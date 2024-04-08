An Apple TV with a camera and Apple Vision Pro and iPhone integration is in the works, insider claims

The Apple TV 4K streaming box is one of our favorite ways to watch Apple TV Plus and beyond, but it hasn't evolved all that much in recent years. That could be about to change with a new report suggesting that Apple has some changes in store.

That report claims that Apple is working on a new type of Apple TV set-top box that will include a built-in camera for placing FaceTime and other video calls. There will also reportedly be support for gesture controls, while integration with Apple's other platforms can also be expected.

The Apple TV already supports using the iPhone for video calls via Continuity Camera, but this new product would have one built in, we're told.

Seamless integration

The report comes via Mark Gurman, writing in the weekly Power On newsletter for Bloomberg, and he believes that Apple continues to toy with the idea of changing the Apple TV form factor up completely.

"Then there’s the smart home segment, where Apple still has grand ambitions," Gurman explains. "It has discussed automating household functions and offering a revamped Apple TV set-top box with a built-in camera for FaceTime videoconferencing and gesture-based controls." He goes on to say that the new device will also "work seamlessly with both the iPhone and Vision Pro."

The addition of gesture controls could potentially be the most interesting news here, especially if Apple can repurpose some of its hand-tracking technology used in the Apple Vision Pro.

However, it's important to remember that Apple works on many things that never ship, so keep that in mind here — we only need to look as far as the canceled Apple Car as an indication of that.

