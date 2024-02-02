Killers of the Flower Moon is the most popular title on streaming this week — Apple TV Plus Original snaps the top spot from Oscars "Best Picture" rival, The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon is the most popular movie or TV show across all streaming platforms this week — a huge victory for Apple TV Plus.

In the latest Reelgood.com streaming rankings, the Apple TV Plus Original sits atop the top 10 most-watched titles across all streaming platforms. Martin Scorsese’s three-and-a-half-hour epic was recently nominated for “Best Picture” as well as nine other Academy Awards, making it one of Apple’s most critically acclaimed movies yet.

Killers of the Flower Moon tells the true story of the Osage Nation murders and stars Lily Gladstone alongside Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro. The film beats out Peacock’s The Holdovers, which is also up for the biggest prize of them all at the 2024 Oscars in March.

Masters of the Air, the latest Apple TV Plus Original, produced by Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks, also makes the top 10, sitting in fourth spot. The show released its first two episodes last week to generally positive reviews.

Elsewhere, HBO Max’s True Detective: Night Country sits in third, and Prime Video’s Saltburn closes out the top five.

The hottest thing in streaming

Killers of the Flower Moon’s popularity is great news for Apple TV Plus as the film looks to grab all the headlines this award season. Apple TV Plus became the first streaming service to snap up “Best Picture” at the Academy Awards in 2021 with the surprise success of CODA. Now Killers of the Flower Moon looks to be Apple’s second top prize, despite incredibly difficult competition from fan favorites such as Oppenheimer and Poor Things.

You can stream Killers of the Flower Moon via your Apple TV Plus subscription for $9.99/month, alongside some of the other best movies on Apple TV Plus, like Napoleon. If movies aren’t your thing, the best shows on Apple TV Plus include Ted Lasso as well as newly released Masters of the Air.