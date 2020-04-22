Best NFC Tags for iPhone iMore 2020

NFC tags are a convenient way to add a little automated magic to just about anywhere. Whether it is stickers, keychains, cards, or cardboard, these tags can kick off your day using HomeKit, turn on some tunes, or run that ultra-complicated Shortcut of yours. Here are some of our favorite tags to help get you started.

Stick to it: Timeskey NTAG215 NFC Stickers

Staff Favorite

The Timeskey NTAG 215 NFC Stickers work just like their name suggests, just peel and stick. These tiny 1-inch tags are about the size of a quarter and can easily blend into their surroundings like walls or trim for quick scans when heading out the door.

Heavy Duty: GoToTags Sticky Token

GoToTags Sticky Tokens are solid plastic NFC tags with a hollow center that enables them to be anchored to surfaces with a screw. These heavy-duty tags also work when placed directly on metal, something that a lot of tags struggle with.

Colorful connectivity: Crystal Cube Paper NFC Tags

The Crystal Cube NFC tags are a colorful, hexagon-shaped, alternative to the standard round options. This impressive-looking set includes nine thin paper sticker tags, in 3 colors, blue, red, and green.

Scan here: Tagstand NTAG 213 NFC Stickers

The Tagstand NFC Stickers include a handy wireless symbol, and "NFC" printed directly on them that can notify others of its presence. This makes these tags perfect for sharing a Wi-Fi password, or as a way to launch a webpage for directions and information in a public space.

Blank badge: GoToTags NTAG 213 NFC Badges

GoToTag's NFC Badges are a unique, customizable option with its large blank slate. You can write directly on these badges with a marker, or you can use other stickers to dress them up for easy organization. Since they are badges, you can also attach them to a lanyard or ring for quick and easy access.

On the go: Timeskey NTAG 215 Keytags

These convenient tags come in a durable plastic frame with a key ring, perfect for on the go scanning. This seven-piece set comes with tags in multiple colors, making it easy to identify the right tag for a specific task like opening the garage door.

Tag it up

If you have one of Apple's latest iPhones, then you are just an NFC tag away from tap and go convenience. iPhone XR/XS and later can write to NFC tags using the Shortcuts app and can scan them in the background. iPhone 7 through iPhone X work with third party apps, and they must be open for NFC tag scanning to work.

The Timeskey NTAG 215 NFC Stickers are an affordable, easy way to get the ball rolling. These tiny tags stick to most surfaces, like desks, nightstands, or even on a wall, making them ideal for most automation tasks.

Looking for a larger solution that offers lots of customization potential? Then check out the GoToTags NTAG 213 NFC Badges. These larger NFC tags are completely blank; you can dress it up with instructions, pictures, or anything you can come up with, and they even attach to a lanyard so you can "badge" into your HomeKit home with ease.

