For All Mankind has been renewed for another season on Apple TV+, and there's more big news for fans of the show

After the release of a popular fourth season late last year, Apple has officially renewed For All Mankind for a fifth season. It's one of the best shows on Apple TV+, and will now be continuing its story for another season.

We don't know much about this new season of For All Mankind yet, but we can expect the regular cast to return. The show stars Joel Kinnaman, Wrenn Schmidt, Krys Marshall, Edi Gathegi, Cynthy Wu, Coral Peña, Toby Kebbell, Tyner Rushing, Daniel Stern and Svetlana Efremova. Between the third and fourth season, there was a notable time gap in the show, so we might see something similar in the fifth season.

The future is written in the stars. #ForAllMankind will continue in Season 5 on @AppleTV pic.twitter.com/GBv7vlK7M7April 17, 2024 See more

But there's even more exciting news for fans of the show. Apple has green-lit a spinoff series called Star City. It will be made and produced by the same team behind For All Mankind, including Ronald D. Moore, Matt Wolpert, and Ben Nedivi.

Star City: a spinoff series on the way

Apple says that Star City will be a "propulsive paranoid thriller." Similarly to For All Mankind, the show will take us back to a key moment in the space race – but the alt-history retelling of it instead. Like the main show, the premise is that the Soviet Union became the first nation to put a man on the moon rather than the US.

But this time, Star City will tell the story from the side of the Soviet Union. It'll give us a look behind the Iron Curtain, and is expected to portray the lives of the cosmonauts, engineers, and intelligence officers embedded among them in the Soviet space program. Like For All Mankind, the show will focus on the risks they all took to propel humanity forward in the space race.

Executive producers Wolpert and Nedivi explained that, "Our fascination with the Soviet space program has grown with every season of For All Mankind." They went on to say, "The more we learned about this secret city in the forests outside Moscow where the Soviet cosmonauts and engineers worked and lived, the more we wanted to tell this story of the other side of the space race. We could not be more excited to continue building out the alternate history universe of For All Mankind with our partners at Apple and Sony."

So far, there's no expected release date for the new show (you know, since it's just been announced). But we'd expect Star City to debut sometime next year.

