Portable monitors are an excellent option for your MacBook if you're looking for a second screen solution or for your Mac mini if you're interested in buying a primary monitor that's easy to move. Whether for work or play, the monitors shown below are available in different styles and price points.
- Includes a cover and stand: AOC i1601fwux 16-Inch IPS Extremely Slim
- Gamers take note: G-STORY Gaming Monitor
- Multi-use: GeChic 1503H 15.6" IPS 1080p Portable Monitor
- Beautifully designed: ASUS MB169B+
- Budget choice: AOC e1659Fwu 15.6-Inch Ultra Slim
- Hefty portal solution: HP Pavilion 22CWA
- Small footprint: HP ELiteDisplay G8R65A8#ABA
- Hybrid choice: Asus MB16AP Zenscreen Go
- Large display: ViewSonic TD2230
Includes a cover and stand: AOC i1601fwux 16-Inch IPS Extremely SlimStaff favorite
This 15.6-inch monitor provides full 1920x1080 resolution and doesn't require a power cord since it uses a USB-C cable. An ideal choice for travelers, the AOC Extremely Slim includes a smart cover/foldable stand and works in portrait and landscape mode. It's currently our favorite portable monitor because of its great price, features, and convenience (it weighs just 1.81 pounds).
Gamers take note: G-STORY Gaming Monitor
This massive 17.3-inch monitor has been designed for FPS/FTS gaming and features eye-care technology with flicker-free backlighting and blue-light filtering. With a 120Hz refresh rate, this is the portal monitor to get if you're looking to take your Mac gaming to a fun new level. (1920x1080 pixels)
Multi-use: GeChic 1503H 15.6" IPS 1080p Portable Monitor
Offering a LED backlight, this 15.6-inch portable monitor from GeChic offers built-in speakers. When not hooked up to your USB-C MacBook, use the monitor with your gaming console. Includes pixels of 1920x1080 pixels and weight of 1.75 pounds.
Beautifully designed: ASUS MB169B+
Featuring a single USB 3.0 cable for power and data transmission, the MB169B+ offers EzLink technology with an auto-rotating display. It also includes an ASUS smart case for necessary protection. With a screen size of 15.6 inches, this monitor weights 1.86 pounds with a display resolution of 1920x1080 pixels.
Budget choice: AOC e1659Fwu 15.6-Inch Ultra Slim
With a maximum resolution of 1366x768 pixels, this monitor isn't likely to turn many heads. However, the price is right for the budget conscious. Offers USB 3.0 technology with a weight of 2.4 pounds.
Hefty portal solution: HP Pavilion 22CWA
Here's another budget choice; this one offers a 21.5-inch monitor with full HD (1920x1080 pixels). Weighing 6.6 pounds, this really stretches the idea of being a portal. We're including it here nonetheless because of its price.
Small footprint: HP ELiteDisplay G8R65A8#ABA
This 14-inch portable monitor is sleek, stylish, and offers easy set-up. With a maximum display resolution of 1600x900 pixels, this monitor weights 3.17 pounds.
Hybrid choice: Asus MB16AP Zenscreen Go
Allowing both USB Type-C and Type-A sources, this impressive portable monitor with HD resolution weighs just 1.87 pounds and is 0.3 inches thin. With a Smart Cover and smart pen hole, it works in landscape and portrait orientations.
Large display: ViewSonic TD2230
This ViewSonic offers a 22-inch HD monitor with USB 3.0 compatibility. Weighing 7.9 pounds, this is a hefty portal monitor which is something to know. With a freestanding slim bezel tablet-like design, it offers an adjustable stand and 7H scratch resistant surface.
A growing number of choices
The portable monitor market remains relatively small. Despite this, there are a few high-quality products available that work brilliantly with Macs. When deciding on a monitor, you should factor in the price, resolution, and whether you need a special cord to connect it to your computer. Perhaps most importantly, look at its weight.
If you're looking for more than a monitor, consider other awesome Mac accessories.
Our favorite portal monitor is the AOC i1601fwux that's available at a great price and includes plenty and bells and whistles. Gamers will want to consider the G-STORY Gaming Monitor that offers a large display and excellent refresh rate. Those with a smaller budget should take a look at the HP Pavilion 22CWA or AOC e1659Fwu.
