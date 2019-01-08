If you love video games, chances are you want your kid to love them too. But at younger ages, it's probably a bit too early to introduce them to Dark Souls or Skyrim. Fortunately, the Nintendo Switch may be the most family-friendly console out there, with a wealth of kid-friendly games that you can hand off to children old enough to operate controllers safely without worrying about what they might get into...so long as you pick the right games for them.

Here are a few of the best Nintendo Switch games for young kids. As long as they are old enough to manipulate a controller safely and understand how to operate the Switch, these games will be fun and safe for them.

★ Featured favorite Pokemon Quest Pokemon Quest's biggest perk is its price: it's free! You can download it onto the Switch and let your kid enjoy exploring a blocky world full of Pokemon friends. Though the Pokemon do "battle" one another, there's nothing violent about it, and it's a great way to introduce young kids to the world of Pokemon in a simple, repetitive, easy-to-understand manner. An Auto mode is extremely helpful for those kids who are still a bit young to use more complex controls and just want to feel like they're doing something. All the dialogue is friendly and sweet, and there are no online interactions that will harm their gaming experience. This is a great one even for very young kids, as you can just hand it to them and let them watch the Pokemon run around. I do recommend ensuring you don't have a credit card saved to the Switch beforehand, though, as the game does include microtransactions you don't want your kid to accidentally trigger. Free at Nintendo

