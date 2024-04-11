Severance season 2 filming has finished for one of its main stars as release date draws closer

Another day, another tantalizing step closer to fans finally getting a Severance season 2 release date. This time the update comes courtesy of one of the Apple TV Plus show’s main stars, with a social media post suggesting production is now moving at a swift pace.

In a now-expired Instagram story , Britt Lower, Severance’s Helly, has confirmed that season 2 filming has wrapped for her character.

“That’s a wrap on me for season 2!” says the text in Lower’s post, which contained two gold balloons spelling “S2”, and also saw the actor tagging celebrity hair stylist Kenna ( @kenna_hair_) . Other than that, the post revealed very little — Lower didn’t appear to be on set when posting.

Lower is one of the main stars of Severance season 2, and with her shots for the show now seemingly complete, it’s a good sign that the principal photography for the show is nearly complete.

That chimes with director Ben Stiller’s estimation that the series will “ be shooting until probably like the end of April ”, as revealed in a March episode of the RoomMates show. But even he, at that point, wasn’t certain what the show’s season 2 release date would eventually be.

Post-production work will likely stretch on for several months, just as it did with the first season of Severance. Though it’s primarily an office-based drama, the sci-fi leanings of the show and oppressive atmosphere lead to a surprising amount of digital effects work being required. And that’s before you consider editing, sound, and coloring tweaks.

Still, a long wait for a great show is better than a rushed delivery of a bad one. Writers’ and actors’ strikes have led to an unusually long wait for Severance season 2, but at least it finally feels like production is moving towards the finish line. As ever, we’ll have all the latest updates as Severance season 2 makes its slow journey towards an Apple TV Plus release date.

