Portable monitors are an excellent option for your MacBook if you're looking for a second screen solution or for your Mac mini if you're interested in buying a primary monitor that's easy to move. Whether for work or play, the monitors shown below are available in different styles and price points.

A growing number of choices

The portable monitor market remains relatively small. Despite this, there are a few high-quality products available that work brilliantly with Macs. When deciding on a monitor, you should factor in the price, resolution, and whether you need a special cord to connect it to your computer. Perhaps most importantly, look at its weight.

If you're looking for more than a monitor, consider other awesome Mac accessories.

Our favorite portal monitor is the AOC i1601fwux that's available at a great price and includes plenty and bells and whistles. Gamers will want to consider the G-STORY Gaming Monitor that offers a large display and excellent refresh rate. Those with a smaller budget should take a look at the HP Pavilion 22CWA or AOC e1659Fwu.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.