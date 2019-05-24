Portable monitors are an excellent option for your MacBook if you're looking for a second screen solution or for your Mac mini if you're interested in buying a primary monitor that's easy to move. Whether for work or play, the monitors shown below are available in different styles and price points.

Includes a cover and stand: AOC i1601fwux 16-Inch IPS Extremely Slim

This 15.6-inch monitor provides full 1920x1080 resolution and doesn't require a power cord since it uses a USB-C cable. An ideal choice for travelers, the AOC Extremely Slim includes a smart cover/foldable stand and works in portrait and landscape mode. It's currently our favorite portable monitor because of its great price, features, and convenience (it weighs just 1.81 pounds).

$160 at Amazon

Gamers take note: G-STORY Gaming Monitor

This massive 17.3-inch monitor has been designed for FPS/FTS gaming and features eye-care technology with flicker-free backlighting and blue-light filtering. With a 120Hz refresh rate, this is the portal monitor to get if you're looking to take your Mac gaming to a fun new level. (1920x1080 pixels)

$279 at Amazon

Multi-use: GeChic 1503H 15.6" IPS 1080p Portable Monitor

Offering a LED backlight, this 15.6-inch portable monitor from GeChic offers built-in speakers. When not hooked up to your USB-C MacBook, use the monitor with your gaming console. Includes pixels of 1920x1080 pixels and weight of 1.75 pounds.

$340 at Amazon

Beautifully designed: ASUS MB169B+

Featuring a single USB 3.0 cable for power and data transmission, the MB169B+ offers EzLink technology with an auto-rotating display. It also includes an ASUS smart case for necessary protection. With a screen size of 15.6 inches, this monitor weights 1.86 pounds with a display resolution of 1920x1080 pixels.

$191 at Amazon

Budget choice: AOC e1659Fwu 15.6-Inch Ultra Slim

With a maximum resolution of 1366x768 pixels, this monitor isn't likely to turn many heads. However, the price is right for the budget conscious. Offers USB 3.0 technology with a weight of 2.4 pounds.

$100 at Amazon

Hefty portal solution: HP Pavilion 22CWA

Here's another budget choice; this one offers a 21.5-inch monitor with full HD (1920x1080 pixels). Weighing 6.6 pounds, this really stretches the idea of being a portal. We're including it here nonetheless because of its price.

$100 at Amazon

Small footprint: HP ELiteDisplay G8R65A8#ABA

This 14-inch portable monitor is sleek, stylish, and offers easy set-up. With a maximum display resolution of 1600x900 pixels, this monitor weights 3.17 pounds.

$250 at Amazon

Hybrid choice: Asus MB16AP Zenscreen Go

Allowing both USB Type-C and Type-A sources, this impressive portable monitor with HD resolution weighs just 1.87 pounds and is 0.3 inches thin. With a Smart Cover and smart pen hole, it works in landscape and portrait orientations.

$290 at Amazon

Large display: ViewSonic TD2230

This ViewSonic offers a 22-inch HD monitor with USB 3.0 compatibility. Weighing 7.9 pounds, this is a hefty portal monitor which is something to know. With a freestanding slim bezel tablet-like design, it offers an adjustable stand and 7H scratch resistant surface.

$245 at Amazon

A growing number of choices

The portable monitor market remains relatively small. Despite this, there are a few high-quality products available that work brilliantly with Macs. When deciding on a monitor, you should factor in the price, resolution, and whether you need a special cord to connect it to your computer. Perhaps most importantly, look at its weight.

If you're looking for more than a monitor, consider other awesome Mac accessories.

Our favorite portal monitor is the AOC i1601fwux that's available at a great price and includes plenty and bells and whistles. Gamers will want to consider the G-STORY Gaming Monitor that offers a large display and excellent refresh rate. Those with a smaller budget should take a look at the HP Pavilion 22CWA or AOC e1659Fwu.

