Apple TV+'s first trailer for new Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum flick "Fly Me to The Moon" drops

Apple has released the first trailer for its upcoming Apple TV+ flick starring Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum, called "Fly Me to The Moon."

Timed very well with the April 8, 2024 lunar eclipse, the trailer gives viewers a look at the upcoming movie. This particular film is highly anticipated, as rumours about Apple taking over Kennedy Space Center in Florida started to surface. We've now (finally) got a look at the film alongside the title. It's set to release later this year in July on Apple TV+, after an initial limited run in select theatres.

You can check out the official first trailer for the upcoming Apple TV+ movie on YouTube below:

What is this film about?

"Fly Me to The Moon" is a sharp, stylish comedy-drama starring Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum. Apple's official synopsis reads:

Starring Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum, "Fly Me to The Moon" is a sharp, stylish comedy-drama set against the high-stakes backdrop of NASA’s historic Apollo 11 moon landing. Brought in to fix NASA’s public image, sparks fly in all directions as marketing maven Kelly Jones (Johansson) wreaks havoc on launch director Cole Davis’s (Tatum) already difficult task. When the White House deems the mission too important to fail, Jones is directed to stage a fake moon landing as back-up and the countdown truly begins…

So far, Apple hasn't shared a release date for the upcoming movie. We know that it will release in July with a limited theatrical release, and then on to the Apple TV+ platform. If you want to enjoy the series in the best quality possible, check out our list of the best TVs for Apple TV.

