Fallout, the post-apocalyptic show everyone's talking about, pipped Apple TV Plus movie Argylle to the top of last week's streaming charts

The Apple TV Plus movie might have been universally panned by critics, but it turns out that star power like Henry Cavill and Dua Lipa is enough to get plenty of people to watch regardless. That's what we learned as a result of new streaming stats that put the movie into second place for last week — bested only by the Amazon Prime Video epic that is Fallout.

While Argylle was beaten to the top spot in terms of streaming movies and TV shows, it did sit pretty at the summit when TV shows were stripped out of the standings. When only movies are considered Argylle takes the number one place with Riply (Netflix) and Shogun (Hulu) rounding out the top three. Apple TV Plus did have other wins with fourth-placed Sugar and seventh-placed Franklin taking the TV rankings by storm.

As for Fallout, it's clearly a rare game-to-TV adaptation that hit the mark for many. Already binged it? Apple TV Plus has its own Fallout-like show in Silo, and it already has three more seasons on the way.

Must-watch content

The charts, shared by Reelgood, read thus in terms of combined TV shows and movies:

Fallout (Prime Video) Argylle (Apple TV+) The Zone of Interest (Max) Poor Things (Hulu) Ripley (Netflix) Shōgun (Hulu) Oppenheimer (Peacock) Sugar (Apple TV+) Anatomy of a Fall (Hulu) A Gentleman in Moscow (Paramount+ with Showtime)

Those who prefer their TV watching to be of the shorter variety will be more interested in the TV shows where Apple seems to do its best work and found the most success this time out.

Fallout (Prime Video) Ripley (Netflix) Shōgun (Hulu) Sugar (Apple TV+) A Gentleman in Moscow (Paramount+ with Showtime) 3 Body Problem (Netflix) Franklin (Apple TV+) Baby Reindeer (Netflix) The Gentlemen (Netflix) Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV (Max)

And finally, we have the most-watched movies of the week with Argylle sitting pretty at the top of the pile.

Argylle (Apple TV+) The Zone of Interest (Max) Poor Things (Hulu) Oppenheimer (Peacock Premium) Anatomy of a Fall (Hulu) American Fiction (Fubo TV / MGM+) Dune: Part One (Max / Hulu) The Greatest Hits (Hulu) Scoop (Netflix) The Bricklayer (Netflix)

As for Argylle, Apple that's been available to stream since April 12 and is a spy action movie unlike pretty much anything you're likely to have seen to date.

Master your iPhone in minutes iMore offers spot-on advice and guidance from our team of experts, with decades of Apple device experience to lean on. Learn more with iMore! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"Elly Conway, played by Bryce Dallas Howard, is the reclusive cat-loving author of a series of bestselling espionage novels about the impossibly glamorous secret agent Argylle (Henry Cavill) on a mission to unravel a nefarious spy syndicate," Apple explains. "When Elly, with the help of feline-hating real-life spy Aidan (Sam Rockwell), discovers that her story mirrors the actions of an actual spy organization, a dangerous game of cat and mouse results. In order to stay one step ahead of the syndicate’s assassins, while also working to prevent a global crisis, these two unlikely conspirators, accompanied by Alfie the cat, find themselves in an adventure story of their own."

If that takes your fancy you can of course watch Argylle via an Apple TV Plus subscription right now. You don't need an Apple device to watch it, with the Apple TV app now available on almost anything with an internet connection including streaming sticks, smart TVs, game consoles, and of course anything with a web browser.