Godzilla's Monarch: Legacy of Monsters is officially getting a second season — and that’s not all Apple has just announced in the Monsterverse

Despite the first outing only finishing in January, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters is already getting a second season and that’s not even the best thing Apple has just announced.

Calling the show a ‘monstrous success’ in Apple’s official press announcement , it says “Apple TV Plus has also struck a new multi-series deal with Legendary Entertainment, which includes a second season of “Monarch: Legacy of Monsters,” and multiple spinoff series based on the franchise.“ Being one of the best shows on Apple TV Plus , we don’t yet know what the second season will entail, nor do we know what form those multiple spinoffs will take. However, as of right now, we do know season two will be executive-produced by co-creators Chris Black and Matt Fraction, who were also showrunners for the first season. They will be enlisting help from producers working on behalf of Safehouse Pictures and Toho Co, who own the Godzilla name.

Given Apple TV Plus has both great movies and TV shows, future spinoff projects could become either or both. “We couldn’t be more excited for viewers to not only have the chance to experience even more thrills in season two, but to embark on epic, new journeys in the franchise as we expand Legendary’s Monsterverse.”

What is Monarch: Legacy of Monsters?

Part of the Monsterverse, a shared Godzilla universe from America starting back with Godzilla in 2014, Monarch is set in 2015, one year after Godzilla is spotted once more. It is a story told through the lives of two half-siblings, who are looking for Monarch, an organization dedicated to keeping these grand monsters in check. It jumps around in a timeline, where you are then shown scientists who worked for Monarch before the emergence of Godzilla.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters is a show dedicated to understanding the two central siblings and their father’s hidden connection to the super secretive organization. Hopefully, season two will answer questions fans have had for a few months. We don’t yet have a release date but the first season was greenlit at the start of 2022, which then started airing near the end of 2023. If the second season follows suit, we might see it by the end of 2025.

