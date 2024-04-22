Apple is close to sealing deal with FIFA and for streaming football events next year

Apple is looking to cement its status as a sports broadcaster by securing the television rights for a brand new FIFA football tournament on Apple TV+. It would join the current MLS Season Pass in Apple's coverage of football. Or soccer, if you're American.

According to a report from the NYT, Apple is in the advanced stages of discussions with FIFA to broadcast a World Cup-style event. The event would take place in the United States next summer. But, unlike with the Major League Soccer coverage, it's expected that this new game would be available internationally – thanks to the partnership with FIFA.

The New York Times reveals that while FIFA had dreams of pocketing a cool $4 billion from these rights, the reality might see them netting only a mere 25% of that lofty ambition.

The tournament in question isn't just another addition to the soccer calendar. It would be the inaugural outing for the expanded 48-team format set to feature in the 2026 World Cup. This makes the event a critical look at what's to come, providing a global stage well ahead of the massive showdown.

Apple's play into FIFA’s domain isn’t their first kick of the football. The tech giant already teamed up with Major League Soccer, offering an MLS Season Pass that allows fans to stream matches for either $14.99 a month or a more wallet-friendly $99 for the entire season. It sits alongside all the best shows to stream on Apple TV+. This move with FIFA, however, takes their game to an international level.

Yet, amidst the buzz, there's a hint of uncertainty. Details about whether the tournament will feature any free-to-air games are still unclear, causing a stir among FIFA’s higher-ups. Without any free-to-air games, all of the coverage would be restricted to Apple TV+ subscribers.

This FIFA deal comes shortly after a report from The Athletic about an NBA deal that's also in the works. Apple is among the companies that could be involved in streaming live games at the end of the 2024/25 season. 2026 could be a big year for sports on Apple TV+.

