These days, it seems that we have an account for everything online, and then some. With so many bank accounts, bills, subscription services, social media logins, work-related accounts, and more, it's important to have a strong and secure password. And not only that, but having a unique strong and secure password for everything. We can't stress that enough — never use the same password for multiple accounts, as it increases potential risk if someone ever happens to get a hold of your info. But we get it, remembering a billion different combinations of letters, numbers, and special characters is pretty much impossible. Fortunately, there are password management apps designed to help you keep your digital data safe and secure on the Mac, and most of these also have mobile counterparts to simplify your life. 1Password

1Password is one of the most popular password manager apps out there, and it's the one I use personally on a daily basis. It's available on every platform you can think of, and it has a huge set of useful features in a nice interface. With 1Password, you're able to store your login details, bank account information, credit cards, ID cards, email accounts, secure notes, and pretty much anything else you can think of. It has a convenient password generator to help you create randomized passwords to use, and the Watchtower feature lets you know when a password has been reused, has been in use for a long time, or even when a site may be compromised, so you should update your password info. 1Password is free to download, but you will want to grab a subscription to the get the most out of the service. It starts at $3 a month for an individual account, or you can even get a Family account for just $5 a month so everyone is protected. Free with in-app purchases - Download Now LastPass

A popular alternative to 1Password is LastPass, which is also a free download with plenty of great features in a simplified design. With LastPass, you're able to store all of your usernames and passwords in a vault, and sync them across all of your devices for free. If you have a lot of passwords to go through, you can quickly search for what you need, and LastPass automatically fills in your credentials when you need them. There's a password generator, ability to create secure notes and add attachments too, encryption, and more. There is a subscription service for LastPass for families and premium users, which includes Emergency Access, so trusted friends and family can access your information in an emergency. A subscription also has other features like unlimited sharing, 1GB of file storage, and more. The subscription costs $24 a year. Free with in-app purchases - Download Now DashLane

DashLane is another well-known brand when it comes to password management. With DashLane, you're getting a fast and simple way to keep track of all of your important login information, payments, personal info, and more. Like the competition, DashLane not only keeps your login details safe and secure, but can generate passwords and update them when needed, fill in forms, and alert you when websites you use are compromised. It's free to download for up to 50 items, and if you need more, there are two tiers of premium plans. The first Premium plan gives you unlimited passwords on unlimited devices, Dark Web Monitoring, a free VPN built-in for safe browsing, and up to 1GB of file storage. The Premium Plus plan (US only) offers real-time credit monitoring and alerts, live identity restoration, and up to $1 million of identity theft insurance. Premium is $60 a year and Premium Plus is $120 a year. Free with in-app purchases - Download Now Keeper

Need more than just password storage and management? Then Keeper could be the app for you. Keeper allows you to keep multiple vaults, and you can choose which one you want to use once you login with your master password. So if you need one vault for personal and another for work, then Keeper can handle it, no problem. Keeper lets you save passwords, generate passwords, fill out forms, share individual items with people you trust, monitor the dark web, have up to five trusted users to access your data in case of emergency, and much more. You can even use Keeper to save video files. Keeper is free to download and use with some limitations. But you can subscribe to Unlimited for no restrictions, or you can purchase more storage for file attachments if needed. Free with in-app purchases - Download Now EnPass

One thing that all of the apps we've mentioned so far have is that they all need a subscription to get the most out of them. But what if you just want a completely free password manager? Look no further than EnPass. You can store anything in EnPass, such as your login credentials, bank account information, email accounts, secure notes, and more, without any restrictions. There is also a strong password generator and password audit, which lets you know if your passwords are weak, mediocre, or strong. EnPass automatically locks itself when not in use and you can sync your data across multiple devices. Everything in EnPass is stored locally, and never uploaded to an online server. Free - Download Now mSecure

Need a simple and no-frills solution to password management? Then give mSecure a try. It has a straightforward approach to keeping all of your data secure on your Mac and every other device. With mSecure, you're getting a safe place to store all of the important details that matter to you, and everything gets encrypted. You get a password manager, strong password generator, autofill forms, and templates with the info you need. The free version of mSecure can be used forever without paying a dime, and you get an unlimited number of records. But if you opt for Pro, you can get more, such as syncing across all devices, backup and restore options, custom templates, and more. A Pro subscription costs $30 a year. Free with in-app purchases - Download Now Password Safe

Tired of subscription services but want a premium app that can handle more than a free option? Then pwSafe - Password Safe is the one you should try out. The thing that sets pwSafe apart from others is the fact that it is a one-time purchase, and there are no in-app purchases after that. So you spend less than $20 to get the app, and then it's yours forever, at least, until the next major version if they decide to charge for it. With pwSafe, you get simple and secure password management for all of your login credentials, bank accounts, credit cards, emails, secure notes, and more. There's a password generator for making those random passwords, and it can fill out the forms you need it to. You can have multiple safes, unlimited saved items, unlimited fields per item, iCloud sync, and more. There is also the option to print out a hardcopy of the items you need, giving you a complete safeguard in case anything happens (store it away in a safety box or something). If you prefer to use a service like Dropbox for backups, that option is in Password Safe too. Password Safe is a good option to consider if you just want a one-time price on an app with a premium experience. $15 - Download Now Avast Passwords

Avast Passwords is another good option to consider if you want a convenient and powerful password manager. Like others, it is free to download with the option to subscribe to a premium version for more features. With Avast, you'll be able to store your passwords, logins, email account info, bank information, credit cards, secure notes, generate strong random passwords, and fill in forms quickly with the browser extension. Avast is a trusted name in security solutions, and it is free to use Avast Passwords across multiple devices. The Premium subscription includes the audit feature, which lets you know about your weak passwords and encourages you to update them to stronger ones. It also has the ability to notify you of potentially compromised websites so you can update your information. Premium costs $20 a year, so it's one of the more affordable alternatives compared to the competition. Free with in-app purchases - Download Now iCloud Keychain