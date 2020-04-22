Best NFC Tags for iPhone iMore 2020

NFC tags are a convenient way to add a little automated magic to just about anywhere. Whether it is stickers, keychains, cards, or cardboard, these tags can kick off your day using HomeKit, turn on some tunes, or run that ultra-complicated Shortcut of yours. Here are some of our favorite tags to help get you started.

Stick to it : Timeskey NTAG215 NFC Stickers Staff Favorite The Timeskey NTAG 215 NFC Stickers work just like their name suggests, just peel and stick. These tiny 1-inch tags are about the size of a quarter and can easily blend into their surroundings like walls or trim for quick scans when heading out the door. $10 at Amazon

If you have one of Apple's latest iPhones, then you are just an NFC tag away from tap and go convenience. iPhone XR/XS and later can write to NFC tags using the Shortcuts app and can scan them in the background. iPhone 7 through iPhone X work with third party apps, and they must be open for NFC tag scanning to work.

The Timeskey NTAG 215 NFC Stickers are an affordable, easy way to get the ball rolling. These tiny tags stick to most surfaces, like desks, nightstands, or even on a wall, making them ideal for most automation tasks.

Looking for a larger solution that offers lots of customization potential? Then check out the GoToTags NTAG 213 NFC Badges. These larger NFC tags are completely blank; you can dress it up with instructions, pictures, or anything you can come up with, and they even attach to a lanyard so you can "badge" into your HomeKit home with ease.