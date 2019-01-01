If you've picked up Apple's new Mac mini, then presumably you want to use it at a desk, as part of a home theater setup, or in some other way that would mean that it stays where it is. But, if you are looking to use your Mac mini as a portable computer, you'll need a hefty power supply to make it happen. While none of these batteries will allow you to use your Mac mini at maximum power, they'll allow you to use your Mac for some tasks, at least.

Of all of these portable power supplies, I'd probably go with the Anker Powerhouse. It's expensive, but it packs a lot of power, more than any of the other batteries on this list. Just keep in mind, with any of these, that you don't want to push your Mac mini to its limits, or these power supplies will trip and cut off power to your Mac.

