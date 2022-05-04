If you're on the internet, then you've probably heard of Reddit. It classifies itself as "the front page of the internet," and that's a pretty accurate statement. It's one of the most popular websites in the world, and where a lot of news and internet memes begin, since it's just hundreds of forums and message boards in one place. I've been a Redditor for many years now, though most of my time is spent lurking rather than posting. The website is also my least favorite way to browse because there are many iOS 15 compatible apps out there that make the overall experience so much nicer. We've rounded up the creme de la creme for iOS Reddit apps, so let's dive in!

Apollo

Apollo is a simple and beautiful Reddit client that's fast and packed with a ton of powerful features right from the get-go making it perfect for your best iPhone. You can quickly navigate through your subreddits with the Jump Bar, check out all kinds of entertainment with the fantastic Media Viewer, several different themes that can switch automatically depending on the time of day, and much more. Even composing a post or comment is easy with full Markdown support, and you add full Imgur albums and uploads inline with your post. And don't get fooled by a Rick Roll again, because Apollo's media viewer gives you thumbnail previews of images and videos before you open them. You can also support the amazing and responsive developer by getting Apollo Pro by purchasing Apollo Pro or Apollo Ultra, which unlocks a ton of cool customization options, including a bunch of extra app icons. Plus, the developer, Christian Selig is insanely responsive and communicative with the Apollo community making Apollo better with each passing update. Back when Apollo was first getting off the ground, iMore reviewed Apollo and was super impressed with the minimalist style and just how easy it is to scroll through all your favorite subreddits, upvote or downvote posts, and check your inbox for private messages. It's changed a bunch since our initial review, but It's still an app the iMore team uses daily. It just keeps getting better.

Apollo for Reddit A personal favorite of the iMore team; you'll be hard-pressed to find a better Reddit client for iOS. Free with IAP at the App Store

Narwhal

Narwhal is a fast and simple Reddit client that packs in a lot of information on the screen in a single, easy-to-read glance. The app is also heavily gesture-based since the developer built it with iOS in mind. It also carries an aesthetic that definitely feels like the classic browser Reddit you may remember, but tidied up. Narwhal is free, with an in-app purchase to unlock additional features, such as icons and more extras. However, the core features of the app remain free.

narwhal for Reddit If you want an app that feels a little more like the classic Reddit on the browser did, Narwhal is a pretty great choice! Free with IAP at App Store

Readder for Reddit

With Readder, users get a lightning-fast, no-frills experience. The app will load up the front page quickly, and you can easily jump to whatever subreddit you'd like to view. You'll be able to view all kinds of media with the gallery views, and there are also article previews, so you can make sure an article is worth clicking on. The only negative is that you'll have to pay for the $2.99 in-app purchase if you want to add your Reddit account, which lets you vote, write comments, and submit posts. However, Readder is completely free if you just want to read.

Readder for Reddit Readder is another good alternative, though it feels a bit barebones compared to others. Free with IAP at App Store

Slide

Slide features an interface that is unlike any of the other Reddit apps, and it looks gorgeous. When you launch the app, you're asked to choose one of four beautiful themes and a display view. The card style is unique and allows you to smoothly view full previews of images and videos as you scroll through your subscriptions. You can always change the look later to fit your own preferences, as the app supports complete customization. This means the colors can be changed to whatever you want, and there are a lot of other settings that you can tweak to make the app yours. There's also Slide Pro for $5, which unlocks things like multicolumn mode, more base themes, auto night mode, username scrubbing (anonymous account names), and more.

Slide for Reddit For those who want a fresh approach to Reddit, then Slide is worth checking out with its Material-inspired design. Free with IAP at App Store

Reddit

If you're the kind of person who prefers to just use the official app for everything, then there's Reddit — the official app. This used to be Alien Blue (if you remember that app), but then Reddit purchased it and converted it into its official app somewhere along the way. With the official app, users get a minimal and clean interface that presents plenty of information on a single screen. You'll get infinite scrolling, so there's no end to the rabbit hole, auto-playing GIFs, fast load times, and more. Log in to your account and upvote away, submit posts, and leave comments on things that interest you!