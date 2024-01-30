Severance season 2 restarts production as Apple TV Plus and Ben Stiller hint at impending release
Season 2 is back on track!
Severance season 2 looks to be back in production after the official Apple TV Plus account on X shared an image of Adam Scott (Mark S.) on set.
One of the best shows on Apple TV Plus, Severance’s newest season had been postponed for months due to Hollywood’s writer’s strike. Now that SAG-AFTRA has reached a deal with studios, the popular show is set to return sooner rather than later.
The alt text in the image shared on X reads, “A black and white action shot of Mark S. (Adam Scott) running down a long white hallway. On the right side of the picture is a large camera recording the scene, confirming Severance Season 2 is in production.”
The show was initially renewed for a second season in April 2022, so fans of the series have been waiting nearly two years at this point to see more of what’s going on inside Lumon Industries.
pic.twitter.com/vBkf8b2goMJanuary 29, 2024
Back to work
Following the tweet from Apple, executive producer of Severance, Ben Stiller, chimed in by commenting on the image, “Back to work.” If that’s not enough confirmation that Severance season 2 is on track for a 2024 release, then I don’t know what is.
Severance follows the story of Mark Scout, the team leader at a tech company called Lumon Industries. The employees at Lumon have gone through a procedure called “severance” which divides their memories at work and at home in order to keep a work/life balance. As expected, things take a sinister turn.
Stream the Emmy-nominated Severance season 1 on Apple TV Plus right now in anticipation of the next season.
