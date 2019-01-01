If you've picked up Apple's new Mac mini, then presumably you want to use it at a desk, as part of a home theater setup, or in some other way that would mean that it stays where it is. But, if you are looking to use your Mac mini as a portable computer, you'll need a hefty power supply to make it happen. While none of these batteries will allow you to use your Mac mini at maximum power, they'll allow you to use your Mac for some tasks, at least.
Maximum power
Anker Powerhouse
Anker's Powerhouse packs a lot of power, featuring a 120000mAh battery, four USB-A ports for charging your gadgets, a 12V car charger, a DC/AC inverter, and a standard power outlet. It should give your Mac mini enough power to perform basic tasks for a few hours.
Power it all
Powkey 200-Watt Portable Power Bank
Powkey's power bank provides enough power to get your Mac mini up and running, featuring two AC power outlets, four USB slots, and a 12V power output. You can charge this bank through a standard wall outlet or through a separate solar charger.
Durable power
GrantMaya-Power Portable AC Power Bank
This battery bank is built for rugged adventure, unlike your Mac mini. This 300-watt power bank supports powering your devices through two AC power outlets and four USB-A ports. Accepts solar charging, with a full solar charging taking about 10 hours.
Power through it
Foxnovo Portable Generator Power Station
This 40000mAh battery bank is both fire and shockproof, ready to stand up to any hazards that you might encounter. It also is protected against overheating and can be charged through an AC adapter, a 12V car charger, or a solar charger.
Lighting your way
Alikasala 200-watt Portable Power Supply
This big battery features smart protection against overload and overheating, can power your Mac with its single AC outlet, and charge your other devices through its four USB ports. It's also got an LED flashlight with an easy-to-access switch on the handle to help light your way.
Of all of these portable power supplies, I'd probably go with the Anker Powerhouse. It's expensive, but it packs a lot of power, more than any of the other batteries on this list. Just keep in mind, with any of these, that you don't want to push your Mac mini to its limits, or these power supplies will trip and cut off power to your Mac.
