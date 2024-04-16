Surfshark launches dedicated Apple TV VPN app to keep you protected while watching

Surfshark is one of the most popular VPN services. You can use it on the best iPhones and Macs to keep your data protected while you browse the web. And now your streaming is going to be more secure, thanks to a new dedicated app for the Apple TV.

Not only will Surfshark VPN now be able to keep your streaming protected on Wi-Fi networks, you'll also be able to unlock additional content. VPNs can be used to get around streaming platforms' geographical restrictions, opening up the doors for access to even more content.

Apple's tvOS 17 update allowed third-party VPN apps for the Apple TV. And Surfshark has swiftly released its app for viewers to download.

Protect your data and access more content

But why huddle under Surfshark's digital umbrella? It's not just about keeping the data-hungry wolves at bay, although thwarting targeted ads is a sweet perk. It's also about accessing more content from the comfort of your sofa. Locked out of your favorite shows while overseas? Surfshark lets you slip past those streaming service geo-restrictions without anyone being the wiser.

In terms of cost, Surfshark plays the charming rogue – good service doesn't need to cost an arm and a leg. It's a wallet-friendly option that doesn't skimp on features, offering unlimited simultaneous connections, so your entire arsenal of devices can go incognito. Surfshark is already a great streaming companion, capable of unblocking the likes of Netflix, BBC iPlayer, Amazon Prime, and more.

Want to stream under the security of a VPN and unlock extra content? The Surfshark Apple TV app is ready for download directly from the App Store. The brand offers a 30-day money-back guarantee in case you're not a fan.

