my AP playback to my HD VGA monitor via my ATV4+Kanex ATV4 HDMI-to-VGA set-up, due to being blocked by The Amazon app (with AP, I see the first few seconds then the mirror is dropped while other mirror actions work.). Was never a problem with previous gen ATV3+Kanex ATV3 HDMI-to-VGA set up. (Also iTunes is blocking now and putting up a message "due to HDCP" (HDCP is some kind of intel anti copy protection).
Glad I'm not the only tv addict! Hahah
The Grand Tour!
They should have an Apple TV App for Amazon Prime.
I've been watching Orphan Black non stop for the last week and a half. Amazon added Season 4 to Prime a day after I finished Season 3. This show is so good. Excited for Season 5 but sad that after 4 episodes my ride will be over until June. Even more sad that will be the last season of such an amazing series.
Watching the first episode of You Are Wanted was terrible German dubbed to English garbage.
Oasis is a sci-fi pilot in the Amazon Pilot series. It stars Richard Madden and Mark Addy (both Game of Thrones vets). I recommend giving it a look. It is very good and has great potential.
